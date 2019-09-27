2020 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth: Feeling The Scorpion’s Sting!

The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth is even more fun for the new model year.

A new scorpion graphics package is sure to delight fans of the roadster.

We also take a look at the rest of the Fiat 124 Spider lineup for 2020.

For those of us that like small, lightweight sports cars, the latest iteration of the Fiat 124 Spider presents a bit of a problem. It’s basically a 2020 Miata, so the problem is: should you buy this, or buy a Miata? The Fiat runs, turns, and stops about the same as its Japanese cousin, so why go with the Fiat? Perhaps this totally cool graphics package could help?

Graphics packages can be tricky things. Done right, they add a nice bit of verve to your ride. Done wrong and you can look like a 17-year-old with a Vin Diesel fetish. Or worse. You could end up with a screaming chicken on your hood.

Fiat 124 Spider: The Scorpion’s Sting

Luckily this graphics job was done by Italians, and we are, generally speaking, pretty good at graphics and design. Along with lunch, dinner, shoes, clothes, opera, and limited-run sports cars, it’s about the only other thing we’re good at these days; but be that as it may, check out the new “Scorpion Sting” Appearance Group for the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider. Pretty groovy, huh? It’s comprised of that big, off-center Abarth scorpion hood decal and those down-low side stripes all in Rosso red. And it’s only a $395.00 option.

I mean, how could you not buy it?

How Much Does The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider Cost?

With a starting price of only $25,390, the Fiat is hard to overlook. And for 2020, it’s not just this scorpion stripe package that’s new. Another available goodie for this year is the Record Monza Exhaust. For a paltry $995.00, your Fiat 124 Spider Abarth gets an unmistakable growl and a few more ponies (allegedly). There’s also the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group. That’s available for $495.00 and features red exterior mirror caps; a red lower fascia lip and front tow hook; Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest. There are also custom center-stripe design options, including Double Rally and Retro. Those are available across the range for $295.00.

The 2020 Fiat 124 Spider comes in three trim levels: Classica, Lusso, and Abarth. Starting at $25,390, the Classica features a dual-tip exhaust; black roll-bar; body-color header; side sills and door handles. The Classica comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels; Nero premium cloth seats; halogen headlamps and LED taillamps. On the inside, there’s soft-touch materials on the instrument panel with light silver accents.

The Fiat 124 Spider Lusso starts at $28,145 and comes with 17-inch alloy wheels; silver-painted A-pillar header and roll-bar cover; and a dual-tip chrome exhaust. The interior, befitting that “luxury” name, features heated leather seats (these are a must) in Nero or Saddle, and a leatherette-wrapped cluster brow. The lower instrument panel is wrapped in leatherette with Piano Black accents throughout.

Abarth Treatments: Brembo Brakes & Recaro Seats

At the top of the hill is the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth. It starts under $30,000, which is less than a minivan and pretty much a deal all the way around. The Abarth cranks out 164 horsepower and rides on a front and rear Bilstein sport suspension. There’s a mechanical limited-slip diff, front strut tower bar, a Sport Mode selector, and a chrome quad-tip exhaust. Its more aggressive in appearance and comes complete with unique front and rear fascias; 17-inch Gun Metal aluminum wheels; Gun Metal exterior accents; and an available hand-painted hood stripe.

Other available features include Brembo brakes and Recaro seats. Yes, you should get these.

What Engine Does The Fiat 124 Spider Have?

The standard mill for the roadster is a 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo. The four-cylinder engine puts out 164 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque. It’s available with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 124 Spider rides on a double-wishbone suspension in front, and a multi-link in the rear, tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. The steering is light and responsive and uses an electric power-assist dual pinion system.

No, it’s not all bare bones. There’s a buffet of safety and security features like LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, and a ParkView rear backup camera. Tech features include Keyless Enter ‘n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, an available Bose nine-speaker audio system, and a seven-inch touchscreen display.

So yeah, why not buy a Fiat 124 Spider over a Miata?

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.