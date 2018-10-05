These Chevy Silverado Concepts Are Headed To SEMA

The SEMA Chevy Silverado Concepts will showcase the various customization options available.

Equipment upgrades include soft tonneau covers, lift kits, cold air intakes, and Brembo braking systems.

After getting a delicious taste of the new Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison, it seems they are not done yet. Not by a long shot. Chevrolet will introduce four new concepts of the 2019 Silverado 1500 at the upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chevy says these trucks will show off the brand’s full line of truck accessories and performance parts.

Here are the four new Chevy Silverado concepts debuting at the SEMA Show.

Silverado High Country Concept

The 2019 Chevy Silverado High Country is not a concept per se; more like the ultimate Silverado. It combines outdoorsy looks with the space and refinement of a luxury sedan. And the High Country looks pretty darn good whether towing a horse carriage or cruising on the freeway.

You won’t mistake the High Country for a lesser-endowed Silverado because it has jeweled headlights and a specific grille. The grille has chrome and amber accents complete with a High Country logo on the upper left side. It also has a painted front bumper with chrome recovery hooks, chrome accents, and a set of beautiful, low-profile LED fog lights.

The High Country is motivated by a burly 6.2-liter V8 motor, churning out 420 horsepower. With this engine, the High Country is the most powerful Chevy half-ton truck to ever roll out of the factory. Couple this with a two-inch suspension lift, 22-inch wheels, a cold air intake, and a genuine cat-back dual exhaust system (yes, dual freaking exhaust!) and what you have is a pretty badass truck.

Oh, and the High Country also comes with Brembo six-piston front brakes with color matching rear calipers.

Our favorite features include the automatic retractable side steps that sway towards the rear for easier access to the bed. And the push-button powered tailgate.

Silverado RST Off-Road

The 2019 version of the Chevy Silverado RST Off-Road shares the design DNA of the Colorado ZR2 Bison. However, the RST is bigger, taller, and meaner. It has the same Baja-inspired vibe of the Ford F-150 Raptor albeit a bit more civilized. Think Doc Martens instead of a Carolina Domestic Work Boot or Wolverine Tacoma Durashocks and you won’t be far off.

“We know every truck customer is unique, which is why the Silverado offers eight trims, each with a different combination of technology, performance, and design,” explained Hugh Milne, Silverado Marketing Manager.

The Silverado RST Off-Road comes with 18-inch wheels, chunky off-road tires, and a two-inch suspension lift. The Off Road Appearance Package includes assist steps, a soft roll-up tonneau cover, and a sport bar. It is powered by GM’s evergreen 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque.

Silverado LTZ Concept

The Silverado LTZ Concept is the workhorse of the four. It starts with the aforementioned 5.3-liter V8 engine to provide the necessary pulling power. The plethora of dealer-available accessories and performance parts will make your eyes water:

Cold air intake.

Trailering camera system.

Retractable tonneau cover.

Cat-back single exhaust upgrade.

22-inch aluminum multi-spoke chrome wheels.

Brembo front brakes with six-pistons and color-matched calipers.

“With a full catalog of accessories and performance parts, we offer exponentially more ways for customers to build their ideal truck,” Milne said. “And, unlike certain aftermarket components, these are designed, engineered and validated to the same engineering standards as the Silverado itself, and backed by Chevrolet.”

Silverado RST Street

Boost your street cred with this one! The RST Street comes with a lower suspension, body side graphics, faux carbon-fiber exterior accessories, and 22-inch gloss black wheels. Accessories and performance parts include the aforementioned Brembo brakes, a cold air intake, Borla cat-back exhaust with two-piece carbon-fiber exhaust tips, and a Kicker sound system with a 200-watt subwoofer.

The 5.3 is also available.

In Person

If you want to see these Chevy Silverado concepts in person, clear your schedule from October 30th to November 2nd, and book a trip to Viva Las Vegas! The SEMA Show will be in full swing then. Also, if you are happening by the State Fair of Texas (now through October 22nd) there are more Silverados on display at Chevy’s exhibit.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.