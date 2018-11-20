Ram 1500 North Edition: Over The River & Through The Woods (Literally)

The 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition takes it to Old Man Winter.

Goodies include a one-inch factory lift and locking differential.

Ram’s special edition lineup has seen multiple new entries over the last year.

Pick your poison Mopar fans! The Hydro Blue Sport, Lone Star Edition, Heavy Duty Night Editions; even a Kentucky Derby Edition. More recently, the 1500 Rebel 12 and 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand Editions come to mind. Ram is stacking the deck with special edition trucks and they are adding another to the mix.

The 1500 North Edition is arriving just as Old Man Winter sets up shop, but a note of observation first:

Trucks For Every Taste

Ram’s special edition blast (as it were) is not without sound reason or intent. Think of it like this: trucks sell in droves and that trend will continue for the foreseeable future. With so many on the road, driving one with a special edition theme says I’m part of the crowd – but – in my own individual way. Ram has plenty of that in their lineup today. And it’s especially alluring.

Concerning the 1500 North Edition, it’s more than just looks – although it is that too. Based on the Big Horn, the North’s monochromatic theme includes the body-color bumpers, door handles, mirrors, and grille. But underneath the skin, the bones are solid.

“The 2019 Ram 1500 North is more than a great-looking pickup, it offers cold-weather content for truck owners who require a no-compromise 4×4 as part of their daily regimen,” explained Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “A factory lift, locking rear axle, and all-weather tires deliver confidence when your path is anything but clear.”

Those Tires Though . . .

The all-weather tries are three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF), severe snow service-rated on/off-road Falken LT tires. Say that three times fast! Three is the magic number, however, for the transfer case, which has three different settings: Auto, High, and Low. Ram added an engine block heater too, for those early mornings after the truck sits facing a north wind all night.

Interior Treatments

Plenty of warmth inside with a heated steering wheel and the heated, 12-way power driver’s seat with four-way power lumbar. SiriusXM Travel Link Weather, heated and folding mirrors, and Mopar all-weather floor mats are included.

Power & Performance

The North’s 3.6-liter Pentastar with eTorque creates 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. of torque, and features revised variable valve timing and two-step variable valve lift systems. By comparison, the larger 5.7-liter Hemi creates 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines have Interactive Deceleration Fuel Shut Off (iDFSO), which pauses fuel flow to the cylinders under deceleration in third gear and higher.

Every 2019 Ram 1500 – including the North Edition – is equipped with a fully-electronic TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic. The transmission features a wide spread of gear ratios to balance power and efficiency.

The engine choice is ultimately up to you.

Pricing & Availability

The 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition is available now with a starting MSRP of $47,585. The truck comes in Crew Cab 4×4 with either a short or long bed.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2019 Ram 1500 North Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.