2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited Review: Not Too Shabby

It may not be as capable as the Tacoma TRD Off-Road we recently drove, but the Limited is still a good choice. This trim is a bit more luxurious while still sharing its sibling’s lifted stance. So it’s at least a little adventure-ready. And the Double Cab means you can take your friends with room for extra gear on the excursion.

This week we did just that. We drove the 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4×4 Double Cab.

What’s New For 2018

All Tacomas gain Toyota Safety Sense P, a suite of safety features that includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. The rest of the Tacoma is unchanged.

Features & Options: Heated Seats & Sound Systems

The 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited 4×4 Double Cab ($40,215) is the most civilized version of the Tacoma. It lacks the TRD Off-Road’s specialized performance upgrades, and instead comes with nearly all of the Off-Road and Sport’s optional features as standard equipment.

Feature highlights include a power moonroof, parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats, leather upholstery, and JBL speakers with a subwoofer. Our automatic V6 tester came with smart entry and push-button start. Everything rides on the truck’s 18-inch wheels with lower-profile tires.

MSRP, including destination, for our 2018 model: $41,473. By comparison, the 2019 Toyota Tacoma Limited starts at $37,490.

Interior Highlights: Nice But Cramped

The cabin is fine enough for longer trips, which we took over Vail Pass this week. With the heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and premium JBL audio, the Tacoma Limited is an a enjoyable place to spend time. The high floor and low roof still left us feeling a bit cramped on the long drive, however.

Our tester came with an attractive black and brown interior and lots of soft-touch materials. Plenty of storage, plus the cell phone charging pad in front of the gear shifter is quite convenient. The backup camera made things simple, especially with the longer cab as we backed up in small parking spaces.

The front seats could use more adjustment capabilities as they offered minimal support, but the tilt/telescoping steering wheel makes it easier to find the right driving position. Our two adult passengers had adequate room in the back, but we needed to move the seats forward.

Overall, the cabin is tight and the seats are not the most forgiving on longer commutes.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The Tacoma Limited is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 with direct injection, making 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft. of torque. Our tester came mated to a six-speed automatic with 4WDemand: A part-time 4×4 system with an electronically-controlled, two-speed transfer case.

Towing capacity for the Tacoma Limited with the V6 is 6,400 lbs.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18/22 city/highway and 20 combined mpg. Fuel tank size is 21 gallons. When compared to the rest of the segment, the V6 Tacoma fares reasonably well.

Driving Dynamics: Smooth & Good In The Snow

The 278 horsepower V6 is a happy and high-revving engine. With both direct and port injection, and two variable valve systems (one with a wider intake), the Atkinson Cycle engine was satisfying to drive. Its 265 lb-ft. of torque work well with the six-speed automatic; the shifts are smooth and the gear spacing is excellent.

Limited gets the standard suspension, making its ride better than the TRD Off-Road. The front suspension uses double wishbones with coil springs. Rates were softened, both front and rear, to improve ride. Furthermore, that shock tuning included tweaks to the rebound damping to improve control.

We took the Tacoma Limited over Vail Pass after it had just snowed, and the roads were still slick and icy. This tester had regular all-season tires and not all-terrain meats. So we dialed up the 4WDemand system to 4High, and plowed over the pass without issue. The Limited will go anywhere as long as you have the clearance.

Conclusion: Solid Marks Overall

The 2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited will still take you off the beaten path, despite its nicer features. Toyota’s reputation for durability and strong resale value put it at the top of the list in the mid-size truck segment. If you are transporting dirt bikes, four-wheelers, snow machines; heading up the mountain to go skiing, or pulling a small camping trailer, this truck will meet your needs.

2018 Toyota Tacoma Limited Gallery

