2020 Honda Ridgeline, Fit & HR-V Arrive: Here’s An Overview of Each

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline, Fit, and HR-V have made their way to dealer showrooms. Although each are different in terms of performance and their intended market, each are affordable, safe, and fuel efficient. We will take a brief look at these new Honda vehicles, covering all of the updates and pricing info for 2020.

2020 Honda Ridgeline: What’s New

The Ridgeline is now standard with the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features. The package includes Collision Mitigation Braking; Forward Collision Warning; Lane Keeping Assist; Road Departure Mitigation; Lane Departure Warning; and Adaptive Cruise Control. Honda is anticipating high safety marks for the 2020 Ridgeline from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety when they become available.

Also available are LED headlights (low beam), an eight-way power driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support, and ambient interior lighting. Add Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto to the list of features for the 2020 Honda Ridgeline.

2020 Honda Ridgeline. Photo: Honda North America.

Get Ready For Tailgating!

The Ridgeline’s tailgate swings open a bit wider than before for easier cargo loading. For those Saturday and Sunday gatherings during football season, the Ridgeline offers a 115V AC power outlet and a truck bed audio system. When transporting more valuable or fragile items, drivers will appreciate the lockable and weather-sealed in-bed trunk.

What Engine Does The Honda Ridgeline Have?

Motivating force comes from a 3.5-liter V6 with direct injection, Variable Cylinder Management, and Honda’s now-world-famous i-VTEC setup. The engine produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive is available on all trim levels and standard on RTL-E and Black Edition.

Be it boulevard cruising or tackling the trails, every 2020 Ridgeline makes use of Honda’s Intelligent Traction Management System. Said system has four different modes: Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand for the all-wheel drive models, as well as Normal and Snow for 2WD vehicles.

2020 Honda Ridgeline under the hood. Photo: Honda North America.

What Can The Honda Ridgeline Tow & Haul?

The 2020 Honda Ridgeline has a 5,000 lbs. max towing capacity and 1,584 lbs. max payload capacity when properly equipped. While the competitors offer more towing capacity, the Ridgeline’s V6 tops other similarly-sized engines in the segment in fuel economy.

When Honda debuted this generation of the Ridgeline in 2017, they explained how customer feedback determined the design of the truck. One thing Honda noted was how few regularly tow over 5,000 lbs. At the time, Honda said rather than up the towing capacity to match the likes of the Tacoma and Colorado, they put more emphasis on handling and fuel economy. The idea was to create a more balanced truck.

What Does The 2020 Honda Ridgeline Cost?

2020 Honda Ridgeline: Pricing & EPA Ratings

*Dollar figures reflect $1,095 destination charge Model / Trim / Drivetrain MSRP EPA Rating

(City / Hwy / Combined) Sport (2WD) $34,995 19 / 26 / 22 Sport (AWD) $37,235 19 / 24 / 21 RTL (2WD) $37,765 19 / 26 / 22 RTL (AWD) $39,915 19 / 24 / 21 RTL-E (AWD) $43,115 19 / 24 / 21 Black Edition (AWD) $44,615 19 / 24 / 21

2020 Honda Fit: What’s New

The 2020 Honda Fit wraps affordability, fuel efficiency, and fun into one neat package. It may not seem possible, but the 2020 Fit will “fit” (see what we did there) quite a bit of cargo. By mounting the fuel tank under the front seats, Honda’s engineers were able to net 52.7 cubic-feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down!

Every Fit model comes with a multi-function center console, rearview camera, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, and Bluetooth capability. The Fit Sport adds extra connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Like the Ridgeline, the Honda Sensing safety package is available for the Fit but with some caveats. For the 2020 model year, Honda Sensing is no longer available on LX and Sport.

2020 Honda Fit in Orange Fury. Photo: Honda North America.

What Engine Does The 2020 Honda Fit Have?

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with direct injection and Honda’s i-VTEC setup. Said engine creates 130 horsepower and 114 lb-ft. of torque – plenty for the daily commute. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on the EX and EX-L while the LX and Sport receive a six-speed manual standard. LX and Sport can have the CVT if one so chooses.

What Does The 2020 Honda Fit Cost?

2020 Honda Fit: Pricing & EPA Ratings

*Dollar figures reflect $930 destination charge Trim Transmission MSRP EPA Rating

(City / Hwy / Combined) LX 6MT $17,120 29 / 36 / 31 LX CVT $17,920 33 / 40 / 36 Sport 6MT $18,530 29 / 36 / 31 Sport CVT $19,330 31 / 36 / 33 EX CVT $19,990 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L CVT $21,550 31 / 36 / 33

2020 Honda HR-V: What’s New

For the 2019 model year, Honda gave the HR-V a refresh so there are only minor changes for 2020. One of the biggest selling points for the HR-V is safety. Honda received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and is targeting a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The automaker is also expecting a “Superior” rating from the latter for front crash prevention when the HR-V is equipped with Honda Sensing.

EX and above trims receive the Honda Sensing package of active safety features standard. Honda Sensing joins a number of other standard features for the HR-V, including traction control; driver and passenger front and side airbags; and side-curtain airbags with rollover sensors.

2020 Honda HR-V Sport. Photo: Honda North America.

Does The Honda HR-V Have All-Wheel Drive?

All wheel-drive is available for every trim level of the 2020 Honda HR-V and standard on the Touring. The system operates in front-wheel drive the majority of the time to conserve fuel, however, it can send power to the rear when necessary. During bad or snowy weather, or for light off-road use, all-wheel drive will come in handy.

Under the hood is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder creating 141 horsepower and 127 lb-ft. of torque. The engine, complete with Honda’s i-VTEC system, is attached to a continuously variable automatic transmission.

How Much Does The 2020 Honda HR-V Cost?

2020 Honda HR-V: Pricing & EPA Ratings

*Dollar figures reflect $1,095 destination charge Trim MSRP EPA Rating

(City / Hwy / Combined) LX (2WD) $21,915 28/34/30 LX (AWD) $23,415 27/31/29 Sport (2WD) $23,615 28/34/30 Sport (AWD) $25,115 26/31/28 EX (2WD) $25,065 28/34/30 EX (AWD) $26,565 26/31/28 EX-L (2WD) $26,665 28/34/30 EX-L (4WD) $28,165 26/31/28 Touring w/Nav (AWD) $29,985 26/31/28

Photos & Source: Honda North America.