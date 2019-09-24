2020 Audi Lineup: A Complete Look At The Updates

The 2020 Audi lineup receives a host of new updates.

Many of the new features are standard across the range.

Driver assistance features and styling treatments are abundant.

As Audi heads into 2020, the German luxury and performance brand wants you to know they are worth every pfennig. Full model line improvements are coming in 2020, including additional personalization, upgraded driver assistance and infotainment systems, and more standard equipment. Audi wants 2020 to be the year everyone finally understands how they intend to stay at the forefront of the premium segment. Audi says their 2020 lineup shows how they are a leader in tech innovations and a continued producer of top-quality vehicles.

In case you are wondering, here is what Audi has on deck for 2020.

2020 Audi A3

We’ll start with the 2020 A3 where the entry-level Audi comes in two models: the A3 Sport with front-wheel drive and the S line with quattro all-wheel drive. Both come in Premium and Premium Plus trim. All Premium packages come standard with 18-inch wheels; all-season tires; Black Optic exterior trim; color driver information system; vehicle immobilizer with a motion sensor; Aluminum Mistral inlays; and Audi’s drive select system.

On the inside, the Premium Plus trim includes an interior storage package; rear USB charge ports; high-beam assist; and a Bang & Olufsen stereo. The new Final Edition package has front leather sport seats in black or red with contrast stitching; a flashy Audi Beam ring for the door puddle lights; and a three-spoke, multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles. The A3 S line quattro adds an exterior kit with S line badges and 18-inch wheels.

Standard on the 2020 Premium Plus S3 is a Bang & Olufsen sound system; high-beam assist; interior storage package with rear USB port; and auto-dimming, power-folding, heated mirrors. The optional Side and Rear Cross Traffic Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors. Quantum Gray is the new color for all A3 and S3 models. Sadly, the A3 Cabriolet will no longer be available.

Starting MSRP: $33,300.

Audi A6

Following an all-new model for this year, the 2020 A6 gets a technology and driver assistance boost. Lane departure warning; heated, auto-dimming and power folding exterior side mirrors; high-beam assist; and the vehicle immobilizer are now standard on the Premium trim. Premium Plus adds Audi’s virtual cockpit and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim receives adaptive cruise assist; traffic sign recognition; active lane departure with Emergency assist; intersection assist; and heated rear seats. Premium Plus has the new Executive package with four-zone climate control; ventilated front seats and heated rear seats; power trunk; and multi-color ambient interior lighting. Premium Plus and Prestige have Black Optic exterior trim available.

Starting MSRP: $54,900.

2020 Audi A7

The A7 was also new last year, but 2020 brings with it some additional standard features. The Premium trim now includes lane departure warning; high-beam assist; auto-dimming and power folding exterior mirrors; and the vehicle immobilizer with motion sensor. Premium trim also sees the addition of a heated steering wheel as part of the optional Convenience package. Premium Plus includes the virtual cockpit and a heated steering wheel.

The Prestige trim level comes with heated rear seats and a driver assistance package. 20-inch titanium-finish wheels are available for the Premium Plus and Prestige trims.

Starting MSRP: $69,000.

Audi A8

The flagship A8 sedan has additional standard features to enhance comfort and styling. Audi’s virtual cockpit; lane departure warning; and the vehicle immobilizer with a motion sensor are standard. The available Executive package includes multi-color ambient interior lighting. An available Black Optic package adds black exterior trim and 20-inch wheels. Audi Design Selection in Merino Gray for the A8 includes Gray-Brown Beech natural wood inlays. The Sport Style Exterior package includes 20-inch Audi Sport wheels with all-season tires.

HD matrix-design LED headlights are available for 2020 with Audi laser light technology and dynamic all-wheel steering.

Starting MSRP: $85,200.

2020 Audi Q5

The Q5 crossover, Audi’s best-selling model, offers even more standard equipment. Premium trim now comes with 18-inch wheels with all-season tires and high-beam assist. The optional Convenience plus package adds Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster, and the parking plus system with front and rear acoustic sensors. Standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims are new 19-inch wheels with all-season tires. Premium Plus trim levels now include adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and active lane assist. The sporty SQ5 receives standard high-beam assist.

Starting MSRP: $43,300.

Audi Q8

The 2020 Q8 has more package, trim, and design options, plus additional driver assistance features. Premium trim comes with high-beam assist; lane departure warning; vehicle immobilizer and motion sensor; and Audi’s virtual cockpit plus. The Black Optic package adds black exterior trim, black roof rails, and 21-inch wheels with all-season tires. Premium Plus and Prestige trims are new for 2020.

The S line Style package adds 21-inch wheels with all-season tires; an S line exterior kit and illuminated door sills; S line fender badges; and a “Singleframe mask” in body color. The S line Plus package adds the black optic exterior treatments; that same Singleframe mask in black; black roof rails; and black, 22-inch Audi Sport wheels with all-season tires and red brake calipers. The Luxury package now includes a premium air quality feature with an ionizer and fragrance options. Luxury package buyers will have more leather on the upper part of the instrument panel, armrests, and center console.

Starting MSRP: $68,200.

2020 Audi R8

The 2020 R8 V10 Coupe and Spyder now achieve a top speed of at least 200 mph. Like anything else really matters after that! However, there are updated front bumpers and spoiler lips; new lateral air intakes; and an updated rear bumper with oval exhaust pipes, honeycomb air outlets, and a diffuser. The lower trim is finished in either high-gloss black or a titanium color, with the option of carbon fiber. New 19-inch forged wheels in anthracite bi-color finish are standard, but there are 20-inch, 10-spoke-Y design wheels as an option. Ceramic brake calipers are available in red or gray.

The interior includes Audi’s virtual cockpit with Sport mode; MMI navigation plus; LED interior lighting; and a Bang & Olufsen stereo with 13 speakers.

Starting MSRP: $169,900.

Audi TT

And finally, the 2020 TT, TTS Coupe, and TT Roadster receive a few updates of their own. The vehicle immobilizer and motion sensor, plus the the Black Optic package and 20-inch Audi Sport wheels. The TT RS has red brake calipers as a standalone option. Pulse Orange has been added to the color lineup as well.

Starting MSRP: $45,500.

