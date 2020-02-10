What Is TOGG? This Short Video Previews a New EV from Turkey

Billed as “Turkey’s Automobile,” the C-SUV is an all-electric vehicle designed by TOGG, a mobility company based in Turkey.

TOGG is a actually a collection of five Turkish industry powerhouses and the nation’s largest, non-governmental organization. Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kök Grubu, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding, and The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey make up Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group Inc., or Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girisim Grubu (TOGG).

“Today’s automobile is no longer a vehicle moving from point A to point B,” explained TOGG Chief Executive Officer Mehmet Gürcan Karakas. “It is transforming into a smart device and a computer, and it is transforming into a third living space, after home and work.”

This short video explains more about the company and what they want to accomplish in terms of future mobility. Read the full overview of TOGG’s C-SUV here.