Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition: Nissan Stacks On The Goodies

The Rock Creek Edition jazzes up Nissan’s evergreen SUV.

Many of the exterior treatments are blacked-out or darkened.

The special-edition Pathfinder has a V6 engine with direct injection.

Nissan just keeps cranking out the Pathfinder, and why shouldn’t they? I see these things all over the place – yes, I live in a rural area – but the interesting thing is that I still see the original versions from 1987 out there. That’s a testament to durability and longevity that any car maker would love to see. Fast forward to today, and Nissan is rolling out the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Bringing The Goods

The Rock Creek Edition is a package of goodies, not an entirely different truck. But the good thing is that, by putting all these items together, Nissan can cut the price way back. The package runs $995, which saves you a whopping $1,315 against the same equipment if you were to buy them separately. Thank you Nissan! And to make the deal even nicer, the Rock Creek Edition is available on both the SV and SL grades, in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive configurations.

So you don’t have to go all top-of-the-line, full-zoot to get the goods.

Design Treatments: Lots of Black!

The differences, exterior wise, between the Rock Creek Edition and the standard Pathfinders are numerous. It starts with the darkened 18-inch wheels and 255/60R18 all-season tires, and ends with a lot of black. The mesh grille, roof rails, door handles, outside mirrors, front and rear fascia accents, and license plate finisher: yes, all black!

There are black-molded overfenders and 4WD badges along with unique badging on the front doors.

Of course, the inside of the Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition gets some changes and upgrades. Two-tone seating surfaces and badging, for a start, along with high-contrast stitching on those seats. The door cards, console lid, and steering wheel get the stitching treatment too. All 2019 Pathfinder models seat seven.

Power & Performance: A Towing Machine

All Pathfinder Rock Creek Editions feature a standard trailer hitch and harness and splash guards. Both the 4WD and 2WD boast an impressive 6,000 lbs. towing capacity. No doubt that’s thanks in large part to the 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft. of torque coming from the 3.5-liter V6. So yeah, you can haul stuff like your two-axle recreational trailers, jet skis, ATVs, campers, and all your other toys.

All 2019 Pathfinder models come with Automatic Emergency Braking.

Two Extra Packages

Nissan also offers up two additional options: The SV Rock Creek Edition Technology Package and the SL Rock Creek Edition Premium Package. The first will tack on an additional $980 at final check out, but you get NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, SiriusXM Traffic, heated cloth front seats, a heated steering wheel, and heated outside rearview mirrors. A nice option for you ski bums and snowboard rats.

The second package, which will run you another $2,110, adds a Bose 13-speaker premium audio system and a power panoramic moonroof.

Pricing & Availability

To put it all together: the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is offered in two-wheel and four-wheel drive. Grade levels include the S, SV, SL, and Platinum. The Rock Creek Edition upgrade runs $995 while the Technology and Premium Package run $980 and $2,110 respectively.

In Person

The Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition will be on display at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, February 9th through the 18th. Expect it at Nissan dealers this fall.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition Gallery

