Our CARCHEX Review: Best Coverage Options

Whether you’ve just bought a new car, or are hoping to keep your older car running for years to come, the idea of saving on repair bills is appealing. One of the best ways to protect yourself against the cost of repairing a vehicle with mechanical damage is through an extended car warranty. Extended warranties, usually known as vehicle service contracts or vehicle protection plans, provide coverage in the event your car breaks down.

CARCHEX is a top-rated extended auto warranty provider. In this review, we’ll explain the coverage options available from CARCHEX, as well as what the company does best compared to competitors.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans

As more people choose to keep their cars for longer, it makes sense to add protections that reduces the cost of an expensive car repair. The many protection plans from CARCHEX vary by coverage level and come with added benefits for drivers, including endorsements from leaders in the auto industry.

When choosing an extended warranty for your vehicle, having the right amount of coverage is key. CARCHEX offers five levels for car owners: Titanium, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

In addition, CARCHEX gives you multiple plan options within each coverage tier. CARCHEX is a broker for protection plans, which means they partner with warranty providers to give you many different coverage options. This wide range of options makes it easy to customize your CARCHEX plan to fit the specific needs of your vehicle.

It’s important to note that not every car will be eligible for each coverage level or plan. Vehicle eligibility is based on many factors, including the age, mileage, and your resident state.

Titanium Coverage Level

Longest terms available: 10 years

Recommended for: Those who want complete, bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Details: Get the highest level of coverage for your car with a Titanium level plan. These comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper plans cover almost every part of your car, with only a few exceptions.

Providers: American Auto Shield, CARCHEX Care by AAS, and Royal Administration Services.

Number of plans: 5

Platinum Coverage Level

Longest terms available: 10 years

Recommended for: Long-term coverage of stated parts and components.

Details: Similar to Titanium coverage, Platinum offers a high level of coverage. Unlike Titanium plans, however, Platinum plans are stated component coverage, meaning they cover the hundreds of parts and components listed in the contract.

Providers: American Auto Shield, Royal Administration Services, and CARCHEX Care by Royal.

Number of plans: 3

Gold Coverage Level

Longest terms available: 10 years

Recommended for: Vehicles over 60,000 miles.

Details: The Gold level provides comprehensive plans with flexible lengths and affordable pricing. The contracts cover all major systems in your vehicle and are a good fit for cars that are a few years old and over 60,000 miles. The Gold level is a great combination of value and coverage.

Providers: American Auto Shield, Royal Administration Services, and CARCHEX Care by Royal.

Number of plans: 3

Silver Level Coverage

Longest terms available: 7 years

Recommended for: High-mileage vehicles

Details: Although not as comprehensive as the higher levels, Silver contracts offer more than just basic powertrain protection. The contracts at the Silver level provide coverage for most of the major systems in your car.

Providers: American Auto Shield, Royal Administration Services, and CARCHEX Care by Royal.

Number of plans: 3

Bronze Level Coverage

Longest terms available: 6 years

Recommended for: Basic protection for older or higher-mileage vehicles.

Details: If you have an older car or one with higher mileage, a Bronze level plan may be the best option for you. Bronze contracts give you peace of mind that the most expensive repairs to your engine or transmission are covered.

Providers: American Auto Shield and CARCHEX Care by Royal.

Number of plans: 2

Included Benefits

The best car warranty companies will offer additional perks and benefits like roadside assistance to their customers. CARCHEX is no exception. In addition to coverage levels and contracts for almost any car and driver, they also provide a long list of additional perks.

Some of the best benefits from CARCHEX extended warranties include:

Gas delivery.

Towing coverage.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Rental car reimbursement.

Trip interruption coverage.

Free SiriusXM for eligible vehicles.

Partnerships With Industry Leaders

Where CARCHEX really sets itself apart from other warranty companies is its partnerships and endorsements by leaders in the auto industry. Some car warranties boast one or two endorsements, but CARCHEX offers partnerships with many different industry leaders.

Some of the most notable partnerships with CARCHEX include:

CARFAX

Bankrate

Edmunds

SiriusXM

DMV.org

RepairPal

Kelley Blue Book

MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving)

CARCHEX Reviews & Customer Service

When your car breaks down, there’s nothing worse than an unhelpful customer service line. Whether dealing with your insurance company, roadside assistance provider, or extended warranty provider, you want to be connected to a customer service representative quickly. Luckily, the car warranty experts from CARCHEX are known for providing unmatched customer service.

In fact, CARCHEX boasts high ratings from customers across many different review outlets, including Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Read some of the reviews from real CARCHEX customers.

Customer Testimonials

“[The] outstanding customer service representative answered all questions. Also spoke with her supervisor who also was very knowledgeable and friendly! I was very impressed with the professional service and would highly recommend to anyone needing their product.” – Gerald on Trustpilot

“The representative I worked with was very knowledgeable, helpful, and not pushy. Talked where I could understand him and explained everything very well.” – Cynthia Greene on Trustpilot

“My experience with [the representative] was excellent! She thoroughly explained extended warranty products, immediately gave me an email quote, which I had access to for over a week to use in comparison with other quotes. Her customer service skills are excellent; she listened, addressed, and provided a solution to my concerns. Gave me the time I needed to make a decision without pressure which I felt from the competitors. She followed up as promised both on my home and cell phone and made herself very accessible. CARCHEX had more to offer than a reputable product – it was the excellent customer service experience that made my decision and gave me peace of mind that I am covered and won’t have any surprises if and when my car needs servicing. Thank you, [representative], satisfied customer!” – Charlene and Nassiya on Trustpilot

Trusted by the BBB

An easy way to tell if a company takes care of their customers is to check their BBB accreditation and rating. CARCHEX has an A+ rating from the BBB, while also being accredited. To receive accreditation, a company must show ethical business practices by building trust, being honest, and resolving conflicts in a timely manner.

Are CARCHEX Warranties Worth it?

If you’re still unsure if an extended car warranty from CARCHEX is right for your vehicle, you can consider your other options. You might choose a different warranty provider, or you could choose not to protect your car at all.

Dealerships and other third-warranty providers often have similar services to CARCHEX, but they normally don’t have as many coverage options. You may also have to pay a deductible or interest on your extended warranty if wrapped in with your financing.

What’s more, many providers with the cheapest extended warranty rates are known for having lackluster customer service. Some fake warranty companies even use deceptive scams to get you to sign up for a warranty service that doesn’t actually offer protection.

On the other hand, you could choose to not protect your car at all. But consider: are you ready to cover the cost of a major breakdown, or would you need to buy a new car? If not, an extended auto warranty could help.

The combination of affordable coverage and the best customer service available make CARCHEX a top choice for a vehicle protection plan. When you get a quote, you’ll have the chance to ask their experts all of your questions and confirm you’re getting the extended protection you need.

Other CARCHEX advantages include:

Use Your Repair Shop: CARCHEX allows you to choose from any ASE-certified repair shop.

CARCHEX allows you to choose from any ASE-certified repair shop. Flexible Payments: CARCHEX offers a monthly installment plan to help make your extended warranty more affordable.

CARCHEX offers a monthly installment plan to help make your extended warranty more affordable. No-Haggle, Low-Price Everyday Guarantee™: The warranty experts at CARCHEX are upfront and honest about prices, promising you won’t have to haggle over the phone to get the best deal.

The warranty experts at CARCHEX are upfront and honest about prices, promising you won’t have to haggle over the phone to get the best deal. 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: CARCHEX backs their products and services with a satisfaction guarantee, so you can cancel your plan within 30 days and be refunded, no questions asked.

Frequently Asked Questions About CARCHEX

We rounded up the most commonly asked questions about CARCHEX warranties.

How Much Does A CARCHEX Warranty Cost?

The cost of a CARCHEX plan varies based on factors like:

Budget.

Contract.

Deductible.

Coverage level.

Vehicle mileage and age.

Vehicle make and model.

In general, a newer car with less mileage will cost less to cover than an older vehicle with high mileage.

CARCHEX payments can be made monthly or annually. The best way to get an idea of what you’ll pay for a CARCHEX warranty is to get a free quote. Call 866-254-0205.

What Types of Cars Does CARCHEX Cover?

As an extended warranty broker, CARCHEX is able to offer plans from several different warranty providers. This gives them the best chance of finding a protection plan that works for your vehicle. Many different makes, models, and ages of cars can be protected by a CARCHEX plan, including:

Kia

Audi

BMW

Ford

Lexus

Nissan

Tesla

Volvo

Dodge

Honda

Toyota

Hyundai

Chrysler

Chevrolet

Volkswagen

Who Owns CARCHEX?

CARCHEX is owned by Jason Goldsmith and based in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

Are CARCHEX protection plans insured?

Yes, CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans are insured, so you can feel confident in your extended warranty.