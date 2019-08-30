2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: New Features & Updates All Around

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo is heading to dealerships with a number of updates.

Zero to 60 times improve with the 2.9-liter turbo engine and seven-speed transmission.

Connectivity options are nearly endless for the new Macan Turbo, due out later this year.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo is here with a revised powertrain and chassis, plus improvements in acceleration and braking over last year. Judging by the number of these things I see around, I’d bet we’ll notice even more of them now. Just a few days ago, I walked by a Porsche Macan parked next to a new Subaru Forester. I was surprised to find they were, more or less, the same size. I always perceived Macans as being a lot bigger than they are.

Honestly, I can see why Porsche is selling these guys by the boatload. Upper-end city dwellers must be eating these things up. What’s not to like from their perspective? It’s a nicely-styled SUV/crossover. It has lots of practicality and room for a normal-sized family. And it’s a Porsche.

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Power & Performance

The 2020 Macan is powered by a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo V6 that puts out 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft. of torque. That will give you a zero to 60 mph sprint of 4.3 seconds, or 4.1 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package. The acceleration time is a 0.3-second improvement versus the 2019 model, with or without the Sport Chrono package. Top speed is now up to 167, a bump of three mph. Just like other Macans, power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and Porsche’s Traction Management system.

Braking & Suspension Components

Porsche’s Surface Coated Brakes now stop you quicker and the white calipers look nice too. These are the same stoppers from the third-generation Cayenne models by the way. The rotors are coated in an ultra-hard layer of tungsten carbide to reduce brake dust and provide sharper response. Once they’re broken in, the rotors take on a mirror-like finish, according to Porsche. A Sport Exhaust system is now on the list of standard performance equipment; as are the 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels.

The standard dampers (Porsche Active Suspension Management) include an optional, height-adjustable air suspension. The system consists of new shock absorber hydraulics and enhanced rolling pistons. Other available options include Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system.

Styling & Design

The exterior gets a freshening up with a Macan-specific front fascia and three large air intakes. Sportier side skirts and exterior mirrors (body color) help differentiate the Macan Turbo. There are also dual-strip LED fog lights above the front air intakes, complimenting the LED headlights and Porsche’s Dynamic Light System.

Interior Treatments: Lots of Connectivity

There’s an Alcantara roof liner; 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package; and a 665-watt, 14-speaker Bose Surround Sound system. The 10.9-inch HD touchscreen offers the latest connectivity in the form of Porsche Communication Management with Porsche Connect Plus; an LTE telephone module; integrated SIM card and a slot for an external SIM card; a Wi-Fi hotspot; and a one-year subscription to numerous Porsche Connect services, including navigation. The list of connectivity features is about endless for the 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo.

Lastly, the Multifunction GT Sport steering wheel is an option along with Qi inductive charging.

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo: Pricing & Availability

The starting price is a rather Porsche-like $83,600, plus $1,350 for destination. The 2020 Porsche Macan should be at your local dealer near the end of this year.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.