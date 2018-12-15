2019 Hyundai Kona Electric: Compact, Efficient & Strong

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is much cheaper than a Tesla Model X. The Model X runs for around $110,000 on average and, for that price, you could buy three, maybe four 2019 Hyundai Kona Electrics. Consider that, and also consider that Hyundai, as a company, isn’t going away any time soon.

Consider how companies like Hyundai are making EV technology more affordable.

Cautionary Tales

I know that might not be all that fair, given Tesla’s preeminence in the EV world, but you have to keep in mind that Tesla is a very new company. And even if it was started with the best of intentions, no shortage of cash and ground-breaking technology, the road to competing in the car market is littered with other such noble failures from Tucker up to and including Elio.

Platform & Technology

The new Kona Electric is, apart from the EV drivetrain, just like a regular Kona. It rides on the same long wheelbase with short overhangs and wide track underpinned by a MacPherson strut front suspension, a multi-link rear suspension, and standard 17-inch alloy wheels. The Kona EV uses the same hot-stamping methods to produce lightweight, ultra-strong structural elements to maximize the cabin’s central safety cell.

It has the same active safety features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, High Beam Assist, and Driver Attention Warning.

Infotainment & Vehicle Services

And the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric also has all the standard infotainment one would expect: Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM Radio, HD Radio, and Blue Link LTE-powered connectivity. The standard seven-inch color LCD display includes auxiliary inputs, voice recognition, and a Rear View Monitor. The available eight-inch touchscreen navigation display includes traffic flow and incident data via HD radio, Infinity premium audio, Clari-Fi music-restoration technology, and smartphone integration.

These “Blue Link” services are a big deal to Hyundai and all Kona Electric models include a complimentary three-year term. Blue Link has enhanced safety, diagnostic, and remote and guidance services, along with a list of connectivity tech: Google Home, Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search by Voice, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery.

The Kona Electric adds exclusive EV-oriented features such as Remote Charge Management, Charge Scheduling, EV Power History, and EV Range.

Power & Performance

But it is, naturally, the EV features that will set the Kona Electric apart. The powertrain employs a high-efficiency 150 kW permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor supplied by a high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. That’s good enough for 201 horsepower and 291 lb-ft. of torque delivered to the front wheels. The battery system is liquid-cooled and operates at 356 volts. Battery pack energy density is 141.3 Wh/kg (greater than a Chevy Bolt Hyundai notes) with a total system weight under 1,000 lbs.

The Kona Electric utilizes a Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging. The estimated range of the Kona Electric is a – “generous” according to Hyundai – 250 miles. Not as good as a Model X, but still pretty good. Eighty percent charge can be had in 54 minutes with a Level-III quick charge.

The 100 kW DC fast-charging capability is standard all Kona Electrics and for your charging convenience, the port is located in the front grille area.

The other interesting thing found on the Kona Electric is the MyHyundai with Blue Link app. With this nifty little gizmo you can manage and monitor the Kona Electric remotely.

If you live in an area with different electric rates at off-peak times, you can schedule the Kona Electric to charge to reduce cost and peak demand on the electric grid based on time and date. For example, you could set up a charging schedule to start at 10 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday. Handy! Blue Link again for the win.

Pricing & Availability

The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric will arrive at the beginning of 2019, starting at $36,450. However, with the electric vehicle tax credit of $7,500, the net price (including delivery) drops to $29,995. Pricing for other Kona Electric trims is forthcoming.

Initial availability will begin in California with states in the western and northeastern regions of the U.S. to follow.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.