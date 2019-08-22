Audi RS 6 Avant: Powerful Wagon On Its Way To The USA

The forthcoming RS 6 Avant is the next model in the Audi Sport lineup.

A turbo engine and an adaptable suspension are among the performance features.

Audi says the wagon delivers exhilarating driving dynamics and everyday functionality.

Wagon fans who fancy under-the-hood muscle have reason to celebrate. The Audi RS 6 Avant is coming to the United States, according to the automaker. Audi is promising the stars but hoping to deliver the galaxy with the high-performance wagon, which represents the latest chapter for the Audi Sport brand.

“Throughout our 25-year RS history, the Audi RS 6 Avant is one of our absolute icons with a large global fan base,” explained Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “As such, we will be tapping into a new market with huge potential and generating further growth.”

Audi Sport: A Quick History

The Audi Sport brand was launched during the 2017 New York International Auto Show. At the time, Audi explained how it would represent their best in track-tested performance, promising eight new models over the next two years for the U.S. alone. Audi aficionados might recall how this division was formerly called quattro GmbH; being inspired by Motorsport hallmarks like the historic Auto Union Silver Arrows and Audi’s own quatto all-wheel drive technology on the rally circuit.

Audi Sport – which exists alongside the automaker’s R and RS models – now extends to corporate Motorsports, customer racing, and performance parts. One of their latest introductions, the 2019 TT RS, is incidentally one of our favorites.

Audi RS 6 Avant: Styling & Design

The exterior consists entirely of RS-specific parts and communicates a new chapter in what Audi dubs as RS design language. The body is wider now (about 1.6 inches on each side) and accented further with special wheel arches and fender flares. The RS 6 Avant is all about the details in the styling department too. For example, the gloss-black Singleframe grille includes a three-dimensional, RS-specific honeycomb structure. At the rear, the RS-style bumper includes a rear diffuser just above the oval chrome exhaust tips. The roof edge even receives its own spoiler.

On the inside, it’s a tech haven with the new MMI touch response system and Audi’s virtual cockpit. The latter displays information on tire pressure, power output, engine oil temperature, boost pressures, lap times, and g forces.

Power & Performance: U.S. Specs Still Forthcoming

At the heart of the Audi RS 6 Avant is a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 and an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. While U.S. specs are forthcoming, Audi says to expect nearly 600 ponies and 600 lb-ft. of torque from the turbo plant. The RS 6 Avant will hit 62 in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 155, according to Audi. Helping achieve the high speeds are the transmission’s optimized shift points and Audi’s signature quattro permanent all-wheel drive system.

The quattro sport differential actively splits torque between each of the rear wheels, but can direct nearly all the torque to just one wheel. This enhances handling and cornering ability, be it on a curvy highway or track. Audi put a high priority on the steering, developing a new power-assist system they say provides precise feedback.

The RS 6 Avant offers six different drive modes: comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, and the individually-configurable RS1 and RS2 modes. The characteristics of the engine, exhaust, transmission, steering, and suspension change accordingly.

Suspension Tech: A Really Cool System

The Audi RS 6 Avant receives a suspension of the adaptive air variety with different modes. An RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control is also available; and the design is pretty cool. Drivers can adjust the single-tube dampers in three stages. From there, hydraulic lines and a central valve link the diagonally-opposed shock absorbers. While taking corners, Audi says the valves “regulate the oil flow in the shock absorber of the spring-deflected front wheel at the outside of the curve.”

The feature, according to Audi, helps reduce pitch and roll in the interest of better handling.

Audi RS 6 Avant: Pricing & Availability

The Audi RS 6 Avant will arrive in the U.S. next year. Before long, Audi says they will announce exactly when customers can begin placing orders. Pricing was not disclosed.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.