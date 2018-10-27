No Tricks Only Treats: These 13 Vehicles Were Made For Halloween!

With Mega Millions turning into Mega Billions these days, it makes you wonder what you might do with a winning ticket. Hence why we came up with this list of Halloween vehicles. Since money would then be no object, what “scary” vehicles would we put in the driveway?

What vehicles would be a real treat this Halloween season?

The Rundown

The vehicles below are in no particular order, and our requirements were relatively simple. Mostly, they needed to have certain capabilities beyond the scope of a normal, daily driver. Like a penchant for off-roading or racing, for instance. Given these vehicles would likely be impulse buys with lottery winnings, they also needed to be reasonably available. In other words, we could put a deposit down or purchase one from a nearby dealer; on Halloween if we wanted.

That eliminates some rather wicked Hollywood rides, admittedly. Stuntman Mike’s Death Proof car, the Jeepers Creepers meat wagon and its mighty horn, and Herbie, the Love Bug are all ineligible. Yes. Herbie. A car that drives and thinks for itself is terrifying.

Enjoy the list and do bug us incessantly on Twitter if we missed a particular car. Whatever you do this Halloween season, drive something with teeth. Here are our top picks.

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Well duh. Obviously. First, for the name alone; second for the 840 horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi!

The SRT Demon is a mighty hammer but an ambitious and calculated one. Advanced mechanical and electronic tuning measures enhance grip and directional control. For example, the upgraded torque converter for the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic multiplies torque by 18 percent. Furthermore, a unique rear knuckle reduces negative camber by 0.5 degrees, “standing up” the sticky drag tires to increase their contact patch.

When launched, more than one ton (2,500 lbs.) is transferred from the Challenger SRT Demon’s front wheels to the rear. And the Challenger SRT Demon breathes like a monster, with the world’s largest functional hood scoop at 45.2 square inches. During a quarter-mile run (9.65 seconds on average), the SRT Demon ingests the lung capacity of 816 humans. 816. 816!

Starting MSRP: Plan for about $85,000 but beware of dealer markup.

Pack Attack: The honorable mentions here are numerous. The Dodge Charger, both in SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack skin, are worth a mention. Don’t forget the Dodge Durango SRT with its 475 horsepower 6.4 Hemi. And there are plenty of options in the Challenger brood aside from the Demon. The R/T Scat Pack 1320, SRT Hellcat Redeye, and SRT Hellcat Widebody are all great ways to scare the neighbors.

Ford Raptor

Dinosaurs are scary. Remember Jurassic Park? The 1993 cinematic masterpiece made us evaluate potential hiding spots should scientists ever go mad with sap-encrusted mosquitoes. Spoiler alert: avoid SUVs and bathrooms. They are T-Rex magnets! Slightly more cuddly were the Velociraptors; and the F-150 Raptor is a truck worth snuggling up to this Halloween.

For hunting down lesser trucks, the F-150 Raptor has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque. Hence, running is out of the question but so is hiding. With electronically-controlled Fox 3.0 Internal Bypass shocks, Trail Control and Terrain Management systems, and massive BF Goodrich KO2 tires, the F-150 Raptor out climbs King Kong.

There is no getting away. The F-150 Raptor can smell you. And it’s hungry.

Starting MSRP: $52,855.

Point of Observation: The Ford Explorer was the worst offender in Jurassic Park. Can’t survive one T-Rex attack? No way to trust it against a real predator like potholes.

Lincoln MKT

Ford makes our list with an entry from their Lincoln arm. Unlike the F-150 Raptor with its massive performance stats, the MKT stands out (despite an EcoBoost engine) for a different reason.

It looks like a hearse.

Starting MSRP: $43,530.

Bonus: The 2018 MKT comes with a THX sound system. Throw on any scary music, from pipe organ solos to Ricky Martin, and the MKT becomes the perfect Halloween decoration for the homestead.

Death Becomes Her: The MKT only narrowly avoided the automotive graveyard. Its second lease on life comes as an option for fleet buyers.

Nissan GT-R

Godzilla crushed a few buildings, so too will you smash a few speed limit signs with this all-wheel drive beast.

Vehicle design was paramount when it came to the 2018 GT-R; any and all visual changes were intended to increase downforce, reduce drag, and terrify smaller sedans. Engineers worked specifically to eliminate “hood deformation” to improve aerodynamic performance at higher speeds. The “curving profile” of the front under spoiler is worth noting too. As in, this is not the car you want to see in your rearview mirror.

Pure, Premium, and Track Edition GT-Rs are equipped with Nissan’s 3.8-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. The engine creates 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft. of torque. By comparison, the GT-R NISMO is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft. of torque. Each engine is hand-assembled in a special clean room by skilled technicians known as Takumi Craftsmen.

Takumi Craftsmen are like the wind . . . you only hear them, never see them.

Starting MSRP: About $100,000 with the NISMO editions climbing to $175,490.

BMW M3 CS

The 2018 BMW M3 CS is lighter and more performance-oriented. This philosophy, admittedly, serves better on a list about cars for New Year’s Day – e.g., I’m going to lose weight and get more accomplished this year.

But like the GT-R above, the last thing you want is a BMW M3 CS on your tail, especially if you fancy things made by Mercedes-Benz. The M3 CS dishes out plenty of spine-tingling thrills with a 453 horsepower inline turbo six and a multi-mode Adaptive M Suspension. For good measure, the Active M Differential enhances traction and stability.

Which means, if the BMW M3 CS wants to run you down it will. Easily.

Starting MSRP: Around $98,000.

Point of Observation: Taking into consideration our guidelines for this list, an M3 CS might be hard to come by. BMW made a mere 1,2000 models, 550 of which were designated for the United States.

When carbon fiber and stainless steel tailpipes join forces to create a truly amazing performance car. That’s the story of the 2018 BMW M3 CS. And there’s more engine and suspension stuff too but still . . . read more here.

Bugatti Chiron Sport

Another hard one to come by as just 500 Chiron vehicles are planned for production. On average, only about 70 cars leave the Bugatti factory yearly as is. The high-society Chiron Sport is the latest result of such precise manufacturing, complete with a more dynamic handling package, stiffer suspension, and special torque vectoring contorls.

The Chiron Sport’s lap times on the Nardò handling circuit are five seconds better than the normal Chiron. Five seconds is an eternity. Michael Myers could cover a respectable distance in that amount of time.

Starting MSRP: €2.65 million net, or $3.26 million for the U.S. market, including transport, customs duties, taxes, and fees. But the most terrifying thing about any Chiron? Maintenance costs. Don’t Google them either. You will make yourself sicker than that time you ate all your Halloween candy in one night.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

The front grille of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera mirrors a honeycomb, and not by happenstance. Designers took inspiration from nature and found it among the bees. Things that sting. Let’s recall other famous scary things associated with bees. Like the Candyman for example.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is powered by a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12, cranking out 700 plus horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque. That should strike fear in unsuspecting sedans on the interstate.

MSRP: $304,995.

Point of Observation: The 2015 flick Stung shows what happens when giant killer wasps descend on ritzy garden parties. But you don’t have to worry. You drove your DBS Superleggera to the event. When the stingin’ starts, jump in that bad boy and outrun those ravenous, blood-thirsty hornets.

$304,995? Worth every penny now, huh?

Kia Stinger

Speaking of getting stung, it’s even more painful from an automaker you don’t expect.

Kia’s engineers put the Stinger through nearly 500 laps of high-intensity driving around the Nürburgring, the equivalent of about 6,200 miles. The foundation for Kia’s Gran Turismo car is a stiff, NVH resistant chassis, comprised of 55 percent advanced high-strength steel. The available 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 Lambda II engine packs 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque for a top speed of 167 mph.

The Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 440i Gran Coupe, and Infiniti Q50 should mind the hair on the back of their necks. If it stands up, it’s a Kia Stinger on their six.

Starting MSRP: $31,900 for the base Stinger. Premium and GT grades come in at $37,100 and $38,350, respectively.

Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Another “stinger” in its own right, the Fiat 124 Spider lives up to that scorpion insignia with a turbo-four sending 164 horsepower to the rear wheels. Toss in the Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, and Brembo brakes, and the 124 Spider Abarth has treats galore for your Halloween tastes.

Starting MSRP: Right around $30,000. Not bad at all.

Need more speed? An in-depth look at the fastest cars in the world today.

Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison

Remember those little shop trucks that would run around town, making deliveries or service runs? Wonder where they went? Well now we know. The ZR2 Bison trampled them. To death.

The Bison ZR2 comes with an Autotrac transfer case, front and rear locking differentials, and Multimatic DSSV dampers. The Bison sports a 3.42:1 rear axle ratio and 3.5-inch wider front and rear tracks. The suspension is raised by two inches and an optional hood snorkel allows for more efficient engine breathing.

In other words, just like the Raptor, there is no hiding from the Bison. It can smell you. And it’s hungry.

On the engine front, a 3.6 V6 generates 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. The available Duramax diesel, by comparison, joins the party with 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque.

Starting MSRP: Chevy has not released pricing, although the truck is expected in January.

Rezvani TANK Military Edition

The zombies in I Am Legend were smart. And brainy brain-eaters can only be evaded by bullish and brawny vehicles. Ask Will Smith how that Ford Expedition worked out. Spoiler alert. It didn’t.

Hence, why we need the Rezvani TANK Military Edition.

This World War Z cruiser comes with two engines: a 6.4-liter, 500 horsepower V8 or a 6.2-liter 707 horsepower V8. If those figures look familiar, it’s becasue they are sourced from the Dodge Charger and Challenger lineup, the latter engine being of the Hellcat variety. And the TANK Military Edition is lighter than it looks too, clocking in at 4,300 lbs.

When fighting through the hordes, engage the magnetic dead-bolts and electrified door handles. As the zombies try to grab on, they will be in for a shock. After that, deploy the “Smoke Screen” feature so you can stage your getaway.

Starting MSRP: $295,000. But your other option is to re-enforce some parking shuttles. Ask the characters in the 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead how well that went. Spoiler alert. It didn’t.

The Minivan

So you sold your soul. It’s not that bad. It’s like The Body Snachers kinda. Once you’ve been “snatched” you don’t exactly know it. You still walk around and stuff. Just without emotion. Like Adam Sandler in Click, minus the angelic Christopher Walken to mentor you.

Toyota Prius

At first glance, there is nothing scary about Toyota’s fuel sipper but consider this: while we should fear mountain lions, it’s the domesticated cats that subtly flop down in our path with the intention to trip us in our own home.

You have been warned.

Happy Halloween!

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan. He studies mechanical engineering at Wayne State University, serves on the Board of Directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, and is a loyal Detroit Lions fan.