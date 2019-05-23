This 2020 BMW M5 Celebrates 35 Years of Bavarian Goodness

A forthcoming special edition celebrates 35 years of the BMW M5.

However, production is limited to 350 units globally with 35 for the U.S.

More than a looker, this special 2020 BMW M5 can reach nearly 200 mph.

The BMW M5 is celebrating 35 glorious years of sport-luxury driving. Commemorating this event is the 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years. Yeah, it’s quite a mouthful. However, this special version of the M5 Competition is limited to 350 units globally, and only 35 will make it to the U.S.A.

Better act quickly, then.

BMW M5 Edition 35 Years: What’s New?

Think of it as a cosmetic makeover rather than an invasive surgical procedure. BMW started with the impressive M5 Competition and went from there. All 35 examples of the M5 Edition 35 Years have “BMW Individual Frozen Dark Grey II” metallic paint (another mouthful). It features a special pigment to exude a silky, matte finish, according to BMW. The gloss-black brake calipers peek out from under those gorgeous, 20-inch alloy wheels with their graphite gray finish.

Enhancing the stealthy look is the absence of traditional badges on the trunk.

The interior receives the 35-year treatment too. For example, the M Sport seats are covered in Merino Black leather with beige stitching. Garnering attention are the door trim sections, instrument area, and center console with a gold anodized carbon structure finish. It all looks classy and modern inside the BMW M5 Edition 35 Years.

Optional M5 Packages

The 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years is available in two themes: Executive and the M Driver’s Package. The former throws in a surround view system with a 3D camera and active park distance control, soft-close automatic doors, power rear and side rear window sunshades, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, four-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, and wireless charging.

In the meantime, the M Driver’s package raises the speed limiter from 155 to 189 mph. You also get a voucher for some high-performance driving lessons at the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina or Thermal, California.

No matter which package you choose, this special M5 receives a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen display. The latest version of the BMW iDrive 7 operating system with Live Cockpit Professional is also included. Of course, this special M5 also receives the iDrive touch controller with gesture control and cloud-based voice control.

High-Revving Powerplant

This means a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 generating 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque. No, the 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years is no more powerful than the M5 competition, but this cuts both ways. Seriously, is 617 horsepower not enough for a sport-luxury barge? However, since this M5 pays tribute to 35 years of dominance, would it hurt BMW to sweeten the deal with more oomph under the hood?

It depends on how you look at it.

With this motor, the M5 Edition 35 Years rockets from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, with 124 mph arriving in just 10.8 seconds. I can think of no faster way to complete a school or grocery run, barring a steroidal supercar.

All-Wheel Drive Technology

Keeping everything under control is the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system. It includes an active differential with a fully-variable and electronic multi-plate clutch. This ensures immediate power transfer from the engine to the driving wheels. Torque is split between the front and rear wheels by the multi-plate clutch, before the Active M Differential splits it again (as necessary) between the rear wheels. Interestingly enough, this innovative AWD system is capable of operating purely in rear-wheel drive.

In my humble opinion, this is the FUN setting, and basically means you can do powerful burnouts and huge power slides – all in a comfortable, dignified, and luxurious environment.

Performance Suspension & Powerful Brakes

The 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years is seven millimeters lower than the plebeian M5 sedan. This is due to 10 percent stiffer springs and dampers. Meanwhile, the special edition M5 makes good use of a double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension with a firmer rear anti-roll bar. This helps lessens body roll while giving the vehicle a rear-biased feel.

Stopping power is courtesy of lightweight, six-piston fixed calipers with inner-vented disks in the front and single-piton floating calipers in the rear.

Pricing & Availability

Only 35 examples of this special M5 are allocated to U.S. buyers. Production begins in September with prices starting at $128,995 (including destination and taxes).

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Years Gallery

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.