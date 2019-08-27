2020 GMC Lineup: A Quick Look At The Changes & New Features

The 2020 GMC lineup receives a number of new tech updates.

Both Sierra and Sierra HD models now have 10-speed transmissions.

The AT4, an aggressive 4×4 trim, is available on more GMC models for 2020.

Listen up all you working Joes and Josephines! The details, changes, and new features for the 2020 GMC lineup have been announced. So, if you work with your hands for a living, have to haul a lot of people and/or things, but want a little extra luxury while doing so, you might want to consider what GMC is up to for 2020.

For starters, GMC has re-done the entire line with a styling update while adding new safety and tech features. The first-ever AT4 Acadia is on offer, a more aggressive off-road version of the already popular SUV. The Acadia now joins the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD as the newest member of the AT4 sub-brand.

Terrain

We’ll start with a look at the 2020 Terrain. The smaller SUV is updated for 2020 with GMC Pro Safety, now standard across all trim levels. The expanded safety package includes Automatic Emergency Braking; Forward Collision Alert; Lane Keep Assistance with Lane Departure Warning; Following Distance Indicator; Front Pedestrian Braking; and IntelliBeam Headlamps.

There is a bunch of optional safety stuff, like the Driver Alert Package for example. That includes Adaptive Cruise Control; Lane Change Alert; Side Blind Zone Alert; Rear Cross Traffic Alert; Rear Park Assist and Safety Alert Seat.

Terrain Denali & Elevation Edition

For 2020, Denali models will add Front Park Assist in addition to Rear Park Assist. The new Denali Premium Package combines the Advanced Safety Package and Comfort Package with Adaptive Cruise Control. Ventilated driver and front passenger seats, and heated rear seats are available. The 2020 Terrain Denali is further set apart by a premium suspension package with new internal valves and spring isolators. GMC says this makes for a more refined ride by further reducing road noise.

There is also the popular Terrain Black Edition, now called the Terrain Elevation Edition. This version gets you that popular blacked-out look for the wheels and badges and trim bits every automaker seems to be doing these days. This swanky version is offered in Summit White, Graphite Gray Metallic or Ebony Twilight Metallic.

Acadia

The GMC Acadia receives exterior design updates including a new grille; new front and rear facias; standard LED lighting and signature GMC C-shape lighting. That first-ever Acadia AT4 I mentioned at the beginning has even more aggressive exterior styling along with darkened finishes. Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist are now standard on all trims.

There’s a new nine-speed automatic transmission standard for the 2.0L, 2.5L, and 3.6L engines. A new 2.0L turbo engine is now standard for SLT and Denali models. The 2.0L turbo (late availability GMC says) produces a GMC-estimated 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Ride and handling are beefed-up courtesy of new suspension refinements, although GMC didn’t elaborate beyond that. The interior also gets some tweaks, a new heads-up display and infotainment system being among the highlights.

Sierra

The 3.0L Duramax turbo-diesel mill is now on offer for the Sierra 1500, which is probably the biggest news. The inline-six diesel engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic, produces 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. Speaking of that 10-speed automatic, it’s now available for the SLT, AT4, and 4×4 Denali models with the 5.3L V8. The CarbonPro Edition – which replaces the bed’s inner steel panels and floor with a lighter carbon fiber composite – is now available for the AT4 and Denali.

Other upgrades for 2020 include a ProGrade Trailering System featuring 15 total available camera views, including a trippy yet handy “transparent trailer view.” There’s also the Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera feature added for 2020. The system has a single, high-mounted camera behind the rearview mirror that can bring the Sierra to a complete stop.

Sierra HD

This brings us to the new Sierra Heavy Duty. As the name implies, it will give you greater towing capability with technologies designed to provide you with added confidence while doing so. Right up front, it’s worth noting this big guy can haul 35,500 lbs. down the road when properly configured. (3500 Duramax Regular Cab, long box, two-wheel drive). Allison’s first-ever 10-speed automatic is now paired to the Sierra HD’s 6.6L Duramax diesel.

Sierra HD Towing Tech

Tech features include an available Enhanced ProGrade Trailering system with 15 camera views, including that transparent trailer view so you can “see through” your trailer. The iN-Command Control System by ASA Electronics lets you monitor and control various functions on compatible trailers through the myGMC mobile app. And for a first in the segment, a whopping 15-inch-diagonal heads-up display. It dishes up useful information like speed and navigation; there is even an inclinometer which lets drivers know a given road’s grade.

Now for 2020, the Sierra AT4 HD is available for Crew Cab configurations, in both a 2500 and 3500 single rear-wheel setup. The six-function MultiPro tailgate is available on all trims but standard on SLT, AT4, and Denali.

Canyon

The 2020 GMC Canyon now has a standard Tire Fill Alert. The feature gives you an audible and visual indication when tire pressure increases via filling. The Canyon also has a newly-available remote locking tailgate. The All Terrain trim for the Canyon adds a Driver Alert package, plus Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning. Carbon Black Metallic is also a new color for 2020.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: GMC. Video: ASA Electronics.