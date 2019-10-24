Infiniti Just Revealed The Changes To Their Q Lineup For 2020

With Infiniti’s 30th anniversary upon us, the Japanese automaker is looking ahead to 2020 and what their Q lineup will bring. There will be four new Qs for the coming model year: the Q50, QX50, QX60, and the QX80. All of them are laden with technology features and safety equipment to make your drive as comfortable and predictable as possible. That being said, here is a look at what to expect in the Infiniti Q lineup for 2020.

Infiniti Q50: Entry-Level Luxury

Let’s dive right in with the 2020 Infiniti Q50, the baby of the bunch. Although smaller, the Qs do get bigger from here on out in terms of size. Yet, the Q50 is almost a lineup unto itself, sporting a number of model variations.

New to the family is the Q50 3.0t Pure with 300 horsepower for the entry-level luxury sport sedan. All 2020 Q50s feature an InTouch System with HD dual-display screens (LCD eight-inch upper, VGA seven-inch lower). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

There are six, 300-horsepower versions of the 2020 Q50: the 3.0t Pure, 3.0t Pure AWD, 3.0t Luxe, 3.0t Luxe AWD, 3.0t Sport, and 3.0t Sport AWD. Each feature a 3.0-liter, twin turbo V6. There are also two 400-horsepower Q50s: the Red Sport 400 and its all-wheel drive counterpart.

Pricing starts at $36,400.

Infiniti Q60. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.

Related: How origami inspired Infiniti’s new EV concept.

Infiniti Q60: More For The Red Sport

The Infiniti Q60 performance coupe is pretty much unchanged for 2020, apart from a new infotainment system and Red Sport 400 accent trim colors. A total of six Q60 models are on offer for 2020.

There are two different 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo models, accompanied by four more powerful ones with the 3.0 twin-turbo V6. The V6 models include the Q60 3.0t Pure; Q60 3.0t Pure AWD; Q60 3.0t Luxe; and the Q60 3.0t Luxe AWD. The 400-horsepower Red Sport 400 (aptly named) is at the top of the range for the Q60.

Pricing starts at $41,350.

Infiniti QX50. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.

Infiniti QX50: A Solid Buy

The updated QX50 aims to be a strong contender in the luxury mid-size crossover segment. For a start, the QX50 received a 5-star overall rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as being named a 2019 Consumer Guide “Best Buy” in the Premium Compact Crossover category.

There’s also a number of safety, security, and driver assistance features standard across all grade levels, including Lane Departure Warning; Blind Spot Warning; Rear Automatic Braking; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; and High Beam Assist.

The QX50 is powered by a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine delivering 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. Combined fuel economy ratings come in at 27 for front-wheel drive, and 26 for all-wheel drive models. Not bad.

There are five QX50 models for 2020 in your choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive. For 2020, the QX50 adds two new grade levels, the Autograph and Sensory. No, really.

Pricing starts at $37,250.

Infiniti QX60. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.

Infiniti QX60: The Bestseller

The 2020 QX60 crossover is the brand’s top-selling model, probably because it has a versatile three-row/seven-passenger layout with a bunch of family-oriented features.

Styling-wise, the QX60 features LED daytime running lights, fog lights, and turn signals in the side mirrors, along with 18-inch and 20-inch wheels. A hands-free, motion-activated liftgate is also available. The interior has tons of room with leather seating for the first two rows, maple wood accents, stitched upper dash, and an eight-inch information display.

All 2020 QX60s are equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine putting out 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Power gets to the ground in either a front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive layout. Tech and safety niceties include the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection; Backup Collision Intervention; a Blind Spot Intervention system; Intelligent Cruise Control; Lane Departure Prevention; and Front Pre-Crash Seat Belts among others.

Pricing starts at $44,350.

Infiniti QX80. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.

Infiniti QX80: Top of The Heap

At the top of Q Mountain resides the 2020 Infiniti QX80, the flagship of the line. The full-size luxury SUV offers a bunch of enhancements for the new model year, including updated ProAssist and Sensory package content. Two new exterior colors compliment a revised interior with the availability of a 17-speaker Bose Performance Series Audio system. Other new standard gear includes Rear Door Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Collision Intervention, and Blind Spot Warning.

The 2020 QX80 comes in three models: Luxe, Luxe AWD, and Limited 4WD. The latter includes exclusive exterior and interior goodies like machine-finished, 22-inch forged aluminum wheels; satin chrome roof rails and crossbars; and two-tone and quilted Alcantara seats with contrast piping and stitching.

Pricing has not been released as of this writing for the 2020 QX80. A 2019 model currently starts at $65,500.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.