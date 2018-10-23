2019 Ford Ranger Production Kicks Off In Michigan

2019 Ford Ranger Production is underway in Michigan.

Ford says the new Ranger has segment-leading performance.

A special configuration tool for pre-ordering is open on Ford’s website.

Pricing begins at $25,395 MSRP.

2019 Ford Ranger production is underway at Michigan Assembly, following a special ceremony with the plant’s 3,000 employees. After an eight year absence, the Ranger returns for the 2019 model year. Ford has invested $850 million into Michigan Assembly for both the Ranger and Bronco, the latter set for production in 2020.

“The revitalization of the Michigan Assembly Plant and renewed production of the Ford Ranger is another exciting chapter in our state’s comeback story,” said Governor Rick Snyder. “This is also an opportunity to look toward its promising future with production of the all-new Ford Bronco on the horizon.”

“Ford truck fans demanded a midsize pickup that’s ‘Built Ford Tough,’ and we’re delivering with our all-new Ranger that’s specially designed and engineered for American truck customers,” added Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s President of Global Operations. “At the same time, we’re revitalizing our Michigan Assembly Plant and securing good-paying jobs for our hourly employees here in the U.S.”

New Family

Ford is transforming their product lineup, building their truck, SUV, and commercial vehicle momentum. Earlier this year, Michigan Assembly ended Focus production, taking the necessary retooling measures in anticipation for the Ranger’s launch. The 2019 Ranger is the first in a series of all-new vehicles as Ford looks to replace over 75 percent of their North American portfolio by 2020.

“We have been waiting for this day for a long time,” said Michigan Assembly Plant Manager Erik Williams. “The Ranger is back home in the U.S., and our employees at Michigan Assembly Plant are thrilled to be able to build it for our customers.”

Power & Performance

The 2019 Ford Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost features direct fuel injection, a twin-scroll turbocharger, a forged-steel crankshaft (and con rods), and chain-driven dual overhead cams. It’s paired to a 10-speed automatic.

Ford says the new Ranger will offer driver-assist and connectivity features, as well as best-in-class payload, gas towing, and gas torque. An available FX4 Off-Road Package includes Terrain Management and Trail Control systems to increase performance during adverse or rough driving conditions.

The 2019 Ford Ranger will feature new tech for easier towing.

Availability

In May, Ford revealed the intense and rigorous testing the 2019 Ranger was enduring prior to production. Ford is currently taking orders on their website. Customers who order before January 2nd will receive their new Ranger by July 2nd 2019.

“UAW-Ford members take pride in relaunching the all-new Ranger right here in Michigan,” said UAW-Ford Vice President Rory Gamble. “Our UAW brothers and sisters take great care in the quality and craftsmanship customers will discover when they experience the relaunch of this iconic nameplate.”

“I thank our partners at Ford for investing in Michigan and contributing to the Motor City’s legacy as the automotive capital of the world,” Snyder added.

The Automoblog Staff contributed to this report.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.