2020 Honda Civic Type R: Same Boy Racer Vibe But Better Than Before

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R is the Civic to end all Civics.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter VTEC turbo with 306 horsepower.

Honda also upgraded the braking and suspension components.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R was unveiled recently at the Chicago Auto Show. Apparently, it has the same boy racer vibe as before. Large rear spoiler? Check. How about vents, scoops, and aero bits? Check; check; and check. Mind you, we’re not complaining at all. If you want a bonkers Civic, the Type R is the one to get. And if you can get past the rebellious façade, you’ll easily fall in love with the Type R’s endearing driving performance.

We’re not talking about an all-new model here, but the changes are extensive enough to warrant a closer look. It’s important to point out the new Type R was officially revealed last month at the Tokyo Auto Show, so we already knew about the transmogrifications. But during its U.S. debut in Chicago, the new Type R was basking in the full glory of its Boost Blue paint – the color of which is exclusive to the Type R.

Now, I don’t know about you, but the Type R’s new blue paint is astonishing.

2020 Honda Civic Type R: What’s New?

Hold your breath. The 2020 Honda Civic Type R benefits from a new front grille. It now has a larger opening to offer better engine cooling – and that’s about it. Apart from that, nothing has changed, and we’re not kidding. The larger grille was enough to somehow give the Type R a cleaner, more dignified face, but Honda basically kept the exterior as is, which is a good call if you’ll ask us.

Meanwhile, the biggest changes are hidden from plain view. For example, the new Type R has stiffer rear bushings and new dampers to deliver a cushier ride, which is the antithesis of a performance car. But since the Type R is for the street, it wouldn’t hurt if Honda gave it a more compliant set of shock absorbers, right?

Apparently, Honda also tinkered with the front suspension and steering components. Without mentioning the exact modifications underneath, Honda ensured us the changes were necessary to deliver a more direct steering feel. The 2020 Type R is also home to a new pair of two-piece brake rotors with upgraded pads which, according to Honda, reduce fade while improving braking performance at higher speeds.

2020 Honda Civic Type R. Photo: Honda North America.

Sporty & Refined Interior

Honda was kind enough to update the 2020 Type R’s interior as well. The car now has a new steering wheel wrapped in genuine Alcantara; a new shifter with shorter throws (which remains one of the best and smoothest manual gearboxes in the business); and a new shift knob.

Also new for 2020 is Honda’s Active Sound Control system. I don’t speak for everybody here at Automoblog, but I think anything that produces fake engine sounds should be banned through eternity. Honda’s system modifies the sound according to your chosen drive mode (Comfort, Sport, and +R), but honestly, who needs it?

2020 Honda Civic Type R on the track. Photo: Honda North America.

What Engine Does The Civic Type R Have?

Fast Hondas are all about the motor, and this one is no different as the Type R’s engine is unchanged for 2020. This means a race-bred and direct-injected, 2.0-liter VTEC turbo four-banger churning out 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque.

The engine is connected to a six-speed manual gearbox which feels like it’s made of premium Lurpak butter, unicorn hair, and Guimara’s mangoes. Yeah, the gearbox is that good. Honda always knew how to make a stick feel absolutely on point. Power is fed to the front wheels and is governed by a standard limited-slip differential.

Standard Honda Sensing

For the first time ever, Honda Sensing is now standard in the 2020 Civic Type R. This also marks the first time Honda Sensing is standard across the entire Civic lineup – including the 2020 Honda Civic Si. The comprehensive suite of advanced safety features includes adaptive cruise control; lane-keeping assist; lane departure warning; road departure mitigation; and collision mitigation braking.

Photo: Honda North America.

2020 Honda Civic Type R: Pricing & Availability

At this point, we’re clueless to both. Honda has yet to unveil pricing for the 2020 Type R, but we’re sure the car is arriving later this year. If we have to guess, expect base prices to start at or above $37,000. In the meantime, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R is on display at the Chicago Auto Show from now until February 17th.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.