2020 VW Passat: Quick & Complete Look At The Pricing & Trim Levels

The VW Passat receives a host of new updates for 2020.

We go through the pricing and individual trim levels below.

Car lines may be disappearing, yet some sedans are marching on much to the delight of prospective buyers. Among them, the 2020 VW Passat, a well-equipped and affordable daily driver. There are four trim levels for the 2020 VW Passat which arrives near the end of the year. Upgraded interior technology and driver-assistance features are among the highlights for 2020.

How Much Is The 2020 VW Passat?

The 2020 VW Passat will start at 22,995 in the S configuration. The SE starts at $25,845, while the SEL comes in at $31,095. The more sporty R-Line tips the cash register at $28,645. The destination charge is $920 regardless of model.

What Engine Does The 2020 VW Passat Have?

The new Passat chugs along with a 2.0-liter TSI turbo engine with direct injection. The in-line four receives a new torque converter and corresponding software. As result, torque output jumps to 206 lb-ft., an increase of 22 lb-ft. versus the 2019 model. Horsepower stays the same at 174 but that’s still plenty for this daily driver. Power is sent to the front wheels via a Tiptronic six-speed automatic.

2020 VW Passat. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Interior Treatments

Drivers will notice the glass-covered infotainment touchscreen for a more contemporary feel. VW says they went for a “horizontal design” inside which they believe lends to a more premium and luxurious look. The automaker also notes that, in this horizontal design, the air vents flow across the dash. It’s an interesting way to describe everything (VW didn’t elaborate much beyond that) but suffice it to say, VW tired to make the interior as nice as possible.

Related: The 2020 VW Passat has “tornado lines” in the body.

Three interior décor designs are available, based on trim. Volkswagen’s V-Tex leatherette and Nappa leather seating surfaces are available in addition to the standard cloth seats, and four color options are available depending on material.

2020 VW Passat interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2020 VW Passat S

The entry-level S comes with 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; automatic LED headlights and daytime running lights; reverse camera; cloth seats; and manual climate control. Tech and connectivity features include a Composition Media infotainment system with a 6.3-inch glass-covered touchscreen; App-Connect; Bluetooth; voice controls; two USB ports; and three months worth of SiriusXM.

Forward Collision Warning; Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist); Blind Spot Monitor; and Rear Traffic Alert are among the safety features.

2020 VW Passat SE

The SE includes a few extra niceties like remote start; leather-wrapped steering wheel and leatherette seating surfaces; power-adjustable driver’s seat; heated front seats; automatic climate control; and rain-sensing wipers. Two extra USB-A ports are located in the rear while Volkswagen’s Car-Net service provides on-board WiFi.

A sunroof is available for an extra $995.

Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Passat R-Line

As the most stylish of the bunch, the Passat R-Line hits the road with 19-inch wheels and chrome exhaust pipes. Other R-Line visual cues include a trim-specific front bumper with gloss black air intakes; vertical chrome stripes in the grille; rear diffusor; and black window surrounds. On the inside, drivers are treated to ambient lighting, stainless-steel pedal caps, and steering-wheel shift paddles.

Related: A quick look at the changes and updates to the 2020 VW lineup.

2020 VW Passat SEL

At the top of Passat Mountain is the SEL with 18-inch wheels and a boatload of standard features. The Discover Media infotainment system incorporates navigation and Fender Premium Audio behind its 6.3-inch glass-covered touchscreen. Comfort features include leather seating surfaces; driver’s seat and exterior mirror memory; power passenger seat; and heated rear seats. Park Assist and Park Distance Control are also part of the SEL’s standard equipment.

The Automoblog staff covers automotive industry news, trends, and technology along with new vehicle releases. Automoblog is owned and operated by Gearhead Media LLC., based in Detroit, Michigan and Berlin, Germany.

2020 VW Passat Gallery

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.