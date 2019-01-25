2020 Cadillac XT6: Enter The Goldilocks Zone

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is a three-row crossover with a laundry list of safety features.

Cadillac says “thoughtful technology integration” is central to the 2020 XT6.

It’s larger than the XT4 and XT5, but still smaller than a new Escalade.

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover/SUV had its global debut at this year’s Detroit Auto Show. And all I can say is you better get used to seeing a lot of these around. Not that Caddy was or ever will be a volume manufacturer, just that these SUV/crossover thingos are getting even more popular. The writing is on the wall: sedans are out. Nobody wants them any more and car companies are making less of them.

SUVs are in now. Everybody wants one and automakers can’t churn them out fast enough.

Spoonful of Porridge

The XT6 aims for the Goldilocks zone of being just right. Bigger than the more urban-oriented XT4, not as huge as the Escalade. And in that sweet spot, Caddy has packed in lots of bang for your buck. Although, this is a Cadillac, so it’s not exactly cheap. The XT6 is loaded down with enough gadgetry, comfort and convenience features, trick safety contraptions and such you will feel like you’re driving an actual Cadillac.

Let’s get the gearhead stuff – the important stuff – out of the way.

Power & Performance: From Six To Four

There are two basic trim levels: Premium Luxury and Sport. All-wheel drive is available on Premium Luxury and standard on XT6 Sport. Sport comes with Sport Control (naturally) which includes an active twin-clutch and yaw control within the AWD system. Sport models are also tricked out with Continuous Damping Control, an active handling scheme tied in with a faster steering ratio. This is all tuned to support a “more enthusiast-level driving feel, with increased feedback and greater overall responsiveness.”

Sure, whatever. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 still a big station wagon/truck.

All XT6s have a 3.6L DOHC V6 under the hood that puts out 310 horsepower. Said plant is mated to a nine-speed automatic. And, since GM still has a total Jones for fuel economy, there’s Active Fuel Management along for the ride. That kicks the engine into four-cylinder operation when V6 power is not needed. Slick!

Safety & Security: The Laundry List

The standard safety technologies read like a list of stuff you might think you have to pay extra for. HD Rear Vision Camera with Remote Wash, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Front and Rear Park Assist, Lane Change Alert, with Side Blind Zone Alert.

And the list goes on . . .

Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Safety Alert Seat, and a Speed limiter. All included without even having to ask. If you do ask, you get the optional Night Vision, Rear Camera Mirror with Remote Wash, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Parking Assist with Braking, Hitch Guidance, Reverse Automatic Braking, and Rear Pedestrian Alert.

I love how it’s standard to worry about pedestrians in front your XT6. But if they’re behind you? Ah, that’ll cost ya extra, pal!

Spaceship Vibe

As far as connectivity goes, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 has more of that stuff than the Millennium Falcon. You can personalize the XT6 with user profiles which are stored in the Cloud. Drivers can access said custom profile in other GM vehicles with the same technology by the way. Cadillac says the “natural address entry” on the XT6 increases the navigation’s functionality.

Beyond that, there’s a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NFC phone pairing and wireless charging. USB ports? How’s ’bout six USB ports, two for each row of seats.

Interior Treatments: Premium Stereos & Heated Stuff

Let’s start with the tunage: Bose Performance Series sound system with 14 custom-tuned speakers. There’s a cabin air ionizer, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats; even the second-row seats are heated. The third row is a power-folding job with a remote fold-down feature for the second-row seat t’boot.

Pricing & Availability

All of this XT6 goodness for the reasonable sum of . . . oh, well Caddy hasn’t told us yet. However, Cadillac says it will be available for ordering this spring with pricing info due closer to that time.

2020 Cadillac XT6 Gallery

