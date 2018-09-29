2019 Genesis G70 Racks Up Features But Easy On Price

The 2019 Genesis G70 offers two engines and six different trim levels.

A special manual transmission Sport package is available starting at $34,900.

As Genesis begins making more headway in the luxury car market, how will they stand up?

Genesis, the Hyundai sub-brand that is to the Korean automaker what Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti are to their Japanese parents, just announced pricing for its G70. The 2019 Genesis G70 is aimed squarely at competitors like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Unlike those heavyweights, the G70 costs about as much as a minivan.

Look, I’m going to be right up front here: The Genesis G70 is a very good car, but no one is going to be pining for it like a long lost love 50 years from now. Competence only gets you so far. It gets you loyalty and devotion, but it rarely gets you love.

Then again, competence can earn you lots of sales.

Trim Levels & Engines

The 2019 Genesis G70, which has been on sale in its home market for a while, is now available in the United States. You get your choice of two engines. Either a 2.0T inline four-cylinder turbo, or a 3.3T V6 twin-turbo mill. If you go with the 2.0 four-banger, you get your choice of six liberally equipped trim levels, starting at $34,900.

Trim levels include Advanced, Elite, Prestige, Dynamic, Sport, and Sport M/T.

The 3.3T plant gets four trim levels, plus two limited-production Special Edition models, all starting at $43,750. These are tagged as Advanced, Elite, Prestige, and Sport. The limited-production 3.3T packages are called Dynamic Special Edition and Design Special Edition. Yes, that’s pretentious, but if you’re angling for the perspective Mercedes or BMW driver, a little pretention is probably called for.

For some reason, Genesis is limiting the production on these to only 400 units.

Well, at least “limited” is not just a sticker they slap on the bumper.

Point Blank Performance

Power-wise, the engines are pretty impressive. The 2.0T four-cylinder turbo puts out 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a lot of muscle squeezed from a half gallon of displacement. The 3.3T is similarly impressive, with 365 horsepower and 376 lb-ft. of torque on tap. Thank you Genesis.

Across all the trim levels, there’s a lot of overlap in terms of features. So let’s just look at either end of the G70 spectrum.

At the low end (and I’m using that term relatively here), the 2.0T Advanced RWD comes with Shift-by-Wire technology, held up by a MacPherson strut front and a multi-link rear suspension. The power-steering system is rack-mounted and motor-driven. Wheels are 18-inch alloys with Michelin all-season P225/45R18 tires. An eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters and rev match is available.

The brakes are ventilated, of course.

Interior Comforts & Tech Treatments

The interior features stainless steel front door sill plates, dual automatic climate controls, a 12-way power driver’s seat (including four-way lumbar), and an eight-way power passenger seat. Perforated leather wraps the tilting and telescoping steering wheel and shift knob. The front vanity mirrors are illuminated and have sliding sun visors.

There’s also a front map and pin light (not sure what that is). The rear seat is a 60/40 split-folding deal. Audio, cruise, and phone controls are located on the steering wheel.

There’s a rearview camera with parking guidelines and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror with HomeLink. Leatherette seating surfaces, rear folding armrest with cup holders, and a Bluetooth hands-free phone system are included. Multimedia? Tons: HD Radio, seven-inch color LCD multi-information screen, two front USB ports, and another one in the rear. There is even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Remember, this is lowest level of stuff (and there’s even more yet). You get all of this on a 2019 Genesis G70 starting right around $35,000! Well, tack on another $995 for destination, but still.

And There’s More . . .

The 3.3T models add stuff like a multi-plate type limited-slip differential, Brembo brakes, dual exhaust, a sport-tuned suspension, alloy pedals, and full LED headlights. And the Genesis logo approach lights too (show offs!). Along with the navigation, there is something called the “front passenger seat walk-in device.” No, I don’t know either.

But there is also a high-zoot Lexicon 15-speaker audio system with Quantum Logic Surround and Clari-Fi Music Restoration Technology.

Price Range

The aforementioned 2.0T Advanced RWD starts at $34,900 with the Dynamic AWD Launch Edition running $52,250 at the top of the mountain. In the middle of the range are the 3.3T Advanced RWD and AWD at $34,750 and $45,750 respectively.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. His forthcoming new book The Future In Front of Me, The Past Behind Me will be available soon. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz

2019 Genesis G70 Gallery

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America, LLC.