2020 Chrysler Voyager & Pacifica: A Little Nostalgia & A Lot Modern

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is a budget-focused minivan but the name rings of nostalgia.

For 2020, the Voyager joins the refreshed Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid in FCA’s minivan lineup.

Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid benefit from a lighter architecture and a “vault-like” interior design.

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager was once known by another name. “I predict the Voyager and the Caravan will be to the 80s what the Mustang was to the 60s,” said Lee A. Iacocca in 1984, then chairman of Chrysler Corporation. The struggling Auburn Hills automaker would enter a period of resurgence under these two platforms; the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager. Iacocca believed these two would force other manufacturers to come up with copycat versions.

And indeed, that has been the case.

Ford and General Motors had their versions, from the Windstar to the Venture; Toyota, Honda, and Kia today each offer a minivan, but the the segment’s champion is arguably the one who invented it. Chrysler has sold more than 14.6 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over the past 35 years.

What Is The Chrysler Voyager?

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager is the budget-friendly option in contrast to the higher trim levels of the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. The Voyager replaces the Pacifica L and LX but offers fleet buyers an exclusive trim level. Standard features include seven-passenger seating, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and various other smartphone capabilities. Voyager has additional ease-of-entry options from BraunAbility for buyers who use a wheelchair.

Rear park assist (with stop), blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection are among the optional safety features. Trim levels include L, LX, and LXi – the latter being the fleet-only option. There are six available colors: the Jazz Blue and Velvet Red pearl coats sound the snazziest.

2020 Chrysler Voyager: Under The Hood & In The Cabin

The Voyager scoots around town with FCA’s evergreen Pentastar V6. The engine, married to a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic, creates 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. The powertrain is a trustworthy one, as the Pentastar has landed on the annual list of Wards 10 Best Engines six different times since its 2010 debut. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica will employ the same engine. Fuel economy ratings for the current 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 in the Pacifica come in at 19/28 city/highway and 22 combined.

An optional, single overhead DVD player is available on the Voyager LX for those longer road trips. In-floor storage bins make it easy to stash goodies and gear; and the Stow ‘n Place roof rack is useful for all kinds of recreational items. Up front, the Uconnect 4 system enables a host of entertainment and navigation features via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica namesake was completely re-engineered, debuting at the 2016 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. The Pacifica in its current form has a lighter, stiffer architecture to reduce body roll and fuel consumption, while cutting road noise and absorbing crash energy in the event of a collision. The architecture serves as the basis for the Pacifica’s “vault-style” interior, something FCA says makes the vehicle more comfortable to drive.

“We continuously researched and tried to get customer feedback on how to improve everything,” Patrick Keitz, Chrysler Brand Product Manager, told us in 2016 at NAIAS. “We looked at what affects ride, handling, and cargo capacity and it all comes back to the new architecture.”

Highlights for 2020 include the Red S Appearance Package, seating for eight, and more than 100 standard and available safety and security features. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica has four trim levels: Touring, Touring L, Touring L Plus, and Limited. A 35th Anniversary Edition with commemorative badging and Cranberry Wine interior stitching is available through the end of year.

Red S Appearance Package

The S Appearance Package gives the Pacifica the ever-popular “blacked-out” look. The Red S Appearance adds a few extra streaks on the canvas with Rodèo Red Nappa leather seats, Light Diesel Grey stitching and piping, and Silver Metal Brush accents for the instrument panel and door trim. The tunes come courtesy of a 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium stereo, one of the package’s finer touches.

Outside, there is a special liftgate badge and blacked-out Chrysler wing badges; non-hybrid Pacificas receive 20-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish. The Red S Appearance treatments come in six of the vehicle’s 10 color choices, any of which should look stellar. While on offer for both the gas and hybrid models, the Red S look is only (unfortunately) available for the Limited trim.

Boatload of Tech

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica resembles the bridge of the Starship Enterprise in terms of technology. Absent only the photon torpedoes but with plenty of shields, the Pacifica boasts more than 100 standard and available safety features. Some of the banner ones include a 360-degree Surround View Camera; ParkSense Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist; Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

Like the Voyager, the Uconnect 4 system enables a plethora of entertainment and navigation features via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. And, for good measure, the Uconnect Theater features two 10-inch seatback touchscreens – are you not entertained!?

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Pacifica Hybrid is the fourth best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle from the 30 available in the market. It hauls in more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, with an all-electric range exceeding 30 miles. Total range, with a fully-charged battery, is over 500 miles.

Oh and dig that new honeycomb grille pattern for 2020.

Like the gas Pacifica, the Hybrid tacks on the same safety technology and convenience features, although with a modified 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The jewel of the hybrid system is the FCA US-designed, dual-motor eFlite, electrically-variable transmission. (Say that ten times fast!). The device runs two electric motors – both of which can drive the vehicle’s wheels.

The Pacifica Hybrid’s 16-kWh battery pack is under the second-row floor. It can be recharged in about two hours using a 240-volt plug-in system. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid comes in three flavors: Touring, Touring L, and Limited.

Pricing & Availability

As of this writing, we don’t know either for the 2020 Chrysler Voyager and Pacifica. Right now, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica starts at $26,985 with the hybrid variant beginning at $40,245. The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are built at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

