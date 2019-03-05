Hyundai Elantra GT N Line: Sporty Looks, Tight Handling & Low Cost

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line boasts sportier looks and performance upgrades.

The turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is retained for the Elantra GT N Line.

Prices start at $23,300 for the manual and $24,400 for the DCT seven speed automatic.

Things are shaking up at Hyundai. After successfully dethroning the competition as the best-driving small luxury sedan with the Genesis G70, the South Korean car maker is sending us the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line.

My primary aim is to put an end to the confusion, so bear with me. The N Line is a new trim level for the Elantra, which replaces the Elantra GT Sport. However, the entry-level Elantra GT is still available. In fact, the Style Package for the Elantra GT now includes full leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. I don’t know about you, but that’s a smashing deal at $23,000.

So if the Honda Civic Si, Ford Fiesta ST, and Volkswagen Golf GTI are not to your liking, then feast your eyes on the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line.

Significant Upgrades Inside & Out

It’s hard to see the changes upon first glance. In fact, you might mistake the new Elantra GT N Line as a simple cosmetic makeover from the previous Elantra GT Sport. But look closer and you’ll see a sculpted front bumper with larger air intakes, a more aggressive mesh front grille, a new lower front spoiler, blacked-out side mirrors, and new N Line-specific 18-inch alloy wheels.

Out back, the new Elantra GT N Line gets dual exhaust, a rear diffuser, and N Line badging (well of course!). The interior is not spared from the N Line treatment, either. Those black leather seats with red stitching are a sight for sore eyes. The new leather steering wheel and gauge clusters all add to the premium feel inside the cabin.

Related: Does it bite or just bark? An in-depth look at the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N.

Style & Substance: More Than Looks

The exterior changes are welcome. But the most exciting bits about the new Hyundai Elantra GT N Line are skin deep. The car gets stiffer springs and engine and transmission mounts. This not only translates to tighter handling and better high-speed stability, but a quieter ride.

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line receives retuned shock absorbers, new front and rear sway bars, and recalibrated steering. These changes will address the shortcomings of the previous Elantra GT Sport, making the N Line a better counterpart to the Civic and Golf.

Turbocharged Power & Transmission Tech

I’ll say it outright: if you were expecting more horsepower, I’m sorry to burst your bubble. The N Line inherits the same 1.6-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-banger as the GT Sport. The motor churns out a reasonable 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. It’s less horsepower than the VW Golf GTI, but slightly more than the Ford Fiesta ST offers.

But unlike Toyota (who is still figuring out a manual option for the new Supra), Hyundai is kind enough to include a six-speed manual in the new Elantra GT N Line. You can also choose the slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters for $1,100 more. My money is on the automatic. I’ll only choose the manual if Hyundai bolts a more powerful motor to the chassis. Somewhere around 230 or 250 horsepower will do.

And why wouldn’t you choose the automatic? Hyundai claims a 6.3-second sprint to 60 mph with the DCT. The manual is good for 6.6 seconds with near-perfect shifts. It’s not much, but the automatic is faster and makes the most out of the available horsepower.

Related: The Hyundai Elantra receives a complete redesign for 2019.

Impressive Standard Equipment

The 2019 Hyundai Elnatra GT N Line also comes with an impressive level of kit. This includes ventilated seats, wireless charging, power-operated driver’s seat, panoramic sunroof, and an eight-inch AVN 5.0 navigation system. Also standard is an Infinity premium audio system with seven speakers and a subwoofer.

Hyundai’s Smart Sense is standard and includes adaptive cruise control with start/stop capabilities, driver attention warnings, lane keeping assist, high beam assist, and forward collision avoidance assist.

Pricing & Availability

But the best part? The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line with the manual will start at only $23,300, while the automatic is $24,400. The manual, in particular, is only $50 more than the outgoing GT Sport. Destination and freight charges will run you an additional $885. The Elantra GT N Line is available now.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.