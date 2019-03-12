Lagonda All-Terrain Concept: The EV With The Floating Key

Aston Martin Lagonda aims to be the world’s first zero-emission luxury brand.

The company will leverage electrification and autonomous driving technologies.

The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is set for production in 2022 and includes a floating key.

It’s called the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, and its name is the most uncreative thing about it. Basically, it’s an uber-luxo SUV crossover thingo from Lagonda (i.e. Aston Martin), powered by equal parts electricity and style, and the owners smug sense of entitlement. Aston Martin Lagonda says they’re serious, and they’re really going to make it at a new facility in St Athan, Wales.

Lagonda says it will enter production in 2022, but that sounds rather ambitious. I’ll believe it when I see one on the road. Then again, I said that about Bentley making an SUV, and then I actually did see one, in rural Arizona, of all places, so what do I know?

Near-Future Study & Forces of Gravity

Lagonda calls the All-Terrain Concept “The Future of The Luxury SUV,” and in a certain way, they’re right. By going the EV route, Lagonda is betting that future, rich SUV buyers are going to pay a premium for luxury EVs. If you take the mode of motivation out of the equation, the All-Terrain Concept does give that market segment what they’re looking for.

The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is, as Lagonda puts it, a “near-future” study. That means it’s just a bunch of renderings, drawings, and ideas lashed together around this “vision” of what rich people in the near future will want. Then again, that motivation could come in the form of growing regulations, coupled with the growing sense of environmental doom wrought at the hands of engine emissions. In fact, a growing number of people believe EVs are the way of the future.

They are totally over the top when trying to explain the styling, saying it drew inspiration from the likes of the Concorde SST and the world of super yachts. Lagonda uses terminology like “relaxed elegance” and “rear-leaning gesture of the belt line” and “forms and shapes that look like they have been created by the huge, planetary forces of gravity fields,” without a hint of irony.

Styling & Design: Red Carpet Treatment

I’m not saying the thing looks ugly, far from it. It’s rather pleasing overall, but just try to imagine the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept splattered with mud, carrying a couple of bales of hay and spools of barbed wire. Funny, no? Then again, you’ll never see a Bentley Bentayga or a Rolls Cullinan doing that either, so I guess the guys in marketing shouldn’t worry.

Auto designers are starting to clock to the fact that EVs really do free up a lot of design possibilities. The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept is no different. Its batteries are located in the stiffened floor, lowering the center of gravity and opening up a lot of interior space. The interior space is further amplified by the rear-hinged back doors that not only give you a “spectacular ‘red carpet’ moment as the interior and its occupants are revealed” (no seriously, they said that), but also that cool factor that suicide doors always have.

The “tailgate” of the All-Terrain is a wide clamshell rear hatch affair which might work, practically; but if nothing else, it does look spectacular. That’s also aided by the slick light strip that hides the LEDs and only lets you see the beam.

The rear shelf/loading area slides out from the floor, which is nice, and functions sort of like a slide-out shelf in your kitchen. When not in use, it’s hidden flush with the body and stowed. When not used for loading and unloading, you can sit on it and watch the polo match; or bet on which of your servants will survive this fortnight’s battle to the death. There’s also lots of glass so the All-Terrain’s occupants can “survey the landscape.”

Floating Keys

The interior has a limousine atmosphere with a lack of visible vents and speakers. There’s tons of space, and although no dimensions were given, this thing looks to be the size of a tank. Which makes the available seating (four) seem like some sort of joke. The biggest, flashiest show piece is, of all things, the key. The Lagonda All-Terrain does have one, but you don’t slide it into a lock, oh no; when placed in position, the key floats, levitating between the front seats, thanks to the wonder of electromagnets. Sheesh.

And if you take the mode of motivation into the equation, then the All-Terrain Concept gives rich people the sheen of being eco-conscious and green and all that sort of thing. In a lot of ways, the All-Terrain Concept is the green icing on the cake.

Production & Manufacturing

The aforementioned St Athan facility, once a Ministry of Defence Super Hangar, is undergoing renovations. St Athan will be Aston Martin Lagonda’s second facility and will become their electrification hub.

The St Athan site will commence with Aston Martin DBX production, with the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept following in 2022. Over 70 Welsh employees have now joined the already 100-strong St Athan team. Those employees spent the last two-and-a-half years at Aston Martin Lagonda’s Gaydon Headquarters.

