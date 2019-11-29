2020 Nissan Rogue Sport: Brief But Detailed Walk Around

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is a little more stylish than the average Rogue.

Front-wheel drive is standard for the Sport, although all-wheel drive is available.

Starting MSRP is reasonable and the Rogue Sports offers a good value for the money.

The 2020 Rogue Sport is arriving at Nissan dealerships as we speak. The Rogue, in general, is nicely set apart from the rest of Nissan’s SUV lineup. Not small as small as the Kicks, but not nearly as massive as the Armada, the 2020 Rogue seats five and has three trim levels: S, SV, and SL. The Sport trim adds a little extra flair without going overboard on price.

How Much Is The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport?

Rogue Sport S FWD $23,240 Rogue Sport SV FWD $24,750 Rogue Sport SL FWD $28,450 Rogue Sport S AWD $24,590 Rogue Sport SV AWD $26,100 Rogue Sport SL AWD $29,800

Add $1,095 to the above figures for destination and handing.

Is The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport All-Wheel Drive?

Although front-wheel drive is standard, the 2020 Rogue Sport is available with all-wheel drive. The system, dubbed by Nissan as “Intelligent All-Wheel Drive,” initially delivers power to both front and rear wheels for better traction. Once up to speed, power is sent strictly to the front wheels in the interest of fuel economy. Around corners and during bad weather, power is balanced from front to rear, up to a 50:50 mix.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport. Photo: Nissan North America.

What Engine Does The 2020 Rogue Sport Have?

The 2020 Rogue Sport is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 141 horsepower and 147 lb-ft. of torque. The engine’s more notable elements include a Direct Injection Gasoline system; Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control (both intake and exhaust); Diamond Like Carbon coated valve lifters; Tumble Control Valve; and a compression ratio of 11.2:1.

The engine pairs with an Xtronic transmission with an Eco Mode switch. Fuel economy for front-wheel drive models comes in at 25/32 city/highway and 28 combined. All-wheel drive variants, by comparison, are 24/30 city/highway and 27 combined.

The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 141 horsepower. Photo: Nissan North America.

Safety Features

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 package is standard on the 2020 Rogue Sport. The package includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection; Rear Automatic Braking; Lane Departure Warning; radar-based Blind Spot Warning; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; and High Beam Assist. Supplemental rear seat side air bags and front knee air bags are added for 2020. The Rogue Sport also includes the LATCH System (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children).

Technology & Connectivity

Everything is run through a seven-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth capability. Standard is a four-speaker AM/FM/CD audio system with an auxiliary input jack, and a USB connection port for an iPod. However, music lovers may want to opt for the Bose premium stereo. Other available tech and connectivity features include navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ProPILOT Assist, although that latter system is not entirely perfect just yet.

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

Exterior Design & Interior Layout

On the outside, the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport has a new hood, LED daytime running lights, and the automaker’s signature V-motion grille. Other exterior details include black wheel arches and roof molding; body-color outside mirrors (with available integrated turn signals); heated outside mirrors; rear spoiler; and roof rails.

Wheel sizes range from 16 to 19 inches, and there are nine exterior colors to pick from. Two interior colors are on offer: Charcoal and Light Gray, along with available Gun Metal or Gloss Black finishers. Rogue Sport SL has Gloss Black/Silver interior accents.

Behind the second row, the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport offers 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space, and up to 61.1 cubic feet when folded down. The 60/40 split rear seat incorporates a center armrest with heating/cooling vents for rear passengers.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.