2020 Honda CR-V: What’s New & What’s Changed

All-wheel drive is available on every model.

LX trim adds 1.5L turbo engine and Honda Sensing.

Electrified CR-V Hybrid to join the lineup early next year.

The 2020 Honda CR-V cruises into dealerships with a host of updates for the new model year. Among them, a refreshed exterior, upgraded safety tech, and a new turbo engine for the LX trim. The CR-V is a winner for Honda, with cumulative U.S. sales now topping five million units over the last 22 years. Here is a look at what to expect when shopping for a 2020 Honda CR-V.

How Much Does The 2020 Honda CR-V Cost?

The 2020 CR-V starts at $26,145 for the front-wheel drive LX. The entry-level LX receives the Honda Sensing suite of safety features and a more powerful and efficient turbo engine. This table goes through the rest of the lineup, including EPA ratings.

Model & Drivetrain MSRP w/ Destination ($1,095) EPA Ratings

(City/Hwy/Combined) CR-V LX (2WD) $26,145 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V LX (AWD) $27,645 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V EX (2WD) $28,655 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V EX (AWD) $30,155 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V EX-L (2WD) $31,145 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V EX-L (AWD) $32,645 27 / 32 / 29 CR-V Touring (2WD) $34,345 28 / 34 / 30 CR-V Touring (AWD) $35,845 27 / 32 / 29

2020 Honda CR-V Touring. Photo: Honda North America.

How Has The Honda CR-V Changed For 2020?

All 2020 CR-Vs receive a redesigned front bumper, headlights, and grille. EX and EX-L have new 18-inch wheels with a dark gray finish, while Touring grades get new 19-inch wheels and tires. Three new exterior colors join the lineup for 2020: Radiant Red Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and Aegean Blue Pearl.

On the inside, the redesigned center console adds more flexible storage and more conveniently-located USB ports. CR-V Touring adds a heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging, both of which are nice features. Additional in-vehicle technologies include a color TFT driver information interface; an available seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; and an available satellite-linked navigation system.

2020 Honda CR-V Touring interior layout. Photo: Honda North America.

New Features By Trim Level For 2020

CRV-EX: LED fog lamps, HD radio.

LED fog lamps, HD radio. CRV-LX: Honda Sensing, auto high/low beams,1.5-liter engine.

Honda Sensing, auto high/low beams,1.5-liter engine. Touring: 19-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, wireless charging.

19-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, wireless charging. All CR-V Trims: Standard with the Honda Sensing suite of safety technology.

What Engine Does The 2020 Honda CR-V Have?

Mechanically, the biggest change to the 2020 CR-V is the 1.5-liter turbo engine across the range. For the LX trim specifically, the new engine replaces the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated plant of the 2019 models. Complete with direct injection, the turbo bumps the new CR-V’s horsepower to 190 and torque to 179 lb-ft. Front-wheel drive is standard, although all-wheel drive is available on every model. In either case, power is sent to the ground via a continuously variable transmission with Honda’s G-Shift control logic.

The 2020 Honda CR-V features a MacPherson front strut and multi-link rear suspension with low-friction dampers. Tubular front and solid rear stabilizer bars promote better handling as does the dual-pinion, variable-ratio electric power steering. Photo: Honda North America.

Availability: Gasoline & Hybrid Models

The conventional CR-V is available now at Honda dealerships across the country. More information on the CR-V Hybrid’s two-motor hybrid-electric powertrain will be available early next year. Production of the CR-V Hybrid for the U.S. market will take place at Honda’s Greensburg, Indiana plant alongside the CR-V and Insight hybrid sedan.

