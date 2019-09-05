2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys; Black & Tan Editions Are Coming!

Two special edition Jeeps are about to hit the market based on the new Wrangler.

Jeep enthusiasts will appreciate the historical and vintage appeal of the new models.

There’s black and tan beer; black and tan coffee and now, a black & tan Jeep! Fans and enthusiasts of the storied brand will be glad to know the Jeep Wrangler Willys and Black & Tan editions are coming down the pipe. Based on the Wrangler Sport S, the Willys and Black & Tan are meant to get Jeep fans excited about the new lineup.

“Special editions are a perfect way for Jeep to connect with customers and feed their ideas and passion into the brand and its vehicles,” explained Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “Wrangler Willys harkens back to the original Jeep while Wrangler Black & Tan offers a unique look with a tan top.”

Jeep Wrangler Willys

The Wrangler Willys is ready for Moab with a limited-slip rear differential; Rubicon rock rails and shocks; heavy-duty brakes, and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. The all-terrain party continues with a two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and Jeep’s Command-Trac 4×4 system (part-time). Exterior design flares include black 17-inch aluminum wheels; a gloss-black sport grille; fog lamps and LED headlights; and a special hood decal. On the inside, all-weather floor mats because Jeep.

Your choice of 10 colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk’n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White. Personally, we say go for the Punk’n color. Love them bright orange Jeeps! Also, this is the first time a Willys edition is available on the newest-generation Jeep Wrangler (JL).

Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan

Your Jeep buddies will be looking over the fence when you cruise home in the 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan. Jeep history buffs will appreciate the Black & Tan’s vintage feel. Inside a Wizard Black instrument panel and dash compliment the Heritage Tan cloth seats. The standard Technology Group trims the Black & Tan with FCA’s Uconnect system, seven-inch driver’s display screen, and dual-zone climate control. On the outside,17-inch Machine Granite wheels, all-terrain tires, side steps, unique badging, and a tan soft top complete the look.

Like the Willys, the Black & Tan is a first for the new Wrangler line. The Black & Tan is available in any and all Jeep exterior colors. Punk’n anyone?

About The New Jeep Wrangler

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler employs a body-on-frame design; five-link front and rear suspension; solid axles; and electronic lockers. The hollow track and stabilizer bars; aluminum engine mounts and steering gear; and a revised master cylinder help cut weight. Powertrain options include a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with engine stop-start (ESS); 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology; a 2.0-liter turbo inline four-cylinder with ESS; and a 2.0-liter turbo inline four-cylinder with mild-hybrid e-Torque technology. Next year, Jeep Wrangler 4-door buyers can opt for the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel.

The grille was positioned for better aerodynamic performance as was the windshield. A four bolt design at the top of the windshield’s frame allows it to fold down easily; a new header bar now connects the A-pillars and stays put even with the windshield down. On the inside, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto join a host of other infotainment and navigation features.

Pricing & Availability

The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys and Black & Tan editions are available to order now. Wrangler Willys has an MSRP of $33,740 for the two-door model; $37,240 for the four-door. The Black & Tan has an MSRP of $32,940 for the two-door model; $36,440 for the four-door. In our opinion, the starting MSRP is pretty reasonable for these two vehicles which look like a blast to drive.

“We are proud that both new models will add to the wide appeal Jeep Wrangler already offers,” Morrison said.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.