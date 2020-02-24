GMC AT4 Lineup: A Detailed Look At Each Member of The Family

Rugged luxury is the best way to sum up the new GMC AT4 lineup.

AT4 models receive special suspension and drivetrain treatments.

We take a look at what is included in each individual AT4 model.

From 2020 onward, the AT4 trim is now available across GMC’s portfolio of trucks and SUVs. The AT4 trim is for buyers who, for a premium, want both luxury and genuine off-road abilities. However, the price doesn’t seem to matter much. More than 80 percent of the vehicles sold by General Motors in the first quarter of 2019 comprised of pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs.

Additionally, more than 96 percent of GMC Sierra buyers chose the more expensive and higher-end trims. Sierra sales were up 14 percent year-over-year in 2019, and AT4 played a huge role in that growth. Based on initial Sierra AT4 buyer data, they are affluent, active, and younger than the average truck buyer.

“AT4 continues GMC’s bold entrance into the premium, off-road and adventure-oriented truck and SUV space,” said Phil Brook, Vice President of GMC Marketing. “For each of the AT4 variants, we listened to our customers and made sure the vehicles met their active lifestyle needs.”

What Is The GMC AT4 Lineup?

GMC is simply answering to the laws of demand by making the AT4 trim level more available. What started out as an initiative to glam up the Sierra with rugged off-road components has now become an option across the board.

Along with special off-road treatments, the usage of black chrome is a core AT4 design element. Across the lineup, we see black chrome grilles, fog light surrounds, and rear appliques. On the inside, GMC AT4 models receive aluminum interior decor and premium fabric colors.

The GMC AT4 lineup consists of the Sierra 1500, Sierra HD, Canyon, Yukon, Acadia, and Terrain. Below is a look at each individual model with the AT4 treatments.

2020 GMC AT4 lineup. Photo: GMC.

GMC Canyon AT4

In the same way the Sierra AT4 attracted new buyers like bees to honey, we’re expecting the Canyon AT4 to become equally as desirable when it hits the market this spring. GMC started the year by announcing an all-new AT4 trim for the 2021 Canyon. There are red tow hooks in the front; a larger grille; unique 17-inch wheels and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrec all-terrain tires; and finally, an off-road-tuned suspension to round up the muscular, go-anywhere vibe.

The GMC Canyon AT4 has a standard naturally-aspirated V6 producing 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to an eight-speed automatic. Interestingly enough, the Canyon AT4 is also available with a 2.8-liter Duramax diesel with a six-speed automatic. Producing 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, this engine is the default choice for a true workhorse truck.

2021 GMC Canyon AT4. Photo: GMC.

GMC Sierra AT4

The Sierra was first to receive the AT4 treatment for the 2019 model year. The Sierra AT4 features a two-inch suspension lift, Rancho monotube shocks, and a terrain-selectable traction control system with hill descent control. Of course, it also comes with GMC’s MultiPro Tailgate, two-speed transfer case, grabby all-terrain tires, and skid plates galore.

GMC’s now famous carbon fiber bed is also available for the Sierra AT4.

The Sierra AT4 has similar features and equipment to the SLT model, including a 5.3-liter V8 thumping out 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque. The motor is connected to an eight-speed automatic and includes a trailer brake controller. In the cab, passengers receive dual-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats, with heating for the second-row seats as well.

The Sierra AT4 is essentially a luxury truck with the off-road gravitas of a four-legged animal with hooves. Love-struck buyers will come in droves.

GMC Sierra HD AT4

Besides the pleasure of choosing between a worthy duo of powerful gasoline and diesel motors, the Sierra HD AT4 has standard Rancho shock absorbers; skid plates to protect vital parts underneath; the MultiPro tailgate; and a new camera system offering 15 different views around the vehicle. Also standard is an Eaton locking rear differential, Hill Descent Control, and Hill Start Assist.

With the 2020 GMC Sierra HD AT4, you have two engine options. First is a gasoline-powered 6.6-liter V8 churning out 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft. of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed automatic. But for true pulling power, our bets go to the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel with 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft. of Earth-shattering torque. Also, the diesel receives a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission, the first-ever 10-speed auto shifter for GM’s HD trucks.

The GMC Sierra HD AT4 is only available in a 4×4 Crew Cab configuration with either a standard 6’9 or available 8 foot long box. The Sierra HD AT4 is standard with 18-inch wheels and Michelin all-terrain tires, although 20-inch wheels are available.

2020 GMC Sierra HD AT4. Photo: GMC.

GMC Acadia AT4

The GMC Acadia is entering the new year with a new front and rear fascia and a redesigned grille. GMC also ditched the archaic six-speed automatic for a newer, smoother nine-speed gearbox. Standard in the Acadia AT4 is a 310-horsepower V6 engine with 271 lb-ft. of torque. Also included are GMC’s Advanced Twin-Clutch AWD system, all-terrain tires, and a new off-road mode for the Traction Select system.

Acadia AT4 models also get unique 17-inch wheels with standard all-terrain tires. Upgrading to a larger set of 20-inch rollers and beefier tires is an available option.

The 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 arrives this fall. Production is at General Motor’s Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee.

2020 GMC Acadia AT4. Photo: GMC.

GMC Yukon AT4

For a large luxury SUV, the GMC Yukon remains a sterling choice. For 2020, the AT4 trim has a new air suspension with up to four inches of height adjustability; an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential; and a larger 15-inch heads-up display. The Yukon still comes standard with the 5.3-liter V8, while the 420-horsepower 6.2-liter is optional.

Additionally, the 2020 GMC Yukon AT4 has 20-inch wheels and Goodyear all-terrain tires; a two-speed transfer case; hill descent control; and a new traction select system with an off-road mode. Of course, being an AT4 also means having standard skid plates to protect the underbody; exclusive leather seats; and heated/ventilated front seats along with heated second row seats.

You can expect the 2020 GMC Yukon this summer, while the Yukon AT4 won’t be arriving until the end of the year.

2021 GMC Yukon AT4. Photo: GMC.

GMC Terrain AT4

GMC is still tight-lipped on the specific features of the Terrain AT4. But we do know it will have a more rugged exterior and a host of new tech to make it more off-road capable than a regular Terrain. We’re guessing the Terrain AT4 will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline four-pot with 253 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, but we’ll know more as the vehicle debuts in the fall.

The 2020 GMC Terrain has a base price of around $27,000 while the Terrain Denali starts at under $40,000. Pricing for the Terran AT4 will be announced closer to its on-sale date this fall.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC.