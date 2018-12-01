2019 Porsche Macan: Smaller, Quicker & Reasonably Priced

The 2019 Porsche Macan has a ton of connectivity features, including an off-road recorder.

On dry pavement, however, the new Macan has a respectable zero to 60 time.

But is it too small? Or just right?

In theory, if you’re dragged, kicking and screaming, into SUV ownership, it’s a Porsche you’re going to buy, right? I mean they should be, theoretically, the most car-like and fun to drive. Or at least that’s what Cayenne owners tell me. If that’s the case, than shouldn’t the Porsche Macan, the Cayenne’s baby brother, be even better since it’s smaller and lighter?

Yes, by that way of looking at it, it should. But . . .

Urban Cruiser

Here’s where we get into a crossing point for usability over drivability. If all you wanted was something practical and fun, you’d get something smaller, like a VW GTi 4-door. But that would be too small. So, is the 2019 Porsche Macan too small to be practical?

In short, no. Or at least no in most cases most of the time. Sure, you don’t have as much space as the bigger Cayenne, but the smaller footprint of the Macan makes it better if you’re in a primarily urban environment.

Styling & Color Options

For 2019, the most noticeable changes are the new “three-dimensional” LED light panel at the rear, the now standard LED headlights, and the overhauled interior. Porsche’s Dynamic Light System Plus is still available, which gives you better visibility while cornering. New paint colors include Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue, and Chalk.

That green is a particularly lovely shade, by the way.

Pouring On The Tech

The 2019 Porsche Macan gets a larger, 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen with the latest version of Porsche Communication Management (PCM). Drivers can customize the interface with movable tiles and by choosing their favorite functions from a list of options. The new system features online navigation, Porsche Connect Plus with an LTE phone module and SIM card reader, and a WLAN hotspot. That Porsche Connect app lets you communicate with your Macan via the smartphone in your pocket.

Up-to-date online navigation data is available via a connection to HERE Cloud for route calculation. Apple CarPlay is optional. Other options include a heated windshield and an air ionizer for the inside.

Also new is the Traffic Jam Assist function, which links to the optional adaptive cruise control. This allows the Macan to accelerate, brake, and keep itself within a marked lane up to 40 mph. Slick! The Offroad Precision app records any off-road experiences you have.

Related: The Porsche 911 Speedster Concept keeps teasing us.

Power & Performance

However, this is a Porsche. So, let’s get down to it. If it’s a Porsche, it’s all about dat engine, baby! The 2019 Macan comes with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged plant with 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. of torque. That’s hooked up to a seven-gear PDK dual-clutch gearbox, which all adds up to a pretty impressive zero to 60 time of 6.1 seconds with Launch Control. Top “track” speed is 142 mph.

The 2019 Porsche Macan is all-wheel drive, although the bias is toward the rear. Chassis revisions increase comfort, while the newly-developed tires increase lateral grip. Your wheel choices run from the standard 18s, up to the optional 21s.

Related: The 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T is light and hot!

Pricing & Availability

The new Macan is expected at dealers next summer, and should start around $49,900. No, it ain’t that cheap, but that’s still pretty good for a Porsche.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz

2019 Porsche Macan Gallery

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.