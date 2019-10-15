2020 Audi A6 allroad: A Big Win For Wagon Fans!

The 2020 Audi A6 allroad should be a delightful treat for those who prefer wagons to SUVs.

Six different drive modes are complimented by an air suspension with controlled damping.

Audi did not reveal pricing or availability for the U.S. market. Expect this at a later date.

The Audi A6 allroad is coming to the United States in 2020, which is welcome news for those who love wagons. The new A6 allroad is anything but ordinary in terms of styling, but with regard to technology and performance, the sleek wagon is arguably right on the money. Audi says the vehicle has a refined character, striking off-road enhancements, and distinct character. It’s kinda hard to argue with them.

Here is a look at the 2020 Audi A6 allroad.

How Is The 2020 Audi A6 allroad Equipped?

It’s not surprising how the wagon employs Audi’s evergreen quattro all-wheel drive technology. The 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine pumps outs 335 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque with the help of a Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) system. A seven-speed, S tronic dual-clutch automatic helps relay power to the ground. The icing on the cake is the special adaptive air suspension with controlled damping and hill descent control.

A top-end performance version, the RS 6 Avant, will arrive in the U.S. next year.

They Don’t Call It An “allroad” For Nothing!

The adaptive air suspension helps the new A6 allroad switch between on and off-road driving rather easily. There are six different modes, starting with the 5.5 inches of ground clearance offered in Auto. This first mode provides the most balance for daily driving, followed by Comfort which mellows out the steering and throttle. From there, Dynamic lowers the vehicle 0.6 inches while ushering in more immediate throttle, transmission, and steering responses.

Off-Road gives an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance up to 21.7 mph. Lift mode raises things up another 0.6 inches (under 21.7 mph) while Individual allows drivers to tweak things to their preferences. At its maximum height, the new A6 allroad sits 1.8 inches higher than the A6 sedan for a total ground clearance of 7.3 inches.

The 2020 Audi A6 allroad comes with all-wheel steering to help navigate rough terrain. When the pavement ends, drivers can view a display on the MMI monitor with the vehicle’s current tilt angle in longitudinal and transverse directions. A warning is given if a roll over appears imminent. While traversing a steep incline, the allroad’s hill descent control limits speed by braking all four wheels selectively, and individually as necessary.

Related: Audi maintenance: what you might pay.

2020 Audi A6 allroad: Exterior Styling & Interior Goodies

The wheel arches and rocker panels come in a Scandium gray matte color that contrast the body paint, which looks pretty cool. The grille, with it’s chrome vertical slats, is specific to the 2020 Audi A6 allroad; as are the 20-inch wheels which help distinguish the wagon from it’s sedan counterpart. (Just in case the styling alone wasn’t enough!). Looking closer at the roof rails we see what Audi calls an “Alu-Optic” finish.

On the inside, drivers get the premium treatment with a standard dual pane panoramic sunroof; Ambient LED interior lighting; and a Bang & Olufsen 3D premium stereo.

Pricing & Availability

Audi has not revealed exact pricing or availability for the 2020 A6 allroad. An Anniversary Edition will feature an exclusive Gavial Green color option with Sarder brown Valcona leather and Fine Nappa accents. The Anniversary Edition also includes Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood inlays; stainless steel pedals; and a leather airbag cap with contrast stitching.

Anniversary Edition or otherwise, we are really looking forward to seeing the 2020 Audi A6 allroad in person!

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.