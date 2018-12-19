2019 Porsche Macan S: Holding The Middle Ground

The 2019 Porsche Macan S features a turbo-charged V6 with nearly 350 horsepower.

Porsche’s Sport Chrono package allows for a slightly quicker zero to 60 time.

I’ve heard nothing but glowing praise for Porsche’s mid-sized SUV, the Macan. Everyone I’ve read or talked to says it handles great (for an SUV) and now, with the addition of a new V6 turbo, 2019 looks better for those considering the purchase of a German SUV.

“More power, optimized chassis, improved comfort,” or so sayeth Porsche. And all those things sound good to me. Especially the more power and improved comfort parts. Macans seem like a good middle ground in a lot of ways, for the Euro SUV consumer. Stylish, fast and all that stuff, but not as off-road capable as its big brother, the Cayenne.

Hence the interest in “improved comfort.”

For some (read Americans) the Macan might not be big enough. It sure seems to work in urban environments, but for the long haul, driving form Chicago to New Orleans, for example, it might not work. So “improving comfort” for the occupants might translate into more North American sales.

Now, about that new engine.

Zero To 60: Respectable Indeed

The 2019 Porsche Macan S comes with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, putting out 348 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. Healthy. That new plant marks a bump in both horsepower and torque over the older 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 used in previous versions of the Macan S.

Bottom line: zero to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono package and a top track (ha!) speed of 157 mph. By comparison, the zero to 60 time is 5.1 seconds without the Sport Chrono package.

Not bad for a “truck.”

All About The “V”

This new V6 mill will be shared with the Panamera, Cayenne, and Cayenne E-Hybrid models. As is the engineering fashion these days, the single twin-scroll turbocharger lives centrally within the inner-V of the engine. Yes, I know, there’s sound engineering reasons for this – shorter exhaust paths from the combustion chambers to the turbocharger, improved responsiveness – and yes, I know I am no engineer, but boy, stuffing a high-heat application right there in the middle of the engine sure gives me the heebie-jeebies, thermally speaking.

But hey, if a bunch of engineers from Stuttgart say it’s okay, who am I to argue?

Porsche goes on to say how the exhaust gasses feed continuously into the turbine wheel for lower lag times. Stuttgart also tweaked the combustion chamber geometry with centrally positioned fuel injectors for more efficient mixture formation.

Braking & Chassis: Improvements All Around

And, since this is a Porsche, the braking is fantastic. Porsche says you’ll notice a discernable improvement in brake pedal feel. The Macan’s new pedal is 300 grams lighter and connects to the master cylinder through a shorter lever arm. The new Macan S also adds larger front brake discs, up by 10 millimeters in diameter and two millimeters in thickness to 360 by 36 millimeters.

If that’s not enough, the Macan S can also be had with the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake system.

The chassis upgrades include staggered front and rear tires, along with Porsche Traction Management/all-wheel drive as standard. Front axle strut forks are made from aluminum (away go the previous steel components), unsprung mass is down, the anti-roll bars get a re-tune, and the steering is more precise. Porsche even cribbed the optional GT Sport steering wheel from the 911 for the Macan S.

Porsche’s Active Stability Management, a height-adjustable air suspension with improved rolling pistons, new shock absorber hydraulics, and Porsche’s Torque Vectoring Plus are optionally available.

Extra Stuff: Air Ionizers & Heated Windshields

There’s a host of tech goodies too. The Porsche Communication Management system is standard with online navigation and real-time traffic information, two audio interfaces, smartphone connections, and intelligent voice controls. Finally, there is an LTE phone module, SIM card reader, and Wi-Fi hotspot.

A heated windshield is available, along with an optional cabin air ionizer.

Pricing & Availability

The 2019 Porsche Macan S will be at your local Porsche store this summer, with starting price of $59,650. That’s not bad at all, considering this a Porsche.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

