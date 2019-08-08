The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering Goes Hollywood

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is teaming with the Petersen Automotive Museum this year.

A new display will include six cars and one motorcycle from some of Hollywood’s most adored films.

You know about The Quail, right? Officially dubbed The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, it’s one of the very fun things to do at the Monterey Historics every year. You have been down to Monterey, right? Well, if you haven’t, go. If you’re thinking about going back this year, then definitely do so. Because The Quail is partnering with LA’s Petersen Museum to bring some rather tasty rides to their annual event.

Hollywood Dream Machines

I actually covered the Petersen Museum’s Hollywood Dream Machines exhibit back in May. The exhibition features over 40 Hollywood vehicles, props, and costumes. The Audi RSQ concept, driven by Will Smith in i, Robot; the Warthog from Halo; the DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, and a bunch of other instantly-recognizable rides are on display. And while this is a fun thing see, someone came up with the bright idea of taking the show on the road, so to speak.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering will showcase a selection of these iconic movie cars from the Petersen Automotive Museum, beginning Friday August 16th. The display will include six cars and one motorcycle from some of our favorite films. Once again, the legendary 1981 DeLorean from Back to the Future will be on display. Michael Keaton’s Batmobile from the 1989 Batman film will also be on display (that would be the first big Hollywood version, the one directed by Tim Burton). Joining them is the 1999 Mach 5 Prototype race car inspired by the classic 1966 animated series Speed Racer. (And this might be the same one from the Wachowskis over-the-top movie, but info is sketchy).

Shagin’ Wagon

Austin Powers fans can enjoy the “Shagmobile,” the 1998 VW Beetle Mike Meyers drove around; while those old enough to remember will appreciate the race-prepared, 1961 VW Beetle from The Love Bug. Wait, scratch that. It’s from the 2005 film Herbie: Fully Loaded that starred the unfortunate Lindsay Lohan. The last of the six is the 1946 Ford “Greased Lightning,” customized by world-famous car builder George Barris for the 1975 John Travolta, Olivia Newton John movie Grease. The lone motorcycle is the LEGO Batcycle.

Special Classes

In addition to all the tinsel town glitz and glamour, The Quail will also do its usually impressive gearhead related stuff. Essentially, world-class displays of all classes on the picturesque rolling fairways of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club. There are three special classes this year. The first will be 100 Years of Bentley Motors, celebrating W.O.’s finest. Some of the highlighted Bentley vehicles include a 1929 Le Mans, 1926 Speed Six, 1958 S1 Continental Coupe by Park Ward, and a 2018 Supersports. The second special class is the 25th anniversary celebration of the McLaren F1, which makes me feel older than I am. The third special class, “A Tribute to the Electric Car Movement,” is probably a real politik way of staving off a horde of granola-munching hippies descending on the Monterey Peninsula from the hills of Los Altos or some such.

Family & Pet Friendly

If you attend, you will enjoy The Quail’s unique garden-party setting with an array of culinary pavilions, wine vendors (award-winning of course), and a fireside chat series. You can also attend the Bonham’s Quail Lodge Auction taking place simultaneously on the Quail Lodge Farm Field. And shoot, bring the kids and the dog, because, as always, the show will offer a family and pet-friendly environment. More information and a complete list of all the festivities can be found here.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.