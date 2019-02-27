2020 GMC Acadia: New Nips & Tucks For This SUV

The 2020 GMC Acadia receives new styling and propulsion updates.

A nine-speed transmission replaces the Acadia’s older six speed automatic.

GMC says the connectivity and infotainment systems are more user-friendly.

GMC just rolled out the 2020 Acadia and it’s everything you’d expect. Big, boxy, practical, well thought-out, dripping in tech and, most importantly, right in the middle of every Venn diagram of what marketing wants, engineering can do, and the customer can afford. In other words, get used to the looks of the 2020 GMC Acadia.

Cause you’re going to be seeing a lot of them around.

Styling & Design

The new Acadia sets itself apart from other SUVs and crossovers with that standard-for-GM, big, honkin’ square-square-square face. The 2020 Acadia gets a new grille with black chrome accents, new front and rear fascias, and GMC’s now signature C-shaped lighting. It’s not exactly ugly, but I’ll bet you a beer nobody in Italy is impressed.

The Acadia rides on 17-inch wheels with 18 and 20-inchers available. The outside mirrors have integrated LED turn signals and are power folding. The power liftgate is a hands-free affair with GMC logo projection for a bit of flash. GM has redesigned the center console with more storage space.

Power & Performance

The 2020 GMC Acadia is propelled by a new 2.0L turbo engine, standard on SLT and Denali models. It features GM’s tri-power variable valve lift technology to balance power and efficiency. GMC says cylinder deactivation during light load conditions will further boost the engine’s efficiency. The turbo itself is a dual-scroll design in which GMC promises better low-speed torque delivery. Bottom line: 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Not bad for only two liters.

The 2.5L I-4 and the 3.6L V6 engines are also available for the 2020 GMC Acadia, depending on what trim level you choose. For example, the more rugged Acadia AT4 comes with the 3.6L V6, producing 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft. of torque. A twin clutch, all-wheel drive system is standard on the AT4.

A new nine-speed automatic replaces the outgoing six-speed as the standard transmission for all engines. The nine-speed offers better acceleration and efficiency. The new tranny even allows for more storage room in the center console by replacing the conventional shifter with an electronically-controlled gear selector.

Tech & Connectivity

As you would expect, the latest Acadia is brimming with tech stuff, comfort and convenience features, connectivity options, and other amenities. GMC says the infotainment system is more intelligent and intuitive than before, with better voice recognition, a higher resolution touchscreen, and an easier interface requiring fewer steps with easier screen layouts.

The eight-inch diagonal screen also has enhanced new features like a personal profile that allows you to tailor the infotainment system to your preferences. So stuff like audio, navigation, and climate settings can come up just the way you like it. You can store up to four profiles, automatically resetting the preferences for the incoming driver. Think of it as a bigger version of memory seats.

There are two new USB-C charging ports in the front and rear of the center console, which is a nice touch. This brings the number of ports in the new Acadia to five.

Pricing & Availability

The 2020 GMC Acadia is built at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant and will go on sale this fall. Pricing information is forthcoming.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: GMC.