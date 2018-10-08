This Fiat 500 Throws It Back To 1957

The Fiat 500 1957 Edition is back by “popular demand” according to the automaker.

The small cruiser pays homage to the 1957 Nuova Cinquecento, originally designed by Dante Giacosa.

As if the quirky size and demeanor of the Fiat 500 was not enough, the Italian carmaker is bringing back the 1957 Edition. The design cues pay homage to the original 1957 Fiat Nuova 500.

But unlike the 1957 model (which came with a dinky two-cylinder motor with 13 horsepower), the 2018 Fiat 500 1957 Edition is motivated by a more powerful 1.4-liter turbocharged MultiAir engine. It now cranks out 135 horsepower and 150 lb-ft. of torque.

“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500 comes standard with turbocharged power,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands for FCA North America. “The 1957 Edition offers a fun, custom appearance for the iconic Fiat 500.”

Authentic Italian Design

It is easy to distinguish the 1957 Edition of the Fiat 500. The 16-inch retro wheels come in three colors: white, green, or blue. This special edition Fiat 500 also comes with a choice of three paint colors: white (Bianco Ice), retro light blue (celeste blue), and light green (Chiaro) to match the wheel color.

The car receives a plethora of vintage-inspired elements like retro badging, a revised fascia with chrome inserts, two-tone paint (white roof on the hatchback and black soft top on cabriolet models). There are white exterior mirrors and ivory-colored door trim panels. It also receives a delicious Avorio/Marrone leather-wrapped steering wheel (which is Italian speak for white and brown) to match the premium, hand-stitched brown leather upholstery.

Oh, and you also get a unique 1957 Edition key fob. Nice.

Macchina Veloce!

Make no mistake about it, the Fiat 500 is still a decently fast car. The 1.4-liter turbocharged motor comes standard with a five-speed manual, although a six-speed auto is optional. The engine comes with twin intercoolers and a sport-tuned exhaust. This motor is now standard across the range.

But the Fiat 500 1957 Edition goes further still. It comes with a driver-selectable Sport button, which revises the throttle mapping to improve engine response. Models with the optional six-speed auto will experience stronger shift points to deliver a more thrilling driving experience.

Turbo Power For Everyone

For those just learning the ins and outs about Fiat cars, it happens to be the only brand in North America to offer turbo engines as standard on every model. The base Pop trim starts at $16,245, making it the least expensive turbocharged car you can buy today.

The Lounge starts at $19,745 and is the basis for the 1957 Edition. Add $995.00 and you get the special-colored wheels, the Sport mode, leather trimmings, and retro badges.

And if the base motor is not enough, then you’ll need the Fiat 500 Abarth. It comes with an upgraded 160 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo mill that churns out 183 lb-ft. of torque. The Abarth starts at $20,495, which includes red bucket seats, a red engine cover, red brake calipers, and body stripes (yes, in red, too).

The Fiat 500 1957 Edition will arrive later this fall.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.