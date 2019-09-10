2020 Audi S7: A Quick Look At This New Sportback

The 2020 Audi S7 arrives with more power under the hood and more tech inside.

An on-board, 48V electric compressor helps boosts low-end torque for acceleration.

Starting MSRP for the S7, depending on trim level, is between $84,000 and $90,000.

So you’re a success. You’ve made some money, have a small family, and a disposition for speed. Time for a new car, but you don’t want an SUV; you want something classy. Something refined. Something that says “I’ve made it and I’m here.” Something like a sedan perhaps, only more so? Then the 2020 Audi S7 might be your ticket. That would be the sportier version of their big four door coupe.

Here is a quick walk around Audi’s new Sportback.

2020 Audi S7: The Sportback Design Stays Put

Audi says, right up front, that the S7 is a five-door coupe enhanced with S model design elements. That’s a lie, but I will not belabor the fact that coupes have two (and only two) doors. On top of that, the hatch doesn’t count as a door. But anyway, what we have here is a car that splits the difference between the all-out practicality of an SUV with the restrained elegance of a big sedan. And with a bunch of go-fast parts added.

More or less, the 2020 Audi S7 has that same Sportback silhouette as previous models, only this new S7 has unique bumpers, side sills, and quad exhaust outlets. All of this gives the new S7 a more powerful and striking exterior design. Other exterior signatures include the 20-inch, five-twin-spoke wheels with summer performance tires; platinum-colored, double-slat Singleframe grille; aluminum-optic front splitter and side mirror housings; and a rear diffuser inlay in black chrome matte. For the record, I think “aluminum-optic” is Audi-speak for brushed aluminum.

Other styling goodies include Valcona leather seats with diamond stitch patterns. There’s an available dual pane acoustic glass option that gives you a sense of tranquility, according to Audi. That’s their way of saying things will be nice and quiet inside. For additional style points, the available black optic package comes with black exterior mirror housings, and anthracite 21-inch, 5-V-spoke star wheels (with summer performance tires). Sure, that’s all good, but those brushed aluminum mirrors are the cool styling feature that set the Audi S cars apart.

Power & Performance

Speaking of setting this car apart, you want to know what really sets it apart? Power and performance. Bags and bags of both. The 2020 Audi S7 is powered by a twin turbo, 2.9-liter TFSI V6 that cranks out 444 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque. That is a solid 109 horsepower and 74 lb-ft. bump over the normal A7. That translates to a sprint from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Also new for 2020 is a 48V electric compressor that boosts low-end torque. The standard gearbox is an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic with quattro all-wheel drive, of course. The driveline works with the electric compressor to reduce turbo lag and increase throttle response. In other words, the S7 doesn’t just look menacing, it is menacing.

The S-tuned adaptive air suspension with upgraded brakes allows you to effortlessly switch between more dynamic to more comfortable driving experiences, says Audi. That might be a nice way of saying you can act like a total hoon, then reel it back in when you get to school to pick up the kids. An available S sport package adds all-wheel steering and a quattro differential into the mix to increase maneuverability and enhance the S7’s overall dynamics. The S sport package also adds a sport exhaust and flashy red brake calipers.

Tech & Connectivity Treatments

There is, as you would expect, a ton of standard equipment including Audi’s virtual cockpit; four-zone automatic climate control; a top-view camera system with a Virtual 360 view; and a cranking Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System. Also included is MMI Navigation with MMI touch response, featuring a 10.1-inch upper and 8.6-inch lower screen. Gone are the rotary dial and conventional buttons, replaced instead with two high-resolution touch displays. Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise assist with traffic jam and turn assist, and Audi side assist with rear cross traffic assist and vehicle exit warning.

2020 Audi S7: Pricing & Availability

The new Audi S7 comes in two trim levels, Premium Plus and Prestige. The Premium Plus will set you back $83,900 while the Prestige will ring out at $89,500. Tack on another $995.00 for destination.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.