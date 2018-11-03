Aston Martin DBS 59: Beautiful, Fast & Extremely Rare

The Aston Martin DBS 59 pays homage to the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The DBS 59 is inspired by the DBR1 but based off the current DBS Superleggera.

In 1959, Aston Martin landed a monumental one-two finish during the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the DBR1. Despite hard competition from Ferrari, Porsche, and a team of Ecurie Ecosse Jaguars, the David Brown Racing Aston Martin DBR1 emerged victorious. Sir Stirling Moss – who helped win the 1959 World Sportscar Championship – called the DBR1 “the most important Aston Martin ever.”

Only five were built between 1956 and 1959. And when the last one went to auction at Monterey in 2017, it set a new record as the most valuable British-made car ever. Sale price? £17.5m or about $22.5 million.

Racing Green Treatments

In honor of the DBR1, Aston Martin Cambridge is producing a collection of 24 special DBS Superleggeras. With “24” representing each hour of the legendary endurance race it conquered in 1959, the DBS 59 is a rare and stunning specimen. Expect a hand-crafted interior and graphic elements similar to the original DBR1.

“When Aston Martin Cambridge expressed a desire to create a limited run of DBS Superleggeras inspired by the DBR1’s famous Le Mans victory we knew it had to be something special,” said Simon Sproule, Aston Martin Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. “The soft metallic hue of the Aston Martin Racing Green paintwork is classy and timelessly beautiful.”

Gloss, Carbon Fiber & Bronze

Gloss carbon fiber treatments compliment the Racing Green paint. Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather adorn the interior. The front grille surround, “Superleggera” bonnet script, rear Aston Martin script, and Q Fender Badge are each painted bronze.

“My favorite element on the DBS 59 are the seat backs that feature fabric inspired by the DBR1 seat material, but there are countless touches that will intrigue and delight,” Sproule said. “The level of thought and detailing is exceptional.”

Helmets, Suits & Gloves Included

The Saddle Leather Helmet Pods (rear compartment) are for storing the special crash helmets, race suits, and gloves. The set includes period blue racing overalls, string-backed racing gloves modeled after those worn by 1959 Le Mans-winning driver Caroll Shelby, and a replica 1959 race helmet.

There is even a two-piece luggage set to match the interior trim, plus a Racing Green car cover.

Essential Foundations

The DBS 59 is based off Aston Martin’s fastest production car to date, the DBS Superleggera. With a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, the DBS Superleggera hits 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, 100 mph in 6.4 seconds, and tops out at 211. The rear-mounted ZF eight-speed automatic uses a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring controls.

Availability

The DBS 59 – versions one through 24 – are available to order through Aston Martin Cambridge.

