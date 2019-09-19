2020 Cadillac CT4: Reviving The American Sports Sedan

Cadillac unveils the new CT4 after releasing the CT4-V a couple of months back.

It arrives with a pair of turbocharged engines with all-wheel drive as an option.

The new CT4 is also available with Super Cruise for semi-autonomous driving.

General Motor’s Cadillac subsidiary has reached the crossroads. A few months back, Cadillac unleashed the new CT4-V, a high-performance derivative of the then-incoming CT4 sports sedan. And while it’s unusual to release high-performing variants of a new car ahead of the normal model, Cadillac insists on doing it anyway. And it got us thinking. Perhaps the brand is onto something promising here with the 2020 Cadillac CT4?

It’s too early to tell if Cadillac’s new CT4-V is good enough to unseat BMW’s M-Series, or perhaps ruffle the feathers of the Mercedes-AMG line. Or, my personal favorite, the Geneis G70 sedan. All we know is Cadillac came up with the unexpected – an entry-level, sport luxury sedan that might deliver the moon. In a world where lumpy crossovers and SUVs are dominating sales charts, here is Cadillac proposing a different approach to new-age mobility; or up until Cadillac gives us a taste of a fully-electric car.

Is the 2020 Cadillac CT4 a new approach in reviving the American sports sedan? Perhaps. Let’s take a look.

2020 Cadillac CT4: Styled To Perform

Cadillacs are known for their tailfins, but you don’t get those with the new CT4. Instead, you get a sleek profile with angular creases and bold lines – call them the tailfins of a new generation. It has longer “dash-to-front-axle proportions” to take full advantage of the rear-wheel-drive architecture. The Cadillac CT4 has a wider stance to give it some presence on the road. In other words, Cadillac is aiming for a younger crowd with the new design.

“We developed CT4 to appeal to youthful buyers in the luxury market who may be new to the Cadillac brand,” said Andrew Smith, Executive Director of Global Cadillac design. “The vehicle was intended to draw attention, using a combination of great proportions, taut surfacing, and Cadillac family details that hint at the athletic driving experience this vehicle offers.”

How the strategy works out in the long run is beyond us, but there’s no mistaking the Cadillac DNA. With unique grille designs and bright exterior accents, the CT4 is a fusion between old and new. Admittedly, the car is not as sleek or as slippery as the Mercedes CLA or Genesis G70, but the new CT4 is like a brute in a suit if you catch my drift. Furthermore, CT4 Sport models receive darker exterior accents and performance-inspired details like unique grille designs, rocker extensions, sportier wheels, and a rear spoiler.

Got Boost?

The primary reason the CT4-V got our attention is the 325-horsepower, 2.7-liter turbocharged motor. If you think that’s too much power, the new CT4’s other engine options may be more to your liking. Base models receive a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, producing 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Power is fed to an eight-speed automatic driving the rear wheels. For all intents and purposes, the base CT4 produces more power than an Audi A3 or Mercedes-Benz CLA, and you can have all-wheel drive in all trim levels of the CT4.

Meanwhile, premium CT4 models have a de-tuned version of the 2.7-liter mill in the CT4-V. It produces 309 horsepower and 348 ft-lb. of torque. This more powerful engine makes good use of a 10-speed automatic. No word yet on performance specs, but we reckon the CT4 will be fast enough to run with the Genesis G70 and others in the segment.

2020 Cadillac CT4: Solid Driving Dynamics

You see, introducing the CT4-V ahead of the base variant is implying a lot. For starters, Cadillac is saying it wants their offerings in the family sedan category to be fun and exciting. Next, the new CT4 comes loaded with all the crucial elements of a great-handling car. It has a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution between axles for a sportier and more nimble driving experience. The front, double-pivot MacPherson suspension has dual lower ball joints to improve overall driving dynamics.

“Cadillac is dedicated to building the most exhilarating sport-luxury sedans,” said Rob Kotarak, Cadillac Chief Engineer. “Every element of the CT4 is designed to bring innovative technologies right to the driver, providing discerning driving dynamics with cutting edge precision.”

All CT4 models receive an adjustable ZF Multi-Valve System (passive dampers); a Bosch rack-mounted electric power steering system; and robust eBoost brakes with Duralife-coated rotors. (Duralife in GM-speak means ferritic nitrocarburizing for the rotors). From there, selectable drive modes can alter the behavior of the steering, suspension, and exhaust. Cadillac is doing this all in the name of sporty performance.

Premium & Refined Interior

Despite the sportier and more athletic demeanor, the CT4 is still very much a Cadillac. Expect a premium and refined interior, which should be a cut above other GM cars. Cabin touchpoints are either genuine cowhide or soft plastics to deliver a posh vibe. There’s the usual eight-inch diagonal touchscreen display, while the driver receives a full-color dual display and instrument cluster.

Standard features for the 2020 Cadillac CT4 include keyless entry with push-button start; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; an HD rear vision camera; LED interior lighting, LED headlights and taillights; dual-zone climate control (with humidity sensors and particulate filters); and a premium audio system. Cadillac’s Super Cruise, a semi-autonomous driver assistance feature, is optional.

2020 Cadillac CT4: Pricing & Availability

Cadillac will start accepting orders for the new CT4 later this year. First deliveries will commence in early 2020. Pricing and other information will be revealed closer to that time. The CT4 will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Lansing, Michigan.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2020 Cadillac CT4 Gallery

Photos, Video & Source: Cadillac.