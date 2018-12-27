2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Review: Smooth & Powerful

94 Excellent 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Overall Impression Roomy and plush interior.

5.7-liter Hemi is a powerhouse.

Optional air suspension is smooth as butter.

Pros Towing Capacity Comfortable Cabin Engine Performance Cons Options Can Push The Price Up Driver Assist Systems Limited To Higher Trims

The 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn is a workhorse with added luxury and tremendous cargo-hauling capability. Add in the 5.7-liter V8 and you can haul about anything: a horse trailer, large camper, speed boat, or a trailer full of four wheelers to go hunting. It has all the bells and whistles you’ll need to keep the entire family comfortable on the trip.

We recently drove the luxurious 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4×4.

What’s New For 2019

The 2019 Ram 1500 is entirely new and completely re-designed, losing some significant weight in the process. Ram says the new truck is nearly 225 lbs. lighter than its predecessor, despite adding higher grades of steel to its frame. Max towing and payload also increase making it even more effective as a work truck.

Features & Options: A Laundry List

The 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4×4 ($53,695) moves into luxury territory with leather upholstery, power-adjustable 40/20/40-split bench (heated and ventilated) front seats; driver’s-seat memory, power-adjustable pedals with memory, a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry.

Other upgrades include dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 115-volt rear seat outlet, and two rear seat USB inputs (one is charge-only). Tech features include the Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, navigation, a nine-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Buyers who want functionality with style will appreciate the 20-inch wheels, spray-in bedliner, chrome side steps, power tailgate release, and automatic high beams and wipers. Moving deeper into creature comforts, the Longhorn adds front bucket seats with upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated reclining rear seats, a leather-wrapped wood steering wheel, and, yes, even a CD player!

Finally, our tester came with additional safety features, premium sound, panoramic sunroof, tow package, air suspension, and the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Total MSRP including destination: $66,700. By comparison, the entry-level Ram 1500 Tradesman starts at $33,340.

Interior Highlights: Plenty of Luxury

The Longhorn cab feels big and is a luxurious place to spend your day with lots of leather and soft-touch materials throughout. We used the generous amount of adjustment range for the steering wheel and driver’s seat to find the perfect driving position. There’s plenty of head, leg, and shoulder room in all seating positions. The center console has a large flat surface too. It’s big enough to carry everything you’ll need for a long trip.

The center stack is close enough too, putting all the controls within easy reach. The buttons and knobs are logically positioned for easy operation, just as you’d expect for a truck in this class. We used the heated seats and heated steering wheel liberally this week as the temps dropped in Colorado. Once underway, we cranked up the Harmon Kardon premium sound system and felt like we were in a concert hall.

Interior Highlights: Good Visibility & Lots of Space

The amount of side glass and the design of the dash makes for good visibility, despite the truck’s size. The redesigned crew cab offers more rear legroom than anything else in the class by a long shot. Stepping in the back reveals even more space for the kids as they have plenty of room to spread out with their electronics. The rear bench also folds up easily, opening up a large cargo area if you need to carry anything extra.

The kids will stay extra comfortable with the heated and cooled seats in back too.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

Our Ram 1500 Longhorn was powered by the optional 5.7 Hemi producing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. When paired with an eight-speed automatic and 3.92 rear axle ratio, EPA fuel mileage estimates come in at 15/21 city/highway and 17 combined.

When compared to the competition, the 2019 Ram 1500 lands in the middle in terms of fuel economy.

In this powertrain configuration, max payload is 1,800 lbs. while max towing capacity is 11,290 lbs. GVWR is 7,100 lbs. and GCWR is 17,000 lbs.

Driving Dynamics: Smooth & Powerful

When we stepped on the pedal, the big 5.7 Hemi roared to life. We couldn’t wait to push it hard! We loaded up with cargo and headed west on I-70 into the mountains west of Denver. You can’t go wrong with the Hemi if you need to pull trailers or move a bed full of cargo. It’s strong from a standing start, serving up excellent roll-on acceleration when merging or passing.

We pushed hard up the Floyd Hill with a six percent grade, powering up the fast lane and leaving everyone behind as we went. It helps that there’s plenty of torque and that the eight-speed automatic always seemed to be in the right gear at the right time.

Our Ram 1500 tester came with the optional Four Corner Air Suspension that made the big Longhorn feel more like a luxury car than a pickup. Even over rough pavement and a washed out dirt road, the truck soaked up the bumps. We didn’t feel much inside the cabin. As we moved throughout the city, the front and rear parking sensors were handy.

Conclusion: More Than Just Looks

The 2019 Ram 1500 Longhorn is a work truck dressed up in fancy clothes. It’s a truck you won’t mind taking your girl out for a night on the town in. Just don’t let those fancy duds fool you. If you need to haul a large trailer or carry a heavy payload, this Ram will get down and dirty.

