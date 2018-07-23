2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence Review

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX is an all-new model for the automaker, and we were a bit surprised they would offer a wagon for Americans who typically don’t buy them in great numbers. But when we looked at the new offering from Buick it begins to make more sense.

Buick and other automakers are going after the adventurous families who need a functional and fuel-efficient vehicle with all-wheel drive standard. The TourX fits in a niche market.

This weekend we drove the top trim 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence.

What’s New For 2018

The Buick Regal TourX is an all-new model for 2018.

Features & Options

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence AWD ($35,020) comes standard with an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Essence trim adds a hands-free lift gate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, and a heated steering wheel.

The Preferred Driver Confidence Package #1 ($1,725) includes LED headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, a driver’s-side auto-dimming mirror, driver-seat memory functions, and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The Driver Confidence Package #2 ($1,190) includes a host of driver safety aids.

The Sights and Sounds Package ($1,200) adds a remote start and upgraded gauges. The upgraded audio and infotainment systems include an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth capability, two rear charge-only USB ports, and satellite radio. This tester also included a panoramic power moonroof ($1,200).

Total MSRP including destination: $41,550.

Interior Highlights

Stepping inside this top-trim Buick Regal TourX reveals lots of luxury, soft-touch materials throughout, and comfortable leather seats. We settled in and felt like we were sitting in a premium European wagon. The lines are contemporary and the two-tone interior is stylish. Passenger space in back is generous and there’s convenient and versatile 40/20/40 fold flat seating options.

The Regal TourX has 32.7 cubic feet of cargo space with its back seat raised and 73.5 cubic feet with it lowered. That’s more than what’s offered by comparable luxury wagons or compact luxury SUVs. Its lower lift over and roof height also make it much easier to load than an SUV.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The 2018 Buick Regal TourX comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, producing 250 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

EPA fuel mileage estimates come in at 21/29 city/highway and 21 combined mpg.

Driving Dynamics

Driving the TourX offers sharper handling than taller SUVs and better ride quality than some luxury sport wagons. Overall, it rides comfortably on the highway and was easy to drive on the busy city streets of Denver. The cabin is noticeably quiet once we got underway at highway speeds. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is peppy and we never had to wish we had more power, even driving at altitude west of Denver.

We pushed it hard around tight mountain curves and the all-wheel drive system and advanced suspension gives you plenty of confidence when you need it. The eight-speed automatic worked well with the 2.0-liter turbo engine and offered quick, seamless shifts as we pushed it hard up I-70.

The Buick Regal TourX should be a capable vehicle in the snow and ice and even for navigating through those mild off-road excursions. It offers a little extra ground clearance compared to normal wagons, but it’s not enough to make a significant difference in terms of extreme off-road ability.

Conclusion

We would recommend the 2018 Buick Regal TourX for families wanting a flexible, comfortable wagon that offers luxury and all-weather capability. It has the utility of an SUV but offers a lower load height, and with all the added safety technology, any family will feel safe in heavy city traffic.

Denis Flierl has invested over 25 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. Follow his work on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

2018 Buick Regal TourX Gallery

2018 Buick Regal TourX Official Site.

Photos: Buick.

We trust Edmunds.com to give us the best, up to date, and TRUE pricing of what people are really paying for their cars. Get a free dealer quote at Edmunds on this car: