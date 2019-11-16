2020 Bentley Flying Spur: This Grand Tourer Is Still Grand

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur is still one of the most luxurious cars in the world.

Enhanced version of Bentley’s W12 twin-turbo engine powers the Flying Spur.

Nearly an endless number of bespoke and custom treatments are available.

Bentley’s Flying Spur, the company’s big cruiser of the ville, is completely new for 2020. How new? The Crewe outfit puts it this way: “The third generation of Bentley’s luxury four-door Grand Tourer owes only its name to its predecessor.” That new. And will you just look at this thing! I mean, it looks like it’s 23 feet long, 68 inches wide, and weighs comparable to a railroad carriage (that it can probably out haul).

Turns out, The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur weighs 5,373 lbs., or about 2.44 Miatas.

The new Flying Spur delivers sports sedan agility and modern limousine refinement, quoth Bentley. Upon hearing that, Colin Chapman rose from his grave and was seen shambling in the direction of Bentley H.Q. Look, guys, your ride has got a lot going for it, but let’s not try to say “has agility” is in the plus column, ‘K?

What Engine Does The Flying Spur Have?

What it does have is a well-honed sense of refinement and luxury, and a serious helping of sumptuous sophistication. Oh, and enough power to put a pound of bacon in orbit around Saturn. That part comes from an enhanced version of the Flying Spur’s 6.0-liter, twin-turbo W12 engine with variable displacement and high and low pressure direct injection. The Flying Spur also uses the same eight-speed ZF dual-clutch transmission as the Continental GT.

Bentley says maximum torque is available in less than a third of the time versus the previous Flying Spur. This is good enough for a top speed of 207 mph, and a zero to 60 mph time of 3.7 seconds. In other words, it has enough grunt to pull the Ark Royal out of a dry dock.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur. Photo: Bentley Motors.

The Flying Spur Seems To Have It All

From the retractable ‘Flying B’ mascot on its proscenium-sized nose; to the pool-table-scope trunk lid; and through the vast cabin between, the 2020 Flying Spur is laden with expensive and heavy appointments. Even the door inserts receive a three-dimensional and diamond-quilted treatment.

“Optimal comfort and style are delivered by new-design fluted leather seats, which feature diamond quilting for the Mulliner Driving Specification,” says Bentley in their press materials. See, you’re not just comfortable in a new Flying Spur, you’re optimally comfortable.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur interior layout. Photo: Bentley Motors.

And There’s More . . .

As you would reckon, Bentley takes this idea to the extreme. For example, the detachable Touch Screen Remote Control that can operate all the vehicle’s major functions is the “centerpiece of the rear seat experience.” The panoramic glass sunroof stretches the full length of the Flying Spur, while the mood lighting helps if the view of the sky is not to your liking on a given day.

The superlative audio system (you know, the stereo) is a 2,200-watt Naim outfit that literally puts out more power than Pete Townshend’s triple Hiwatt stack.

Advanced connectivity features? Check. Cutting-edge driver assistance systems? Yup. Night Vision infrared camera? Don’t even ask. Traffic Assist? Sure. Heads-up display? Mei bien sur. Along with electronic all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, and Bentley’s Dynamic Ride technology, a 48-volt electric anti-roll system with three-chamber air springs.

Photo: Bentley Motors.

Bentley Flying Spur: Testing & Development

And if attaching the name Bentley to that much tech isn’t enough, the company tested the bejeebers out of the 2020 Flying Spur to make sure it would all work. The new Flying Spur covered over one million miles with 142 different prototype and pre-production test cars. Of the million miles, 507,000 of them were done on public roads and another 7,460 were done at the Flying Spur’s top speed of 207 mph.

In total, Bentley’s engineers went to 18 countries, toured across four continents, and worked in both subzero and scorching temperatures alike. “The most advanced Bentley ever built,” they say of the new Flying Spur. And who am I to argue with them?

The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur endured over one million miles of testing. Photo: Bentley Motors.

How Much Is The 2020 Bentley Flying Spur?

Plan for at least $220,000 for your new Flying Spur. However, dear boy, you must know that each Flying Spur can be uniquely configured. A wide selection of exterior and interior paint colors; leather hides and wood veneers and contrast stitching; a nearly endless array of personalized options through Mulliner.

They say a Bentley is the most bespoke car in the word. And who am I to argue with them?

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur Gallery

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.