Mustang Lithium Has a Beast Mode & Tons of Power!

The Mustang Lithium is pretty darn powerful. That’s the easiest way to put it. The high-performance pony car prototype is the brainchild of Ford and Webasto, who are using it as a canvas for future battery and thermal management technologies. When it comes to electric vehicles, Ford is pushing on the gas (no pun intended). By 2022, the automaker will invest more than $11.5 billion in EV development. A Mustang-inspired electric SUV is expected to hit the market next year, followed by an all-electric F-150 in a few years.

“Ford has made no secret that we are electrifying our most popular nameplates,” explained Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s Chief Product Development and Purchasing Officer. “This one-off Mustang prototype is a great opportunity for us, together with Webasto, to showcase to our customers what new electrified powertrains can do for performance in a car they already know and love.”

How Much Power Does The Mustang Lithium Have?

Mustang Lithium cranks out over 900 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft. of torque, both of which are available instantaneously. The battery electric pony car features a unique set of drive modes with a specific amount of torque for different driving scenarios. Each mode is controlled via the 10.4-inch touchscreen display inside. The drive modes range from tame and mild to “holy smokes I bet that’s unreal!” Said drive modes are: Valet, Sport, Track, and Beast.

Yes, we too are wondering what all is involved in Beast Mode.

Mustang Lithium features a carbon fiber body, a lower stance (one inch), and 20-inch (staggered) Forgeline wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

How The Mustang Lithium Works

Under the hood is a Phi-Power, dual-core electric motor and dual power inverters. Everything is fed by an 800-volt Webasto battery system with EVDrive Technology that can discharge a mega-watt of energy. Ford and Webasto say the system generates less heat but more electric force than most EVs today. As a point of comparison, 800 volts is twice the voltage of most EVs on the road currently.

“Very similar to Ford’s push for vehicle electrification, this is an innovative way to further the technologies we’re developing to enable vehicle electrification while creating a vision of how cool the future of electric performance will be,” said Mark Denny, North America President and CEO, Webasto Customized Solutions.

Mustang Lithium under the hood. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

The Mustang Lithium Uses a Manual Rower

A drag-strip-spec, Calimer-version of the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual transmission with billet internals handles all that power. The Mustang Lithium also employs Ford Performance half shafts and Super 8.8 Torsen differentials.

Additional features include Ford’s Track Handling Pack and strut tower brace; Brembo six-piston front brakes (from the Shelby GT350R); side splitters and a rear diffuser by Sankuer Composite Technologies; Webasto hood with see-through polycarbonate windows; TurboDX charging solution; and a TurboCord portable charger. In other words, a lot of really cool stuff!

Mustang Lithium interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Will The Mustang Lithium Be Available?

Given the specs, the Challenger SRT Demon and any number of exotic and/or hyper cars should be getting nervous, right? Well, maybe not yet. Ford and Webasto say the Mustang Lithium is only a prototype for which to gauge interest in the next generation of EV powertains and performance cars. Consider us interested.

Currently, the 2020 Explorer and Escape hybrid feature Ford’s fourth-generation lithium-ion battery technology. The setup is similar to the Mustang Lithium’s energy storage system. So maybe we will see something similar to this EV pony car in the coming years? We certainly hope so.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company, Webasto.