2021 Chevy Trailblazer: Not The K5 But Still Okay

2021 Chevy Trailblazer will have new turbo engines.

A more rugged and sporty ACTIV trim joins the lineup.

Pricing for the new Trailblazer will start under $20,000.

While it’s not the Blazer we remember (K5!), Chevy says the new Trailblazer provides a youthful yet functional alternative for prospective buyers. “Slotting between the Trax and Equinox, the addition of the Trailblazer provides us with a great opportunity to expand the Chevy SUV family to new audiences,” said Steve Majoros, Director of Chevrolet Passenger Car and Crossover Marketing.

What Is The Chevy Trailblazer?

The original Chevy Blazer hit the market in 1969, and ran uninterrupted until the Tahoe came to town in 1995. The nameplate was revived in 2002 – this time as the Trailblazer – and lived a fruitful life until 2009 when the Traverse up and kicked it out of the barn. Now a decade later, the Trailblazer gets a new lease on life with a modern design, a nice array of technology and safety features, and seating for up to five.

What Does The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer Cost?

Pricing will begin under $20,000 says Chevrolet. The RS and ACTIV trims will likely start in the mid-$20,000 range according to the Detroit News.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer family. Photo: Chevrolet.

What Engine Does The Chevy Trail Blazer Have?

Under the hood are two different turbo engines for 2021. The first is a 1.2-liter turbo followed by a slightly larger 1.3-liter turbo. Chevy has not given any other specifics, only saying the 2021 Trailblazer will create up to 155 horsepower. Both engines come standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission with stop/start capability. A nine-speed automatic is available for the 1.3-liter engine with all-wheel drive.

With an all-wheel drive 2021 Trailblazer, drivers can decide when to activate the system, say while off-road or during inclement weather. The selectable system can be switched on when necessary, and off in the interest of fuel economy. Front-wheel drive Trailblazers have their own drive modes: Normal, Snow, and Sport.

For the current 2020 TrailBlazer, there are three engines: an Ecotec 2.5-liter, a 2.0-liter turbo, and a 3.6-liter V6. The latter creates 308 horsepower.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer RS. Photo: Chevrolet.

What Are The Standard Safety Features?

All Trailblazer models come with a comprehensive list of active safety and driver assistance features, including: Forward Collision Alert; Automatic Emergency Braking; Front Pedestrian Braking; IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist); Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning; Rear Vision Camera; and Rear Seat Reminder.

Parents with younger drivers might appreciate the capabilities of Chevy’s Teen Driver system. Optional safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control; Rear Park Assist; Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; and HD Rear Vision Camera.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV. Photo: Chevrolet.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV

The Trailblazer ACTIV is a more rugged and sporty variant. ACTIV models receive special front and rear fascias; dual exhaust; and a few suspension tweaks and enhancements. The Hankook Sport Terrain 17-inch tires have an aggressive shoulder design and an all-season tread pattern.

Complementing the ACTIV in the style department is the RS, with a performance-inspired mesh grille, unique front splitter, and a black Chevy bowtie. Both the RS and ACTIV come standard with a two-tone roof and large, wraparound taillamps.

Interior Treatments

Depending on the trim level, the interior finishes will look different, but overall the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer should be nice inside. The center console is flexible with up to 3.5 liters of open storage, and and another 4.4 liters under the armrest.

The 40/60 split folding second row enables the vehicle to accommodate objects up to 8.5 feet long. Overall storage capacity comes in around 54.4 cubic feet with the second row folded. A hands-free liftgate is available to make loading easier.

On the tech and connectivity side, the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer has the option for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Sirius XM. OnStar4 is standard.

2021 Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

When Will The 2021 Chevy Trailblazer Arrive?

The new Trailblazer is expected to arrive in U.S. showrooms in spring 2020. Specific trim and pricing details will be announced closer to launch. Not exactly the K5, but given the nice interior, safety features, and reasonable starting price, the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer should find plenty of suitors.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.