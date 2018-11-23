Lamborghini SC18: Squadra Corse Unveils Their Unicorn

The Lamborghini SC18 is track-ready but also street legal.

Customers work with Lamborghini Squadra Corse to design their SC18.

The V12 engine creates nearly 800 horsepower and has a dozen air intakes.

Say ciao! to the SC18, the latest and greatest to roll out of the Lamborghini Squadra Corse shops. Think of it as the road-going version of a dedicated track car, and you’d be half right. Sure, you can drive it on the street, but the SC18 is very, very track-oriented.

A Bone To Pick

Lamborghini Squadra Corse is the Motorsport division of the Sant’ Agata Bolognese firm best known for making cars that go on posters for the bedroom walls of kids (boys, mainly) not old enough to drive.

Yes, Lambo does have the Squadra Corse, but the company doesn’t really race all that much.

This is one of the (major) bones I have to pick with them, but why quibble about that now? Sure, they have a one make series for the well-healed gentlemen racers out there, but that doesn’t really count if that’s the only kind of racing you do.

Testing The Waters

The SC18, designed in-house by Centro Stile Lamborghini, is a one-off road car (the first in the company’s history) that will most likely be a portent of others to come. Yes, it’s “road approved” but Lambo cautions saying it’s “primarily for use on the track.” Which is a polite way of saying it’s harsh, brutish, lacking in comfort and convenience features and, to a chucklehead like me, that makes it even more desirable.

Lambo says the SC18 “paves the way to further personalized development projects for Motorsport customers under the Squadra Corse brand.” So, like I said, this is probably a trial balloon. If people love the Lamborghini SC18, plan on seeing more vehicles in this vein.

Dirty Dozen

The aerodynamics package for the SC18 is described as being “extreme.” By the looks of it, they ain’t lying. The air intakes on the hood come from the Huracán GT3 EVO, for example. The sides and rear include fenders, fins, and air scoops inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO racer.

Hanging off the back end is the “large” (i.e. monstrously huge) carbon fiber wing. It has three mechanical adjustments, so you can tune it for optimal downforce on any given circuit. Lambo also punched in twelve air intakes on the rear deck lid.

They say it’s a way to “increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the V12 engine.” Which any eagle-eyed, old rail bird will recognize as louvers from back in the hot rod days.

The racer look is finished off by the single nut wheels, 20-inch monsters on the front, and larger, 21-inch monsters at the rear. These are wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires. There’s even a telemetry system to measure all aspects of performance on the track.

Snake Pits & Shedding Skin

The SC18 has a top-of-the-line Lamborghini powertrain, bringing the performance of an honest to Ferruccio true racing car to your life. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 reels out 770 horsepower and a pavement rippling 531 lb-ft. torque. All that power is handled through an ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) seven-speed gearbox. No, I have no idea what an Independent Shifting Rod trans is, and they don’t give away any details.

It does sound like a snake pit gearbox from a pro-stock drag car, but I seriously doubt it’s one of those.

This drivetrain is wrapped in a body that has gone on a serious weight loss program. The entire body is new, made entirely of carbon fiber, and other ultra light materials. The whole shee-bang even drops to a low-ride-er 109 mm of ground clearance. If that doesn’t explain Lambo’s assertion that “road approved but designed primarily for use on the track,” then I don’t know what will.

Color Array

The color is Grigio Daytona with visible “details” and red screen-printing to enhance its sportiness. In layman’s terms, its grey with a trim kit with visible carbon fiber here and there. The interior is all done up in Nero Ade Alcantara with cross-stitching in Rosso Alala. In other words, black suede with red stitching. The seats themselves are carbon fiber bucket units.

Pricing & Availability

Lamborghini doesn’t mention cost, but given what their other factory specials have run, it will probably be comparable to a condo overlooking Central Park (and just as hard to come by).

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Lamborghini SC18 Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.