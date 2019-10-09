The 2020 Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition celebrates a decade of the nameplate.

New standard features and “exclusive aesthetics” are in store for the special editions.

The Porsche Panamera, the company’s “practical” four-door, has been around for ten years now. That seems astonishing. To me, this thing still seems new, if not exactly fresh. Maybe that’s because I’m still getting used it. Yes, I know, it’s a Porsche. Yes, I know, it’s fast and yes, it is very capable; but man, ten years in and it still hasn’t grown on me. Porsche says the Panamera 10 Year Edition celebrates their first and only four-door’s anniversary with exclusive aesthetics and new standard equipment. We’ll let that bit about aesthetics slide, because, whoo-boy.

But what else do we get, ten years on?

How Is The Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition Equipped?

For a start, the Panamera 10 Year Edition comes standard with a batch of additional comfort and safety features. ParkAssist including Surround View; LED matrix-design headlights including PDLS Plus; Lane Change Assist and Lane Keep Assist are now standard equipment. Also standard are comfy, heated 14-way seats with a flashy Porsche crest on the headrests. Soft-close doors and a Bose Surround Sound system are also standard.

On the performance front, the adaptive three-chamber air suspension includes Porsche’s Active Suspension Management and Power Steering Plus. The hybrid versions come standard with the otherwise optional 7.2 kW on-board charger.

2020 Porsche Panamera 10 Year Edition: Power & Performance

The internal combustion engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 putting out 330 horsepower. Porsche refers to its prime motivational source as a “mono-turbo” setup. No, I am not kidding, and no, I am not going to call it that! Generally speaking, Panameras have ICE engines that range anywhere from 330 up to 550 horsepower, but the anniversary model makes do with just 330 ponies, sadly.

Just as sad is how the 10 Year Edition doesn’t get the top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid drivetrain. That would have been much more fun with its combined output of 680 horsepower. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Year Edition uses a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 hooked up to an electric motor to generate a combined output of 457 horsepower.

Styling & Design

To set the anniversary models apart from the crowd, there are 21-inch, Panamera Sport Design wheels in satin-gloss White Gold Metallic; and “Panamera 10” logos on the front doors, also in White Gold Metallic. An anniversary logo is found inside on the front passenger trim panel and on the door entry guards. The interior is black with contrast White Gold stitching. Porsche calls that “deviated stitching” but I think they’re just being contrarian at this point.

Pricing & Availability

The new anniversary editions are available for the Panamera, Panamera 4, and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. The Panamera 10 Year Edition and Panamera 4 10 Year Edition start at $103,300 and $107,500 respectively. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Year Edition goes for $116,900. Each will arrive in U.S. dealerships during the first quarter of 2020.

There’s no word from Porsche whether there will be a 10 Year version of the Sport Turismo Panamera, which is unfortunate. Somehow, making this thing into a near-wagon, which is what the Sport Turismo is, substantially improves the overall looks. Who knows, maybe Porsche has one waiting in the wings they’re just not telling us about?

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.