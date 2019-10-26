2019 Lexus GX 460 Review: Solid But Long In The Tooth

In This Review: The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is still a luxurious SUV but the acceleration and gas mileage is lackluster. However, the GX 460 redeems itself with its 4x4 system. Exterior Styling 80 Interior Layout 85 Driving Dynamics 75 Safety & Tech Features 92 Everyday Functionality 93 Reader Rating 0 Votes 0 Pros Good Visibility Off-Road Capability Cons Fuel Economy Cramped Third Row 85

The 2019 Lexus GX 460 is highly capable if you need to get off the pavement and away from civilization. It would also be the ideal luxury vehicle for a family who lives outside the city and needs to travel unpaved roads to get home. The GX line from Lexus shares a similar platform with the already capable Toyota 4Runner, and can be used to tow a camper or ATV for a weekend getaway.

This week, we drove the 2019 Lexus GX 460 in the Luxury trim.

Lexus GX 460: What’s New For 2019?

The GX 460 remains largely unchanged but gets blind-spot monitoring as standard equipment. Enform Safety Connect and Service Connect are now complimentary for 10 years, while Lexus Enform Remote includes Amazon Alexa skill integration. For 2020, the Lexus GX 460 will see a number of new technology features.

Features & Options: The Laundry List

The 2019 Lexus GX 460 Luxury comes standard with LED headlights; running boards; flip-up rear window; swing-out tailgate; roof rails; and Lexus’ Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System for improved off-road traction. Other niceties include a sunroof, rearview camera, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside it features dual-zone automatic climate control; power-adjustable front seats; driver’s seat memory settings; a power-adjustable steering column; 40/20/40-split second-row seat; and a 50/50-split folding third-row seat. Infotainment features include Lexus Enform emergency and remote vehicle services; an eight-inch touchscreen; two USB ports; Bluetooth; and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.

Features & Options: Driver Support

The GX 460 Luxury also comes with an adaptive and auto-leveling suspension; power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors; headlight washers; a heated wood-trimmed steering wheel; second-row captain’s chairs, and upgraded leather upholstery.

The optional Driver Support package ($2,340) adds adaptive cruise control; forward collision warning; automatic braking; front and side view cameras; a driver inattention monitoring system; lane departure warning; automatic high beams; and an off-road, low-speed cruise control system (Crawl Control).

What Does The 2019 Lexus GX 460 Cost?

Total MSRP including destination for our tester: $67,834. By comparison, the 2019 GX 460 starts at $52,505.

Interior Highlights: Tons of Cargo Room

The Lexus GX 460 Luxury is big on the inside and will fit a growing family with its three rows of seating. Stepping inside reveals a big comfortable cabin with 10-way power adjustable, heated, and cooled front seats. The fit and finish and quality of materials is what we would expect from Toyota’s luxury division.

The second-row is roomy even for taller adults with heated seats that also recline. They offer a power feature and will fold down flat for extra cargo. The third row can be accessed from the passenger side where the second-row seat moves forward to allow walk-in access.

The third row also folds flat at the push of a button, converting the GX460 to a five-passenger SUV with more cargo carrying ability for those off-pavement weekend excursions. The interior is cavernous and we were able to carry extra cargo this week as we helped our daughter and family move. Max cargo volume comes in at 64.7 cubic feet.

2019 Lexus GX 460: Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The Lexus GX 460 comes standard with a 4.6-liter V8 that develops 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft. of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed automatic with standard full-time four-wheel-drive and a limited-slip differential. Max towing capacity is 6,500 lbs.

EPA ratings come in at 15/18 city/highway and 16 combined. While there are other large SUVs that get worse mileage, those who are conscious about fuel economy may want to look elsewhere. The 2019 GX 460 also takes premium fuel, so expect your visits to the gas pump to be spendy.

How Does The Lexus GX 460 Drive?

The 2019 Lexus GX 460 likes to cruise on the open highway and it felt smooth on our commute to work. We were disappointed heading up I-70 into the mountains, however, as the V8 seemed to struggle getting us up the incline. The GX 460 weighs 5,340 lbs. empty, so if you have a full load of passengers, or are pulling a trailer, it may struggle to handle the weight. Unfortunately, the engine carries over with the same horsepower and torque ratings for 2020.

Although, for those who live at sea level, this luxury model should handle most driving situations with ease.

Driving Dynamics: Rugged Yet Smooth

The 2019 GX 460 comes with a body-on-frame construction, full-time 4WD, and a limited-slip differential. This makes it rugged enough to get you off-road for the weekend, but back home safely when the weather gets bad. We found the system requires little to no input from the driver, and it’s ideal for heavy rains, snowy and icy roads, or on rough dirt or gravel. Even with this setup, the GX 460 with its auto-load-leveling suspension eats up the speed bumps and potholes without jarring you or your passengers.

Conclusion: Will Still Do The Job

The Lexus GX 460 is in need of a remodel, but it’s still one of the most capable large SUVs. The truck-like platform offers excellent control if you are moving over rugged terrain, and will keep you safe on snowy and icy roads. Inside, your family will have all the creature comforts needed. The 4.6-liter V8 mostly has enough power, but it could use more low-end torque for pulling up the hills.

Denis Flierl has invested nearly 30 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. All of his firsthand reviews are archived on our test drives page. Follow Denis on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

