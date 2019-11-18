This Comet Fade McLaren 600LT Is Just Super Cool

The Comet Fade McLaren 600LT Coupé has a one-of-a-kind paint job.

McLaren Special Operations did the work for a customer in Canada.

Visible carbon fiber roof scoop pays tribute to original McLaren F1.

McLaren has an in-house division called McLaren Special Operations (MSO). And although the name sounds like a CIA branch James Bond would work through, it is actually the supercar maker’s customizing shop. They recently rolled out a special 600LT Coupé featuring a range of enhancements to show off what they can do.

And it has a really cool shade of blue.

What Is The Comet Fade McLaren 600LT Coupé?

This 600LT Coupé that McLaren MSO gave the once-over to was delivered through McLaren Toronto to one of the brand’s long-time customers. I don’t know why I find that so odd, but there you go. One of the most heavily-optioned vehicles, made by one of, if not the best British supercar maker, went to The Great White North. Pretty cool, ‘eh?

Also cool, besides all the technical flourishes, is the paint. Inspired by the brightness and speed of a comet, the exterior and interior finishes of this 600LT fade from bright to dark. That’s actually an old school hot-rodder trick, but I don’t want to spoil McLaren’s buzz, and besides, this thing looks totally bitchin’.

The custom 600LT Coupé is powered by a 3.8-liter V8, cranking out 600 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. of torque. Given the weight reduction measures MSO took, that’ll be good enough for this Comet Fade 600LT to hit 60 in 2.8 seconds.

Comet Fade 600LT Coupé up close. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

Special “Comet Fade” Paint

Like anything else McLaren does, paining this car was an excruciatingly-complex and overblown process. Not to get too bogged down in the details, but check this out: The Comet Fade paint job took MSO technicians 120 hours to complete. The main color is called Coriolis Blend; which fades from an MSO Bespoke Cerulean Blue that fades into MSO Defined Burton Blue; that then fades into MSO Bespoke Atlantic Blue.

No, I don’t have the code numbers for those if you want to paint up your Bonneville Lakester. However, I’ll be there to cheer you on, cause that would look so cool.

This Comet Fade McLaren 600LT employs a forged-aluminum, double-wishbone suspension with re-calibrated dampers and firmer engine mounts. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

Carbon Fiber Treatments

Of course there’s tons of carbon fiber to be seen. There’s an MSO Bespoke Visual Carbon Fiber Roof Scoop, and three different carbon fiber upgrade packs. The packs add carbon fiber to the front splitter; side skirts; rear bumper, diffuser, spoiler, and wing; and then to the service cover hatch (I think that’s what passes for a “hood” these days).

Other additions on this 600LT Coupé include the MSO Clubsport Pack, featuring carbon fiber racing seats, carbon fiber roof, and titanium wheel bolts that bling rather nicely against the gloss-black rims. The wheels are 10-spoke ultra-lightweight forged numbers with polished carbon ceramic brake calipers.

Comet Fade 600LT Coupé interior layout. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

Comet Fade McLaren 600LT Has Lots of Extras

The interior gets the Coriolis Blend applied to the speaker surrounds, while Cerulean Blue is applied to the 12 o’clock mark on the steering wheel. Cerulean Blue is also featured as a contrast stitch to the Carbon Black Alcantara interior, which works very well indeed.

And the best part? The three-piece, retractable hardtop can be operated up to 25mph, with the push of a button. Whoever this person is in Toronto who got this Comet Blue McLaren 600LT, they hit the jackpot (and probably paid that much for it too).

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: McLaren Automotive.