Why We’re Calling GEICO Auto Insurance “Best Overall”

In Our Editorial Opinion: We named GEICO “Best Overall” because of the company’s well rounded offerings and positive scores across the board. GEICO makes it easy to get car insurance with a helpful mobile app and affordable plans for all drivers, including students and military members. Customers will enjoy the online experience but may be frustrated with repairs and the pace at which claims are handled. Availability 95 Customer Service 80 Affordability 80 Coverage 80 Industry Standing 95 Online Experience 90 Pros 24/7 access to agents Variety of discounts (some as high as 26%) Convenient GEICO Mobile app and online tools Strong industry financials Auto Repair Xpresss (ARX) repair facilities Cons Reports of slow claims processing Average or inconsistent customer service 87

From GPS and telematics to backup cameras and driverless cars, there are a lot of new trends affecting driving safety and auto insurance. But no matter what, drivers will always need reliable car insurance that can help them when they’re in a bind.

Our auto insurance research has given us insight into 32 of the best auto insurance companies and allowed us to narrow down those choices based on availability, customer service, coverage, affordability and more.

We broke down these factors below in our GEICO auto insurance review. Find out how GEICO covers its customers and handles claims, as well as what real-life customers have to say about their plans.

GEICO Coverage Options

A study from Bain & Company found the insurance companies that excel the most go beyond insurance coverage and deliver customer-centric innovation. From mobile apps to one-of-a-kind discount programs, GEICO offers special benefits to its customers.

Let’s look at GEICO’s plans and discounts first. What type of protection can GEICO auto insurance customers actually purchase?

Liability Insurance

Liability insurance is required in most states and covers accidents where you are at fault.

Bodily injury liability insurance pays damages from injuries and death.

pays damages from injuries and death. Property damage liability insurance pays for damage to another person’s car or property.

GEICO also offers umbrella insurance for especially serious accidents. Umbrella coverage pays for damages up to $1 million.

Vehicle Coverage

GEICO vehicle coverage includes two types of insurance:

Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by collision with another vehicle or object.

pays for damage to your vehicle caused by collision with another vehicle or object. Comprehensive coverage covers damages not caused by a collision, such as theft, vandalism, or weather.

Medical Coverage

GEICO medical coverage may pay for medical treatment, lost wages, and other expenses related to an accident. These costs are usually covered regardless of who is at fault.

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

This form of insurance may cover your injuries or property damage when the driver at fault is uninsured or does not have adequate insurance to pay damages.

Additional Coverages

Rental Reimbursement : Get covered up to $25 per day for a maximum of $750 per claim.

: Get covered up to $25 per day for a maximum of $750 per claim. Roadside Assistance : Get battery jump-start service, flat-tire changes and lockout services (up to $100). With the GEICO Mobile app, you can request help 24/7 and use a GPS locator to help emergency services find you.

: Get battery jump-start service, flat-tire changes and lockout services (up to $100). With the GEICO Mobile app, you can request help 24/7 and use a GPS locator to help emergency services find you. Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: Get MBI coverage for repairs to your car for up to seven years or 100,000 miles. New or leased vehicles must be less than 15 months old and have fewer than 15,000 miles.

Is GEICO Auto Insurance The Cheapest Option?

Though GEICO claims to have the best rates, the cost of GEICO auto insurance falls somewhere in the middle among competitors. But there are ways to lower the price of your premiums. See GEICO’s available discounts below:

Multi-Policy : Varies

: Varies Military : 15 percent

: 15 percent New Vehicle : 15 percent

: 15 percent Multi-Vehicle : 25 percent

: 25 percent Good Student : 15 percent

: 15 percent Anti-Lock Brakes : 5 percent

: 5 percent Federal Employee : 8 percent

: 8 percent Anti-Theft System: 25 percent

25 percent Membership/Employee : Varies

: Varies Daytime Running Lights : 1 percent

: 1 percent Emergency Deployment : 25 percent

: 25 percent Good Driver : 26 percent (no accidents for five years)

: 26 percent (no accidents for five years) Seat Belt Use : 15 percent off medical coverage or PIP

: 15 percent off medical coverage or PIP Drivers Education and Defensive Driving Courses : Varies

: Varies Air Bag System: 25 percent for driver’s side and 40 percent for full-front seat

Seniors can also have a “Prime Time” plan specifically for drivers older than 50. To be eligible, there must not be any operators under age 25 and no driving violations or accidents in the past three years.

Drivers can also opt for larger deductibles to lower their insurance premiums.

How To Find Affordable GEICO Plans

GEICO offers a free quote engine, as well as a coverage calculator and a rate comparison tool.

The coverage calculator helps car insurance shoppers find the right type of coverage based on a series of questions about driving habits, assets, and other factors.

The rate comparison tool allows shoppers to see how GEICO’s rates stack up against other major insurance companies.

GEICO Claims Process

GEICO customers can file a claim over the phone or online. We like how they make the process easier through GEICO’s Easy Photo Estimate tool on the GEICO app. In three steps and less than 20 minutes, you can take multiple photos of the accident and property damage. The app allows you to tag your photos and leave comments before sending them to your claims representative.

The GEICO claims process continues with a thorough investigation by a liability examiner who reviews your insurance policy and contacts both parties to get each side of the story. The examiner may also gather police reports, photos, and other evidence before handling the claim.

If you can drive your vehicle, then GEICO will schedule an appointment for repairs. If the car is not drivable, then GEICO will send out an auto damage adjuster.

You can use any repair facility you want, but GEICO also provides help through the Auto Repair Xpress® program. The program makes it easy to find an Auto Repair Xpress facility. A representative will meet you there to carry out the following process:

Assess vehicle damage Explain the repair process Arrange a rental vehicle Work with the shop to ensure speedy repairs Update you on the repair status Review your repairs before pickup

After repairs are complete, you will be given your repair documents and damage estimate.

GEICO sends a check to customers immediately after any claim investigation. However, a claim settlement may take longer if you are at fault for the collision.

The company’s mobile app is a strong point, and part of the reason why we pick GEICO auto insurance as best overall.

GEICO Mobile

GEICO’s online experience is enhanced with the GEICO Mobile app. The app won awards in 2016 and 2019, as well as received several high rankings from the Dynatrace Scorecard, beating out other insurance mobile apps for its customization options and easy use.

The GEICO Mobile app allows users to:

Pay bills

Access digital ID cards

Request roadside assistance

Use Kate, a virtual assistant, to answer questions

View service history, maintenance schedules, and more with Vehicle Care from myCARFAX

Customers can even play an augmented reality game on the mobile app.

What Is GEICO Voice?

GEICO Voice allows customers to check their claim status or request roadside assistance (among other services) just by using their voice. This tool is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. We think this feature is a nice plus, since anyone who’s been in an accident knows how waiting on a claim can be. Now you can just call on Alexa for an update.

Online Payments

You can set up automatic payments or pay without logging in through GEICO Express Services. This tool lets you pay your bill or view your ID without having to enter a username and password. Instead, you use your zip code, phone number, policy number, or Social Security number.

GEICO also offers payment plans, so you can make payments with a credit card, debit card, check, or your saved checking account info.

GEICO Customer Service

According to a 2019 J.D. Power survey, customers reported their experiences with their local agents and call center representatives as average compared to other insurance companies like Esurance, Amica Mutual, and USAA.

Robert Lajdziak, Insurance Practice Business Consultant at J.D. Power, states, “Customer satisfaction is at its highest when customers take care of transactions themselves and save the high-value interactions for live channels.” This is especially true for GEICO, which utilizes technology and interactive services to streamline the claims process.

There are other reasons to choose GEICO auto insurance as well. One independent survey on Insure.com found 44 percent of customers chose GEICO auto insurance based on price, while 19 percent chose the provider for its reputation in the industry. GEICO is, after all, a highly recognized name. An overwhelming majority said they would renew.

In the customer reviews we found, some were pleased with how professional the GEICO auto insurance adjusters were.

GEICO Customer Reviews

Many reviews we read were about GEICO’s website quality, as many of their services are done online. Although, GEICO customer service is not always consistent. Here’s a sampling of what we found:

“I have been a policyholder for 18 years. The service on the website is great. It is simple to use and easy to understand. I have had problems with claims. I have had several claims in the past with the company and service has been iffy. I have been clearly low balled in vehicle value and in some cases thought they were clearly inflating damage to total a car … I think they have lost the luster, and service has become less important as time went on. At least the website is easy and hassle free.” – Mickey W. on Trustpilot

“I was involved in an accident while on vacation in Florida last month. The Florida GEICO Adjuster was extremely helpful, professional, and caring. Thanks to her, I was able to continue my trip without worrying about being treated fairly. She was honest about what I could expect and was very familiar with both Florida law and my New York policy. All of my questions were answered in a timely fashion and eased my mind. She is of the highest caliber, and your company should be proud to have her. As far as I’m concerned, GEICO has won a customer for life due to her professionalism and the service that your company provides.” – MauiJim (GEICO customer of 6–9 years)

With the Better Business Bureau, common complaints included slow claims processing and poor roadside assistance.

Conclusion: Best Overall Car Insurance

GEICO is a company that embraces mobile technology and makes coverage affordable through a number of discounts and programs. Many customers are attracted to GEICO for its reputation, but some customers end up disappointed with aspects of the claims process and customer service.

Based on our research, we think GEICO is the “Best Overall” car insurance provider, as the company does well in most categories. If you are looking for exceptional service in other areas, you may consider other options, such as Progressive for online services or USAA for military insurance benefits.

