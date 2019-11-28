2020 Genesis G90: It’s a Whole Lot of Car

The 2020 Genesis G90 underwent a number of changes for the new model year.

New design themes are present along with a host of standard safety features.

Two different engines are on offer for the 2020 Genesis G90, including a V8.

We’ve been hearing rumors of a Genesis SUV concept for quite a while. Instead, Genesis presented the 2020 G90 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The G90 is not an SUV, but the market for sedans is not dead as some analysts and automakers want us to believe. Despite the growing SUV and crossover market, 78 percent of people surveyed by Edelman Intelligence would consider purchasing a sedan. Moreover, U.S. sedan owners are just as satisfied with their cars as non-sedan owners.

And while the G90 is not an SUV, it happens to be a lot of car for the price.

What Is The Genesis G90?

The 2020 Genesis G90 is a full-size luxury sedan. In case you’re not aware, Genesis is the luxury arm of parent company Hyundai for the North American market. It’s kind of like how Lexus is to Toyota and Honda is to Acura. However, the 2020 G90 is not an all-new model. It’s still part of the first-generation G90 introduced back in 2017, so it retains the same components and drivetrain underneath.

Looking at it, though, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s an all-new model. Mind you, this happens to be the first significant update to the original G90 since arriving in the U.S., and we like what we’re seeing.

2020 Genesis G90 on display at the China International Import Expo, Nov. 5th 2019. Photo: Genesis Motor America, LLC.

Affordable Luxury

Affordable luxury is a real thing in the modern world. Hyundai (and Kia) employed the same tactics to carve out a niche in the auto industry, and did so by offering a better value for the money. It’s the same story with Genesis. Want a solid BMW 3-Series competitor without paying a German price tag? Unless you’re already smitten by the Italian charm of Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Genesis G70 is the best compact luxury sport sedan for the money.

However, the 2020 Genesis G90 is aiming straight at the BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. It’s also grabbing the jugular of Lexus’ flagship LS sedan, a car that gave Lexus a permanent foothold in the luxury segment. As you can see, the Genesis G90 is not exactly treading over shallow waters, but it remains an unpretentious (and yes, more affordable) choice if road comfort is your top priority.

The Genesis G90 Has The Right Team

Hmm, the restyled 2020 Genesis G90 looks familiar, right? We’re seeing hints of Bentley, Cadillac, and a sprinkling of Volvo design, the latter of which is most evident in those gorgeous yet rather intimidating quad-headlamps.

This is not at all surprising given Genesis had the right blokes for the job.

Hyundai’s Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, used to pen for Bentley. “G90 is the ultimate expression of the Genesis brand,” he said. “Before the first sketch was even drawn, my team of designers thought carefully about how to evolve its styling and create something even more elegant and harmonic.” Also, Filippo Perini recently joined Genesis as Chief Designer at the brand’s advanced design studio in Europe, a man who used to work for Lamborghini, Audi, Italdesign, and Alfa Romeo. This gives the new G90 rock-solid credibility in terms of styling, and it shows.

2020 Genesis G90 on display at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

2020 Genesis G90: Revamped Exterior Styling

Did you notice the new signature front grille? Genesis calls it a Crest Grille with an open-mesh design, and it’s an example of how a large grille should look in a luxury sedan. It has none of the hideousness of Lexus’ spindle grille, and it definitely looks more dignified than what BMW did for its 4-Series Concept car. The G90 also receives a new hood; some funky horizontal lower ducting in the front bumper; those aforementioned quad-headlights; and bolder front fenders with larger fake vents (sigh); and unique light strips (yay) which visually extend the shape of the headlights to the sides of the vehicle.

Out back, the 2020 Genesis G90 receives an integrated ducktail spoiler; reshaped bumper; and a pair of exhaust tips mimicking the crest-inspired design of the front grille. The car also has quad taillights and a horizontal light bar running the entire width of the vehicle. Overall, the exterior makeover is meant to give the vehicle a sleeker, lower, and more progressive vibe.

2020 Genesis G90 on the open road. Photo: Genesis Motor America, LLC.

Turbo V6 or Naturally-Aspirated V8 Power

Similar to the outgoing Genesis G90, the new model retains the turbocharged V6 and naturally-aspirated V8. The V6 is a 3.3-liter unit found in the Kia Stinger producing the same 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque. On the other hand, the G90 Ultimate is motivated by a 5.0-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque.

Both engines are connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox feeding power to the rear wheels. However, both the V6 and V8 are available with all-wheel drive.

2020 Genesis G90: Refined Interior

Perhaps our biggest complaint with the outgoing Genesis G90 is the presence of cheap-looking materials and buttons inside. Thankfully, Genesis addressed our concerns with more premium materials, including chrome-plated switches and premium leather surfaces. Also, the new 12.3-inch infotainment display is now a proper touchscreen. It can support over the air updates for maps and software, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

And since luxury cars need to be as quiet as a library, Genesis gave the new G90 an active noise cancellation system. From there, the G90 is standard with an adaptive control suspension to help smooth out bumpy roads.

2020 Genesis G90 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor America, LLC.

Enhanced Safety Features

The 2020 Genesis G90 adds a slew of advanced driver assistance systems and safety features. Along with ten standard airbags (including a passenger-side knee airbag), the new G90 has lane following assist; rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist; forward collision avoidance assist; safety exit assist; and highway driving assist.

How Much Does The 2020 Genesis G90 Cost?

Unfortunately, Genesis has yet to reveal base prices for the 2020 G90, although the company promises to divulge final specs and pricing when the car goes on sale in December. Considering the previous G90 starts at around $70,500 for the 3.3-liter V6 and $75,000 for the V8, we reckon the new model may start between $73,000 and $77,000.

