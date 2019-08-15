2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: The Right Design (Still Looks Like A Vette)

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine Vette in history.

With an LT2 Small Block V8, the new Stingray is the fastest entry-level Vette ever.

Prior to its on-sale date, the performance car will embark on a cross-country tour.

In a bunch of ways, how a Corvette looks is more important than nearly anything else about the car. Corvette fans are amazingly picky about this, and if it doesn’t “look like a Vette” they would most likely riot. Moving the engine from the front to the middle causes all sorts of design re-dos and re-thinks, so GM had to pull off a huge task here. And it looks like they succeeded with the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray.

If anything, the Vette’s biggest design failing (and it’s not much of one) is that it looks like a mid-engine supercar. But given the demands of engineering, packaging, and aerodynamics, that was bound to happen anyway.

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Bold & Futuristic

Chevy says the 2020 Corvette Stingray is a “bold, futuristic expression with mid-engine exotic proportions, but it is still unmistakably Corvette.” And they’re right. The front end, the tail, and even the overall stance all say Vette to my eyes. It just looks like a Vette with the greenhouse moved further forward. Chevy also says it’s “lean and muscular, with an athletic sculptural shape conveying a sense of motion and power from every angle.” I’m not going to argue with that either. The description is, however, kind of childish and outré and lacking in the subtle elegance and grace you’d find in Italian supercars. But alas, not everyone is Pininfarina.

Still, the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray looks pretty durn good.

With the engine truly being the focal point for the car’s design, it sits like a jewel in a showcase, visible through the large rear hatch window. No, not an innovation, but a nice design touch nonetheless. Chevy paid close attention to the details, even the very appearance of every wire, tube, bolt, and fastener. The overall level of craftsmanship is way up.

Noteworthy Touches

Some other noteworthy design features include the low profile headlamps; the completely-hidden door, hood, and hatch releases (a nice touch); and the massive side air intakes for cooling and aerodynamic performance. The large rear hatch, with its seven air vents, showcases the LT2 Small Block V8. The quad exhaust tips are pushed to the Vette’s outboard ends. Finally, the LED taillamps have “animated” turn signals.

Although the canopy of the 2020 Corvette Stingray is pushed farther forward, the rest of the car, such as the face, maintains the traditional Corvette signature. There’s also that classic horizontal crease and the familiar positioning of the headlamps. Designers were even able to create 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume with the dual trunks, enough for some luggage or two sets of golf clubs

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray: Interior Layout

The interior also gets the treatment with a cockpit that has traveled forward by 16.5 inches. Corvette designers wanted something that would simultaneously envelop the driver, while still conveying the exterior’s high-performance character. The climate controls, for example, are vertical while the vents are razor-thin to minimize the overall height of the instrument panel. The steering wheel is a squared-off, two-spoke, small-diameter job that gives drivers a better view of the 12-inch reconfigurable cluster display. Some people dislike it, but it looks okay to me.

And a big round of applause for how the bean counters were kept at bay, as the build quality appears exceptionally high as does the number of premium materials. All the leather is hand-wrapped and hand cut-and-sewn with thick-press stitching. Real metal, not plastic adorns the interior. The speaker grilles, for example, for the Bose audio system are stainless steel; the trim on the GT2 and Competition Sport Seats is real carbon fiber. And you get your choice of either real aluminum or real carbon fiber for the console and door trim plates.

Jump In, Sit Down, Hang On!

And finally, your butt. You get to plant it in one of three seat options. The GT1 seat emphasizes comfort while providing good support for those performance driving situations. It features Mulan leather and an optional two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment. GT2 seats (a first for Corvette) have a racing-inspired look with Chevy’s dual density foam to help add comfort to any longer road trips you plan to take. Carbon fiber trim is included along with a Napa leather insert, Mulan leather bolsters, two-way lumbar support and wing adjustment, plus heating and ventilation.

Finally there is the Competition Sport seat option. This is for the serious, track-focused driver. You know, us gearheads! There are more aggressive bolsters, full-on Napa leather, heating and ventilation, and carbon fiber trim on the headrest.

Corvette Visualizer

Production of the 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray begins at Bowling Green Assembly later this year. Additional pricing and packaging information will be available closer to launch. When it hits the market, the new Stingray will come in 12 exterior colors; offer six interior color themes and seat belt colors, with two optional stitching packages. If you simply cannot wait, a new digital tool, the Corvette Visualizer , lets you design your dream mid-engine Vette in vivid detail.

Nationwide Tour

The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray will embark on a cross-country dealership tour leading up to its on-sale date. Corvette specialists, along with the vehicle and numerous other displays, will stop at over 125 dealerships nationwide, as well as major consumer events.

