BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto & i3s Edition RoadStyle: A Quick Look

Two new special editions are available for the BMW i8 and i3.

Pricing information is forthcoming for the limited-edition models.

After the special editions arrive, BMW is putting the i8 into retirement.

The BMW i lineup now has two new special editions, although how long they stick around is another thing entirely. The i line is BMW’s tag team of electric and PHEV vehicles, the i3 and i8. Up first is the i3s Edition RoadStyle, a cool name for a gnarly-looking vehicle BMW dubs as the quickest and sportiest i3 yet. Then the i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition, which receives an E-Copper trim plus a number of upscale interior details. Contrasting the i3 mightily in terms of appearance, fans may recall the BMW i8 as Ethan Hunt’s ride in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

The only impossible thing about these two, however, might simply be getting your hands on one. The i3s Edition RoadStyle is limited to only 900 while the allocation for the i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition is a mere 200. What’s more, those 200 are it. After that, the i8 is going into retirement. BMW says it’s the “final chapter” in the i8’s story.

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition

Indeed it may not get anymore special than this unique send-off. Available in both coupe and convertible, this rare BMW i8 sports a Sophisto Grey metallic paint. E-Copper accents decorate the 20-inch alloy wheels, kidney grille, and side skirts. High-gloss black accents run through the brake calipers with blue accents and BMW i badging. Special door sill plates mark the car’s number accordingly – i.e. “1 of 200” and so on. Tech and connectivity treatments include a heads-up display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, and a Harman-Kardon audio system.

The all-wheel drive i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition produces a combined 369 horsepower and 420 lb-ft. of torque. Convertible versions hit 60 in 4.4 seconds while the coupe does the job in 4.2 seconds. Fuel economy is a healthy 69 MPGe.

BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle

The i3s Edition RoadStyle comes to the party with Fluid Black exterior paint and E-Copper touches for the kidney grille inlays, front bumper air deflectors, and side skirts. The RoadStyle is all about style on the road with those 20-inch, Jet Black, double-spoke alloy wheels. Dalbergia Brown leather and Dark Oak wood trim dominate the inside; the headrests even receive “Edition RoadStyle” embroidery. The i3s applies a number of sustainable features throughout the cabin, including recycled plastics, fibers, and other raw materials. BMW says over 80 percent of the visible surfaces inside are made from recycled or renewable sources.

The all-electric i3s is powered by an eDrive motor producing 181 horsepower (4,100 rpm) and 199 lb-ft. of torque from zero rpm. A 120 Ah / 42.2 kWh battery allows for a range of up to 153 miles. 60 mph comes up in 6.8 seconds, thanks to the vehicle’s carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) passenger cell. The carbon fiber treatments help keep the weight down; the i3s clocks in at just 3,040 lbs.

Pricing & Availability

BMW says production of both will begin later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date. Our gut says if you are truly complicating one of these, visit a BMW dealership and try placing an order. It doesn’t seem likely these will end up on too many BWM lots given the limited numbers. If you do order one, take a photo when you get it and share it with us on Twitter.

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition & i3s Edition RoadStyle Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.